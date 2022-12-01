Read full article on original website
Related
Hawaii prepares to welcome new Governor
In less than 24 hours, Hawaii will have a new governor, Gov,-Elect Josh Green will officially be sworn into office Monday, Dec. 5 at the Blaisdell Arena with the ceremony open to the public in-person and online.
Lava flow threatens to cut off main thoroughfare on Hawaii’s Big Island
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory believes there is a high likelihood Mauna Loa’s eruption could reach the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which connects Hilo to areas on the west side of the island.
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Dec. 4, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Dec. 4, 2022. May they rest in peace. Buddy Fox, whose given name was Norman George Fox, passed away in Maui, Hawaiʻi on Sept. 24, 2022 at the age of 91. During a unique nearly 45-year journey in what he called Musicland, Buddy...
mauinow.com
New, statewide juried ‘MACC Biennial’ exhibit on Maui issues call to artists for 2023 show
Contemporary artists based in Hawaiʻi are sought for a new, statewide juried biennial exhibition at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Schaefer International Gallery from July 5 to Aug. 26. The exhibition, titled “MACC Biennial,” is an opportunity for artists living in Hawai’i to showcase their “strongest, most innovative...
bigislandnow.com
Josh Green’s inauguration: Watch in person or online
Big Island doctor and former Lieutenant Governor Josh Green will be sworn into the Governor’s Office on Monday morning, in a free ceremony open to the public. Green will be inaugurated alongside fellow Democrat and Lieutenant Governor-elect Sylvia Luke at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena in Honolulu on O‘ahu.
mauinow.com
Pedal Imua alerts motorists that nearly 100 cyclists will be looping West Maui today
Pedal Imua is alerting motorists that nearly 100 cyclists will be on the road this morning for a 60-mile trek looping around West Maui Mountains in an event to support local children facing hardships. The fourth annual Pedal Imua will begin at 7 a.m., where cyclists leave Imua Discovery Garden...
KITV.com
Chinese company enters into deal to sell off Ko Olina Resort parcels in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Chinese company that has invested more than $650 million on hundreds of acres of land in and around the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu has reached an agreement to sell off two of its vacant parcels at Ko Olina Resort. KITV4 has learned that...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert: Rain approaching west end of state; strong trades to follow
A Kona low is forecast to develop far to the northwest of the islands and then move south toward the islands Monday. This will bring south to southeast winds and draw up deep tropical moisture over the western islands. Locally heavy rainfall may be possible for Kauai Monday night, with a high chance of showers for Oahu as well.
cohaitungchi.com
The Most Romantic Things to Do on Oahu
Hawaii is synonymous with romance, evoking the imagination with the scent of gardenias, lush vegetation, the salty sea air and the magnificent sunsets. While lying on the beach sipping mai tais with your loved one is romantic, there are so many places to go and things to do on Oahu that take the wedding cake regarding romantic sightseeing and adventure. Add these romantic ideas to your itinerary for a memorable vacation that you’ll talk about for years to come.
Roads closed on Kuakini Hwy. due to flooding
Hawai'i Police Department said to avoid Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona as many roads are closed due to flooding.
hawaiinewsnow.com
As lava advances, Hawaiian homesteaders feel forgotten by government
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are keeping a close eye on the Mauna Loa eruption and have repeated that no homes are in danger. But Guy Kaniho, a Mauna Kea Hawaiian homesteader, says that is frustrating to hear. “It upsets me because that’s not true. At first I was thinking, could...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii is now the only state where drivers are paying over $5 for a gallon of gas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is now the only state in the country with a gas price average over $5 a gallon. That’s according to a new report from AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch on Thursday. AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while...
mauinow.com
Family issues statement on the life and legacy of Dr. Noa Emmett Auwae Aluli
Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli: Legacy for Generations – Family Statement. The McGregor and Aluli ʻohana shared the following media statement highlighting “the lifetime of commitment of Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli and his legacy for generations of Hawaiʻi.” Aluli recently passed. Government leaders from around the state joined in mourning Aluli, and recognizing his accomplishments as a healer, mentor and doctor.
Stadium plan, tourism contract unresolved as Ige admin ends
Governor David Ige ended his last weekday work day in office handing off the ball on the Aloha Stadium plan, and a major tourism contract remains is in limbo.
KITV.com
Experts say moving to Hawaii won't help seasonal depression symptoms
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii ranks one of the lowest in cases of seasonal depression– but so does Alaska. Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression caused by seasonal changes.
KITV.com
Experts predict Mauna Loa's lava will reach DKI Hwy in a week
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mauna Loa's lava flow significantly slowed and spread out on Thursday. It is now expected it will take at least a week before the lava reaches Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as DKI, or by its former name, Saddle Road. Ken Hon, scientist-in-charge at the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Josh Green is days away from becoming Hawaii’s ninth governor. He’ll be sworn in Monday during an inauguration ceremony at Blaisdell Arena. In a one-on-one interview with Hawaii News Now before the ceremony, Green discussed what changes he plans to make in his first 100 days in office.
Earliest time lava may reach Saddle Road later than first predicted
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed that lava flows heading in the direction of a key transit route on Big Island have slowed down.
bigislandgazette.com
EPA Settlement Results in Closure of 4 Big Island Cesspools
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has taken an enforcement action against American Savings Bank to close an illegal, pollution-causing large capacity cesspool at the bank’s former branch in Kealakekua. The settlement includes a penalty of $30,427 for having operated an illegal large capacity cesspool at the branch, and a supplemental environmental project that requires the conversion of three single-family home cesspools to state-approved wastewater systems.
Comments / 0