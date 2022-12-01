Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A sets opening date for newest Grand Rapids-area location
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MI — The newest Grand Rapids-area Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open Thursday, Dec. 8. The fast food restaurant is located at 5528 28th St. SE and will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. At first, the location will only be open for drive-thru orders. Dine-in and carry-out options will be available later on.
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly day warming up at Last Mile on Sunday. It's a Black and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids.
The Grand Rapids Griffins are Asking You For Your Tips: Tip A Griffin Returns Tonight
Today you have your chance to have dinner with some of your favorite members of the Grand Rapids Griffins. We've all shared our true feelings about our favorite teams, either at our own TVs or possibly in person at the games. Maybe you've cheered on their behalf, or called them every name in the book. But, would you do it if you saw them out in public?
Grand Rapids teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!,' compete against 19-time champion
A Grand Rapids Latin teacher will be one of the "Jeopardy!" contestants tonight, trying to dethrone the show's current 19-time champion, Cris Pannulo. Josh Gregor, 31, is originally from Columbus, Ohio but moved to Michigan around five years ago and is currently a resident of Grand Rapids. Gregor is the...
Michigan State Park Has Cool Winter Sand Formations (and a Dinosaur)
While Michigan beaches get a whole lot less traffic in the wintertime, they're still lovely! A Michigan State Park has shared photos of neat winter sand formations - and a dinosaur friend!. Holland State Park Winter Sand Formations. Holland State Park is best known for its sugar sand beaches, beautiful...
Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
wcsx.com
Michigan Town Ranked the No. 1 Coolest City with the Lowest Cost of Living
Often times, the cool cities to live in aren’t necessarily the most reasonable. Many cities that are considered trendy and cool are simply very expensive to reside in. One Michigan city, though, is apparently super cool and has a low cost of living, ranking No. 1 on a list of the coolest cities in America with the lowest cost of living.
fox2detroit.com
Moelker Orchards closing after 115 years in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Moelker Orchards, a longtime Grand Rapids business, is closing later this month. Owners Tom and Bonnie Moelker are retiring and putting the farm up for sale next year. The Moelkers said the Market and Old Bell Bakery will close on Dec. 23. "We truly...
WOOD
GVSU vs. Ferris State post-game scuffle
As the players were shaking hands, a scuffle ensued shortly after the game. The NCAA is investigating. (Dec. 3, 2022) As the players were shaking hands, a scuffle ensued shortly after the game. The NCAA is investigating. (Dec. 3, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 12522. Temperatures will peak...
South Haven Park Transforming with Cozy New Feature for Wintertime
A downtown South Haven park is getting transformed into a four season public gathering space. City of South Haven Raises Funds for Outdoor Gathering Place. The City of South Haven has been working to raise funds to install an outdoor fireplace and seating area at Dyckman Park for all to enjoy.
Explosion in Grand Rapids caught on camera
A loud explosion was caught on camera in Grand Rapids Saturday night. Several neighbors inside the Riverside Park Area reported they heard the boom.
fox2detroit.com
6 barrel-aged Oddside Ale pub release beers headed to Michigan stores
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A limited number of barrel-aged beers released by west Michigan's Oddside Ales on Black Friday are on their way to stores. Read more Michigan beer news here. The Grand Haven brewery released the beers, plus a seventh brew, in their pub last week, meaning...
WOOD
An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays right around the corner, family gatherings are a good time to talk about what’s next in your stage of life. Maybe you’re ready to get rid of the big family home and downsize or maybe you’re looking for a place where you have to do less maintenance. Oaks of Rockford is an over 55 active community just north of Grand Rapids. They have homes ready now or you can plan ahead. They also offer model center tours by appointment only. First time guests who mention eightWest receive a free gift after touring the model center!
A Huge Sinkhole Just Opened Up On Fulton Street in Front of Van Andel Arena
I'm not sure if the Bert Kreischer show last night at Van Andel Arena is to blame (it's not) but in case you aren't downtown today (Friday, December 2nd) you may have missed this GIANT hole that has opened up right in front of the arena. The hole was first...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Whitehall’s Pub 111 offers live music, bloody Mary bar and diverse menu
Whitehall, MI — If you’re looking for a hopping spot on for good food and live music, Pub 111 in Whitehall might be exactly the right place. The pub, located at 111 W. Colby St., features live music on Friday and Saturday and rounds out the weekend with a bloody Mary bar every Sunday.
wgvunews.org
City of Muskegon
Muskegon is prepared for the holidays. Dave Alexander, Business Development Manager with the City of Muskegon/DDA joins us to discuss holidays in Lakeside providing a small town, home town Christmas gathering.
Need To Cry? These Are The Best Places In Grand Rapids To Sob It Out
Winter is here in Grand Rapids, which means you may be already feeling the very real effects of Seasonal Affective Depression or SAD. And while some people may tell you to "tough it out" and "suck it up", sometimes it just feels better to cry it out. So maybe you...
3 W. MI Taco John’s locations to open in January
Three Taco John's locations are coming to West Michigan and are expected to open in January.
Gov. Whitmer joins Pfizer for major expansion announcement
Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and its representatives from Pfizer to announce a new $750 million investment in its Kalamazoo facility.
What Was a Grand Rapids Christmas a Long Time Ago?
Over the years Christmas has changed so much in Grand Rapids. Downtown was the center of excitement with large department stores bustling with crowds, seeing Santa, the beautiful Christmas decorations throughout downtown, and the fabulous animated windows of the stores. There was Steketee's, Herpolsheimer's and Wurzburg's. Wurzburg's always had those fabulous windows.
