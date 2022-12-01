Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Midday’ game

Ford Motor Co. and a South Korean partner company showed off their progress Monday in developing a massive battery production venture in Kentucky, where they have laid the groundwork for one of the “big bets” the automaker is making in its electric vehicle business. Dirt has been moved, concrete poured and steel structures are being built according to plan so far, the companies said. Production is scheduled to start in 2025 at the two battery manufacturing plants being built in Glendale, Kentucky. The venture will employ 5,000 people to produce batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles. “Ford’s made some big bets on electrification, because we believe in our ability to lead the electric revolution,” said Dave Nowicki, director of manufacturing operations for EV programs at Ford. Ford and its partner SK On, a South Korean electric vehicle battery developer and manufacturer, have invested $5.8 billion in the Kentucky project — known as BlueOval SK Battery Park.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has deepened the Charleston’s port to make sure it can take in any ship and remains one of the largest harbors on the East Coast. The channel leading to the Port of Charleston is now 52 feet (15.8 meters) deep, once again allowing the biggest ships in the world to make it in and out of the harbor. The new channel runs some 40 miles (64 kilometers) through the inner harbor and open ocean and is wide enough where one ship coming in can pass the other leaving the state. “Any time, any tide, any day. I’m not sure anyone else can say that,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said at a Monday ceremony marking the end of the 12-year project.
BOSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hit the phones with fellow Democrats Friday for Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff election. He fetched hot coffee for volunteers, too, and thanked them for their work. But this busy phone bank was nowhere near Georgia. Days before Georgia polls close on Tuesday, Biden still has no plans to visit Warnock’s state. Instead, the president aimed on Friday to help Democrats land their 51st Senate seat from afar as he stopped by a union hall and headlined a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which has spent millions of dollars to boost Warnock’s campaign against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. It was the culmination of Biden’s support-from-a-distance strategy that he employed throughout the midterm elections and that his aides credit with helping his party beat expectations in key races. “This race in Georgia … it’s really, really critical,” Biden told members of the the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers who were poring over voting lists. “This is a guy who needs our help.”
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota legislative panel refused to change a rule Monday that creates a moratorium on electronic pull tab machines at gas stations and liquor, grocery and convenience stores. Lobbyists and some lawmakers have promised that the issue will come up again in the next...
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Human Services on Monday changed its demands against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre in a lawsuit that seeks repayment of misspent welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. The department dropped its demand...
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to...
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Alabama’s Medicaid program to end a sobriety requirement for treatment of people with Hepatitis C. Federal officials said Alabama agreed to end a a “blanket sobriety restriction” that...
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old boy who was found drowned in the Ohio River is suing the children’s home where he was staying and state officials for negligence in the boy’s death. Ian Sousis walked away from the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky...
LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — A former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. has been sentenced to prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black colleague was set to use. The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s office said Bruce Quinn, 66, was sentenced Friday to four months...
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The parents of a gunman who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago in an ambush of a police barracks have settled a lawsuit that accused them of partial responsibility for the attack. Tiffany Dickson, widow of Cpl. Bryon Dickson...
Mary and Sharon Bishop-Baldwin were jubilant after winning a decadelong fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma. But eight years after tying the knot — on the day they won their lawsuit challenging a state ban on gay marriage — and seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed same-sex couples’ constitutional right to marry, they no longer take their union for granted.
