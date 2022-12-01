Three LSU Players to Watch Against Georgia

We’re roughly 48 hours away from LSU’s showdown against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and the hype is certainly building. The Tigers have done the unthinkable in Brian Kelly’s first season with the program, looking to put it all together Saturday afternoon.

In order to come out with a victory, the Tigers will need a strong showing from their superstars against such a talent-rich Bulldogs squad. Who must have a standout performance?

Here are three LSU players to watch on Saturday:

Jayden Daniels - Quarterback

Daniels’ LSU career didn’t start as planned. After dropping the season opener to Florida State, Tiger fans were devastated with the loss, but Daniels continued to put his head down and work to beat the odds.

Now, he’s taking the field to start in the SEC title game. It’s been a tremendous turnaround for Daniels, and in order to come out with a win, he’ll have to play some of his best ball. It’s the way this season has gone. If the Tigers get a solid Daniels performance, they come out on top and it’ll be needed against the Bulldogs.

Utilizing his legs while trusting his arm, we saw the Tigers’ QB1 make a difference down the stretch. Through the air Daniels tallied 2,566 yards and 15 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

Mason Taylor - Tight End

LSU tight end Mason Taylor has become a key contributor to the Tigers’ offensive success over the last few weeks. The true freshman quickly became the hero in the Bayou Bengals’ upset victory over Alabama, but to him that was just the introduction.

Georgia’s secondary is gifted which will limit the Tigers’ deep shots down the field. In turn, they’ll have to look for more short, quick routes or check downs. This should open Taylor up for some big-time plays.

Aside from using his hands to make plays, Taylor will be needed as a blocker against such a fiery Bulldogs defensive line. Look for the true freshman to impact the game in a big way displaying his versatility.

As the Tigers continue to exceed expectations in Year 1 of the Brian Kelly, they’ve set the foundation for years to come. With a player of Taylor’s caliber in their back pocket, paired with the dominant other freshmen this squad attains, LSU is in good hands for the foreseeable future.

BJ Ojulari - Defensive End

LSU will need a dominant performance from their All-American candidate on Saturday when he returns to his home state.

It’s no secret Stetson Bennett can improvise and extend plays with his legs, but if Ojulari can get into the backfield and halt any immediate success, it’ll put the Tigers in good position.

The Bulldogs are also lethal in their check downs. With Bennett and Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh becoming a dominant duo, this defense will be in for a test in limiting their production on quick plays.

Ojulari has left his mark in just about every SEC game, but Saturday night gives him a chance to take it up a notch. Along with Ojulari, this entire defensive line must level up in Death Valley.