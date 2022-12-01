Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Three-Midday’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Midday” game were:
2-8-9, SB: 8
(two, eight, nine; SB: eight)
