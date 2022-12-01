ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Clerk's new Riverdale office misses another opening deadline

By Bill Dries
 4 days ago

The Shelby County Clerk’s office missed a Halloween deadline to open its new office in Southeast Memphis and Clerk Wanda Halbert set a new date of Dec. 1 that did not come to pass. (Bill Dries/ The Daily Memphian)

From the outside, the new Shelby County Clerk’s office in Southeast Memphis looks ready to go.

But it remained closed Thursday, Dec. 1 — missing a second target date for opening.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert set the Dec. 1 opening date in late October as she told Shelby County Commissioners she would not make their target opening date of Halloween.

Halbert couldn’t be reached for comment.

A look through the windows of the converted bank branch at 3785 Riverdale Road showed office equipment hooked up and plugged in at several desks, teller windows with protective glass and other furnishings, suggesting the office is close to opening.

Shelby County chief administrative officer Harold Collins told commissioners at the Oct. 31 update that county administration had completed its work on the office and turned over a set of building keys so commissioners could look for themselves.

He told The Daily Memphian Wednesday, Nov. 30, the work noticed through windows is all part of the build out county administration completed a month ago. He said he hadn’t heard anything from Halbert’s office about when the office might open.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” Collins said.

The new Shelby County Clerk’s office at 3785 Riverdale Road had a Dec. 1 target date to open to the public. (Bill Dries/The Daily Memphian)

Attempts to phone Halbert for comment were unsuccessful with a cell phone number that had no voicemail set up and a call to the clerk’s office, which drew a recorded greeting that included no listing of Halbert’s extension – or any other one – to leave a message.

Minutes after Collins turned over the keys to commissioners at the Oct. 31 discussion, Halbert told commissioners the clerk’s office still had to install security measures and other features unique to the clerk’s office beyond that build out. She estimated that work would delay the opening date into early December.

In an October email to commissioners, Halbert set the Dec. 1 target date. In the discussion with commissioners that followed the email, Halbert was more general, saying early November or early December.

From the outside looking in, there were no indications of further work being done in the office.

The deadline for opening the Riverdale office was one of several goals the commission set for the clerk’s office as new commissioners seek to reach some kind of consensus with Halbert on improving service.

The resolution laying out those goals is not binding on Halbert, who holds an elected position that has some autonomy from the commission and the county administration.

The current commission and the previous commission that left office at the end of August have had plenty of complaints since April. Citizens have seen long delays in renewing and then getting car tags online and by mail before existing tags expire. That has also included getting new license plates as well.

Halbert has said she is willing to work with the commission. But she has also said the problems should subside with the new year when the state’s cycle for distributing new license plates is complete.

Words over the door of the new Shelby County Clerk’s office in Southeast Memphis. Shelby County commissioners set a Halloween opening date for the office that was delayed by Clerk Wanda Halbert to Dec. 1. (Bill Dries/The Daily Memphian)

Halbert also told commissioners in October that new office locations like the one on Riverdale would help with long lines at the six clerk’s offices.

Those lines have grown near the end of each month as those experiencing delays online or by mail join those renewing in person, seeking an explanation.

Adding to the frustration are complaints of some offices closing before regular closing time or those in the lines being told earlier in the day that the clerk’s office at that location cannot handle any more customers for the day.

The problems extended to car titles.

The problems prompted Halbert to close the office to the public for a week in August and then another week in September, each devoted exclusively to eliminating the backlog.

That followed complaints to the state by local car dealers that included a call for the state to take over the process.

The previous commission considered a vote of no confidence in Halbert but later approved an amended resolution also calling on the state to take over that function of the clerk’s office.

State comptroller Jason Mumpower said later that there was no legal basis for state officials to take such an action. But he urged commissioners to pursue ouster proceedings against Halbert.

