WCJB
Salt Life Co-founder remains on bond ahead of Lake City teen homicide case
WELLBORN, Fla. (WCJB) - Salt Life Co-founder Michael Troy Hutto’s bond will remain the same ahead of his trial for allegedly killing a teen girl from Lake City. During a hearing on Monday, a judge in Palm Beach County refused to change Michael Hutto’s $250,000 bond ahead of his trial next year. Hutto is charged with manslaughter in the death of Lora Grace Duncan in October 2020.
usf.edu
Homeless Micanopy couple weather a hurricane and tropical storm in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
WCJB
Motorcyclist found dead in Bradford County after a crash
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from archer is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bradford County last night. State Troopers say a 64-year-old man was riding a motorcycle South on US Highway 301 around 9:30 p.m. When he came to the T-intersection with State Road 223, he drove straight...
First Coast News
Police: Deadly shooting reported at apartment complex near UF Health in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting inside an apartment at University Plaza near UF Health Jacksonville, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call just after noon Sunday. The caller said they fired inside an apartment, according to police. When police arrived they...
WCJB
Crash on North County Road 225 results in a man dead
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua is dead after a crash in Alachua County this evening. Florida Highway Patrol officials say a 39-year-old man was driving North in a white car on County Road 225. He crashed around 6:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead on the scene by...
WCJB
Farm Share giving away free food in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be available on Dec, 3rd in Lake City on a first-come, first-served basis. Farm Share is holding a food giveaway at the Lake City Police Department starting at 8 a.m. The event will end when supplies run out. Farm Share is a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Georgia health system taps senior VP for operations
Johnny Ball III was named senior vice president of regional hospital operations for Valdosta-based South Georgia Medical Center. Mr. Ball has served the health system for 27 years, according to a Dec. 2 news release. He most recently served as vice president of marketing and public affairs. In his new...
First Coast News
Man in his 60s found dead at industrial complex in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A white male in his 60s was found dead at an industrial complex near downtown Jacksonville, police said Sunday night. He was an employee at the business and was discovered by a coworker who came to check on a work project, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He had at least one gunshot wound and a full autopsy will be conducted.
Independent Florida Alligator
Nationwide shootings, bomb threats prompts Alachua County school safety expansion
About a month into the 2021 school year, Gainesville High School students evacuated to a nearby Lowe’s during the first of four false bomb threats that Fall. Eliza Acharya, an 18-year-old UF applied physiology and kinesiology freshman, was a senior at GHS at the time of the bomb threats. All the threats were called in by students, causing schoolwide evacuations before police secured the area and determined the threats to be false.
Nassau County Sheriffs Office starts new cold case unit dedicated to giving families closure
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — This week marked 35 years since Linda Anderson’s body was found near I-10 in Nassau County. But until 2011, she was known only as “Jane Doe.”. It wasn’t until Anderson’s children submitted their DNA decades later that the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify her.
WCTV
Human remains discovered in Suwannee County woods
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in Suwannee County Saturday. According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, deputies responded to a report of possible human remains in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive. The...
WCJB
Christmas tree lighting takes place in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City kicked off the Christmas season with its annual tree lightning and christmas market. More than 35 vendors came together so parents could get a head start on their christmas shopping. Kids could play games, take pictures with Santa and enjoy other festive activities.
fox35orlando.com
'Uncalled for': 13-year-old killed, 2 hurt in drive-by shooting while leaving football tryouts, Florida police say
A 13-year-old boy is dead and two others are hurt after a drive-by shooting in Jacksonville Saturday evening, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said during a news conference. Police said the shooting happened shortly after 6:20 p.m., as the group was headed home from trying out for a football team at a nearby community center.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Lake title on line
A few weeks of seemingly sub-par fishing finally started to improve noticeably around the Thanksgiving holiday. Heading up several good inshore gulf reports were Charlie McCallister and Joe Yarborough. The well-experienced Gainesville anglers fished out of Crystal River on Saturday. They waited in a drizzly overcast for the tide to...
WCJB
State delegation will visit Columbia County lawmakers to talk about next years legislative session
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Delegation visits Columbia County lawmakers to talk about next year’s legislative session on Monday. The legislative hearing starts at 9 a.m. It’s held at Florida Gateway College’s administration building. This delegation will include representative Chuck Brannan and Senator Jennifer Bradley.
wuft.org
Gainesville City Commission votes to reopen street traffic near Flaco’s
The flocks of people who find their way to the picnic tables outside of Flaco’s Cuban Bakery late at night might have to find a new place to congregate. Flaco’s has used its adjacent one-way street as a patio area since 2020 when Gainesville implemented the Streatery program to help downtown businesses create outdoor dining options.
floridianpress.com
Jacksonville City Council Candidate Raul Arias Struggles to pay his Business Sales Taxes
Considered by some a rising star in Duval County Republican politics, the proprietor of the Mambo’s Cuban Café restaurant, Raul Arias, Jr. has decided to run for the City of Jacksonville city council. Arias was appointed to the Housing and Community Development Commission by Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry...
News4Jax.com
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in Starke: FHP
STARKE, Fla – The Florida Highway Patrol says a 64-year-old man from Archer was killed while riding a motorcycle Saturday night in Starke. According to FHP, he was riding southbound on U.S. 301 at the intersection of State Road 223. That intersection is a T-intersection. The motorcyclist didn’t stop and traveled onto the grass shoulder and into a ditch, where the motorcycle flipped on its side.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Southland awarded $596 Million SR 23 bridge construction project
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Southland has been awarded a $596 million contract to construct a new bridge over the St. Johns River near Jacksonville for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). The project will be completed by Southland’s Transportation segment.
Deadly crash on Merrill Road closes all EB lanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a traffic crash on Merrill Road Thursday night. First Coast News has learned that a man on a scooter was hit by a vehicle and killed in the 7000 block Merrill Road. All EB lanes are closed due to a traffic...
