22 WSBT

About 26 million Americans over the age of 50 now live alone, NYT report says

WASHINGTON (TND) — A fresh report from The New York Times says that more aging Americans are living by themselves these days than ever before. About 15 million Americans who were over the age of 50 lived alone in the year 2000, the report claims, but now that number has jumped to almost 26 million.

