beckershospitalreview.com
AI can use 1 x-ray to determine 10-year heart disease risk, researchers say
Researchers developed a deep learning artificial intelligence model that can predict the 10-year risk of cardiovascular disease using a single X-ray. The AI, known as CXR-CVD risk deep learning model, was presented Nov. 29 at the annual meeting of Radiological Society of North America, according to a news release from the group.
What not to tell patients after cancer surgery
A recent viewpoint article posted on JAMA Oncology pointed to a single common phrase that can lead to misunderstandings, medical mistrust and even refusal of necessary treatment. It's a classic case of miscommunication: an oncology surgeon says "we got it all," after performing surgery for cancer, and a patient hears...
Older adult care needs have changed, but assisted living communities have not kept pace
A new report is calling for assisted living communities to change their medical and mental health services to match the evolving populations they serve. The report, published in JAMA Network, offers 43 recommendations for updated standards of care to meet the new physical and mental health needs of older patients.
Providing quality patient care with increased demand and staffing shortages
Health systems are facing increased demand for care while continuing to deal with nursing shortages. Creative solutions to recruit and retain talent, while optimizing workflows, compliance and clinical quality, are required to deliver high-quality patient care. During Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable in a session facilitated by Alexi Nazem, MD, co-founder and CEO of Nomad Health, three nursing professionals discussed the challenges faced and explore innovative solutions.
CVS tests technology for remote pharmacists to review prescriptions
CVS Health has equipped a majority of its 9,000 pharmacies with technology for its workers to review and enter prescription information without being in the store, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 4. The retail pharmacy chain said the technology maintains requirements for patient privacy as it allows its workforce...
Virtual & automated care's role in solving for the ongoing staffing shortages
Healthcare organizations continue to grapple with a shrinking and burned-out workforce while simultaneously working to fulfill their missions of delivering high-quality care and expanding access. That has prompted a need for innovative solutions that can extend the reach of traditional care. At an executive session sponsored by Amwell at the...
UCLA Health data chief uses 'magic of math' to improve patient care, operations
Los Angeles-based UCLA Health is going big on big data, using it to not only streamline operations and gauge the patient experience but also predict disease progression and identify the rarest of conditions, said Chief Data Officer Albert Duntugan. Becker's recently interviewed Mr. Duntugan, who has been with the health...
'A bureaucratic mess': insurers' slow payments frustrating hospitals
Mike DeWerff, CFO for Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health said the health insurance industry has been slowing down payments, the Lincoln Journal Star reported Dec. 3. Previously, commercial payers took about 50 days to pay claims submitted by Bryan, Mr. DeWerff said in the report. That length of time has increased by about five days, or 10 percent.
Lawsuit, new clients, VA troubles: What Oracle Cerner has done in past month
From being ordered to stand trial in a brain damage lawsuit to picking up several new hospital clients, here are 12 headlines about EHR vendor Oracle Cerner from the past month. 1. Adventist Health Mendocino Coast in Fort Bragg, Calif., went live with a new Oracle Cerner EHR on Dec....
Scale and profit: Getting outcomes from your digital health venture
2021 was a mega year for digital health funding. With the COVID-19 pandemic driving huge demand for virtual and convenient services, digital health companies raised $29 billion. This year funding has begun to slow, with $10 billion raised in the first half, and average investments dropping by 25%. Before cutting...
US plans to lift mpox emergency declaration
HHS intends to end the nation's mpox, or monkeypox, public health emergency. The agency initially declared the nation's mpox outbreak a public health emergency in August and renewed the declaration in November. Public health emergencies last for 90 days but may be extended. On Dec. 2, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra...
Crib shortages send pediatric hospitals scrambling
As the "tridemic" of flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus continues, pediatric hospitals are running into a new problem: a shortage of medical-grade cribs, CNN reported Dec. 5. Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.-based Corewell Health ordered more than 50 cribs and have brought out both specialized and non-specialized cribs from...
Where XBB is most prevalent: 5 COVID-19 updates
In about a week since the CDC started tracking omicron subvariant XBB, it has grown to account for 5.5 percent of U.S. cases, according to the latest variant proportionate estimates. The strain — a recombinant of two other omicron subvariants — accounted for about 3 percent of cases for the...
Virtual urgent care, remote monitoring: How CHOP's health IT team met the viral surge
The health IT team at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has been helping manage the recent surge of pediatric respiratory illnesses by shifting to virtual urgent care and boosting remote patient monitoring, CIO Shakeeb Akhter told Becker's. Like many children's hospitals across the country, CHOP has been inundated with cases of...
American Hospital Association urges DEA to extend telehealth prescribing rules
The American Hospital Association is asking the Drug Enforcement Administration to extend and clarify pandemic-era rules that allowed providers to prescribe addiction-treatment medications through telehealth. Amid the pandemic, the DEA waived the requirement that providers see patients in person before prescribing buprenorphine and allowed telephone evaluations for the drug. But...
Elon Musk claims Neuralink is 6 months away from being put into a human brain
Elon Musk said that Neuralink is nearing its human trials phase and could put a chip into a human brain in six months, The Washington Post reported Dec. 1. Mr. Musk said that Neuralink, which is developing implants that could connect the human brain to computers, is aiming to start human trials in roughly six months.
Georgia health system taps senior VP for operations
Johnny Ball III was named senior vice president of regional hospital operations for Valdosta-based South Georgia Medical Center. Mr. Ball has served the health system for 27 years, according to a Dec. 2 news release. He most recently served as vice president of marketing and public affairs. In his new...
3 CFOs taking CEO roles at hospitals, health systems
CFOs today are strategic partners to CEOs and are involved in virtually every aspect of a hospital or health system. A CFO's financial expertise can be a particularly valuable asset for those seeking a move to the corner office of a CEO, but it is a "completely different job" with many unique challenges, three hospital executives who transitioned from CFOs to CEOs, told Becker's Hospital Review.
Alabama hospital selects Meditech for EHR
Alexander City, Ala.-based Russell Medical Center has chosen Meditech's software-as-a-service option for its EHR. The hospital, which is affiliated with Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Medicine, made the selection with the help of IT consulting firm CareCloud's medSR division. The EHR will replace the facility's legacy Meditech Magic system. "Implementing a new...
How a ransomware attack exacerbated St. Michael's workforce shortage
Silverdale, Wash.-based St. Michael Medical Center experienced an October ransomware attack that exacerbated the hospital's short staffing issues that have been persisting for months, Kitsap Sun reported Dec. 2. The hospital was a part of the ransomware attack that plagued Chicago-based CommonSpirit facilities, and due to the attack, St. Michael's...
