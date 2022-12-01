Read full article on original website
As NYC hospitals are overwhelmed with RSV patients, Sen. Schumer calls for federal aid
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City hospitals are getting overwhelmed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) among children — and the unprecedented surge could become even worse, according to Sen. Charles Schumer (D-New York). RSV is a common virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can...
‘We feel the surge’: Manhattan ER doctor on pediatric RSV trend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s hospitals are facing an alarming surge in pediatric cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, in addition to COVID-19 and flu diagnoses. The phenomenon, referred to by some as a “tripledemic,” is so concerning that Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday urged the federal government to be at the ready […]
NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital names Dr. Sandhya Balaram Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery
NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn (N.Y.) Methodist Hospital named Sandhya Balaram, MD, PhD, chief of cardiothoracic surgery. Her hiring became effective Nov. 15. Dr. Balaram will expand the hospital's cardiovascular care, surgical coronary revascularization, valve repair and replacement, and aortic surgery, according to a Dec. 5 news release shared with Becker's. Previously, Dr....
Short-Staffing Crisis at NYC Hospitals
New York, NY – On Wednesday, November 30, NYSNA nurses gave harrowing testimony on how short-staffing puts patient care at risk at a City Council oversight hearing on the state of nursing in NYC. Over 100 nurses and allies, joined by City Council Hospitals Committee Chair Mercedes Narcisse and...
Rat Infestation In NY; This Job Pays Nearly $200,000 for Killing Rodents
You know who is taking a bite out of the Big Apple? Rats, that's who. Manhattan is the second 'rattiest' city in the Country with Chicago at #1 and Los Angeles at #3. Orkin, the pest control company, also found that Albany, Buffalo and Syracuse made the list of Top 50 Rattiest Cities.
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
Mayor Adams Wants Police to Involuntarily Hospitalize People with Mental Illness … Brooklynite Public Advocate has Questions
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams — a former member of the NYC Council from Brooklyn’s 45th district — raised questions about the policies of a new mental health initiative announced by Mayor Eric Adams and his administration last week. On Nov. 29, Mayor Eric...
New York City Will Hire “Rat Exterminator”, Offers a Salary of $120,000
New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation titled “Rat Action Plan” and is now offering a job as a rat exterminator with a salary of $120,000 a year. New York City is getting serious to solve its problem of getting rid of rats and curb their population. Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation in November dubbed as “Rat Action Plan” and the city is willing to shell out a huge amount of money to hire a new job.
NYC charter schools struggling with student enrollment declines, too
Before the pandemic, Principal Laurie Midgette’s Brooklyn charter school maintained a waitlist 300 names deep. But over the past three years, demand has receded, and her school’s enrollment has dropped by 16%. It’s forced her to dial up recruitment efforts, advertising in movie theaters and on bus stops. With more open seats, the school is in the process of enrolling about 35 asylum-seeking students who recently arrived in New York.“This is definitely,...
NYC DOE leader, parent on $200M special education investment
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is devoting an additional $200 million to programs for the nearly 200,000 city public school students who receive some form of special education, Chancellor David Banks announced Thursday. Christina Foti, the DOE’s chief of special education, and advocate Laura Espinoza of the group Vision Futuro joined PIX11 Morning […]
Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’
This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.” Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
Smoke shop busts in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
Dr. Anthony Fauci on the ‘capabilities of ending HIV’ in NYC and beyond
Dr. Anthony Fauci at the House Appropriatons subcommittee hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget request for the National Institutes of Health. The New York native tells WNYC about what battling the HIV/AIDS pandemic taught us about battling infectious diseases in the United States. [ more › ]
Photographer Ravie B. makes picture day free for low-income NYC students
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Photographer Raven B. Varona, professionally known as Ravie B., prides herself on knowing the “best side” of her subjects. After more than a decade of shooting concerts, events, celebrities, and artists all around the world — the Bronx native is shifting her focus to capturing the “best side” of students across New York City.
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
Attorney General James, NY Drug Enforcement Task Force Take Down Suffolk County Ghost Gun Trafficking Ring
New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force today announced a 438-count indictment, charging three individuals from a gun trafficking operation that illegally sold 47 firearms, including ghost guns which were shipped to New York and Pennsylvania from various online retailers before being assembled. The indictment, unsealed in Queens County Supreme Court today, charges Devon Smith-Martin, Fritz Pierre-Louis, and Hakeem Solomon with trafficking numerous ghost guns — weapons without serial numbers or other identifying markers — including assault weapons, machine guns, and semiautomatic pistols. The gun trafficking operation also sold rapid-fire modification devices, silencers, high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. In total, the investigation led to the recovery of 57 firearms, 51 of which were ghost guns.
FDNY: 3 people injured in fire at home in Westerleigh
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY said that three people were injured in a house fire early on Monday morning in Westerleigh. A person suffering serious injuries and two people experiencing minor injuries were transported to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze, according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY Lt. Governor
New York — Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin were tossed out Monday by a federal judge, leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges and prompting his lawyers to say it was tragic that the case was ever brought. Judge J. Paul...
NYC public schools exempt from Mayor Adams’ trash plan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams plans to enforce new trash regulations in April in an effort to make the city’s streets cleaner. However, trash has been piling up on the curbs in front of the city’s public schools in Harlem for days. Now, PIX11 has learned that schools will not be subject to […]
Man slashed in face in latest subway attack
The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man in the face on a southbound F train Sunday morning at the Union Turnpike Station in Kew Gardens, Queens. The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man in the face on a southbound F train Sunday morning at the Union Turnpike Station in Kew Gardens, Queens.
