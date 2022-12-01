ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Grand Rapids Press

Chick-fil-A sets opening date for newest Grand Rapids-area location

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MI — The newest Grand Rapids-area Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open Thursday, Dec. 8. The fast food restaurant is located at 5528 28th St. SE and will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. At first, the location will only be open for drive-thru orders. Dine-in and carry-out options will be available later on.
The Grand Rapids Griffins are Asking You For Your Tips: Tip A Griffin Returns Tonight

Today you have your chance to have dinner with some of your favorite members of the Grand Rapids Griffins. We've all shared our true feelings about our favorite teams, either at our own TVs or possibly in person at the games. Maybe you've cheered on their behalf, or called them every name in the book. But, would you do it if you saw them out in public?
Michigan State Park Has Cool Winter Sand Formations (and a Dinosaur)

While Michigan beaches get a whole lot less traffic in the wintertime, they're still lovely! A Michigan State Park has shared photos of neat winter sand formations - and a dinosaur friend!. Holland State Park Winter Sand Formations. Holland State Park is best known for its sugar sand beaches, beautiful...
MLive

Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
wcsx.com

Michigan Town Ranked the No. 1 Coolest City with the Lowest Cost of Living

Often times, the cool cities to live in aren’t necessarily the most reasonable. Many cities that are considered trendy and cool are simply very expensive to reside in. One Michigan city, though, is apparently super cool and has a low cost of living, ranking No. 1 on a list of the coolest cities in America with the lowest cost of living.
fox2detroit.com

Moelker Orchards closing after 115 years in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Moelker Orchards, a longtime Grand Rapids business, is closing later this month. Owners Tom and Bonnie Moelker are retiring and putting the farm up for sale next year. The Moelkers said the Market and Old Bell Bakery will close on Dec. 23. "We truly...
WOOD

GVSU vs. Ferris State post-game scuffle

As the players were shaking hands, a scuffle ensued shortly after the game. The NCAA is investigating. (Dec. 3, 2022) As the players were shaking hands, a scuffle ensued shortly after the game. The NCAA is investigating. (Dec. 3, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 12522. Temperatures will peak...
South Haven Park Transforming with Cozy New Feature for Wintertime

A downtown South Haven park is getting transformed into a four season public gathering space. City of South Haven Raises Funds for Outdoor Gathering Place. The City of South Haven has been working to raise funds to install an outdoor fireplace and seating area at Dyckman Park for all to enjoy.
fox2detroit.com

6 barrel-aged Oddside Ale pub release beers headed to Michigan stores

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A limited number of barrel-aged beers released by west Michigan's Oddside Ales on Black Friday are on their way to stores. Read more Michigan beer news here. The Grand Haven brewery released the beers, plus a seventh brew, in their pub last week, meaning...
WOOD

An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays right around the corner, family gatherings are a good time to talk about what’s next in your stage of life. Maybe you’re ready to get rid of the big family home and downsize or maybe you’re looking for a place where you have to do less maintenance. Oaks of Rockford is an over 55 active community just north of Grand Rapids. They have homes ready now or you can plan ahead. They also offer model center tours by appointment only. First time guests who mention eightWest receive a free gift after touring the model center!
wgvunews.org

City of Muskegon

Muskegon is prepared for the holidays. Dave Alexander, Business Development Manager with the City of Muskegon/DDA joins us to discuss holidays in Lakeside providing a small town, home town Christmas gathering.
What Was a Grand Rapids Christmas a Long Time Ago?

Over the years Christmas has changed so much in Grand Rapids. Downtown was the center of excitement with large department stores bustling with crowds, seeing Santa, the beautiful Christmas decorations throughout downtown, and the fabulous animated windows of the stores. There was Steketee's, Herpolsheimer's and Wurzburg's. Wurzburg's always had those fabulous windows.
