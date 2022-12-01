ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PIX11

‘We feel the surge’: Manhattan ER doctor on pediatric RSV trend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s hospitals are facing an alarming surge in pediatric cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, in addition to COVID-19 and flu diagnoses. The phenomenon, referred to by some as a “tripledemic,” is so concerning that Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday urged the federal government to be at the ready […]
beckershospitalreview.com

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital names Dr. Sandhya Balaram Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn (N.Y.) Methodist Hospital named Sandhya Balaram, MD, PhD, chief of cardiothoracic surgery. Her hiring became effective Nov. 15. Dr. Balaram will expand the hospital's cardiovascular care, surgical coronary revascularization, valve repair and replacement, and aortic surgery, according to a Dec. 5 news release shared with Becker's. Previously, Dr....
laborpress.org

Short-Staffing Crisis at NYC Hospitals

New York, NY – On Wednesday, November 30, NYSNA nurses gave harrowing testimony on how short-staffing puts patient care at risk at a City Council oversight hearing on the state of nursing in NYC. Over 100 nurses and allies, joined by City Council Hospitals Committee Chair Mercedes Narcisse and...
proclaimerscv.com

New York City Will Hire “Rat Exterminator”, Offers a Salary of $120,000

New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation titled “Rat Action Plan” and is now offering a job as a rat exterminator with a salary of $120,000 a year. New York City is getting serious to solve its problem of getting rid of rats and curb their population. Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation in November dubbed as “Rat Action Plan” and the city is willing to shell out a huge amount of money to hire a new job.
Chalkbeat

NYC charter schools struggling with student enrollment declines, too

Before the pandemic, Principal Laurie Midgette’s Brooklyn charter school maintained a waitlist 300 names deep. But over the past three years, demand has receded, and her school’s enrollment has dropped by 16%. It’s forced her to dial up recruitment efforts, advertising in movie theaters and on bus stops. With more open seats, the school is in the process of enrolling about 35 asylum-seeking students who recently arrived in New York.“This is definitely,...
PIX11

NYC DOE leader, parent on $200M special education investment

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is devoting an additional $200 million to programs for the nearly 200,000 city public school students who receive some form of special education, Chancellor David Banks announced Thursday. Christina Foti, the DOE’s chief of special education, and advocate Laura Espinoza of the group Vision Futuro joined PIX11 Morning […]
New York Post

Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’

This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.”  Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
fox5ny.com

Smoke shop busts in NYC

NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
pix11.com

Photographer Ravie B. makes picture day free for low-income NYC students

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Photographer Raven B. Varona, professionally known as Ravie B., prides herself on knowing the “best side” of her subjects. After more than a decade of shooting concerts, events, celebrities, and artists all around the world — the Bronx native is shifting her focus to capturing the “best side” of students across New York City.
longisland.com

Attorney General James, NY Drug Enforcement Task Force Take Down Suffolk County Ghost Gun Trafficking Ring

New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force today announced a 438-count indictment, charging three individuals from a gun trafficking operation that illegally sold 47 firearms, including ghost guns which were shipped to New York and Pennsylvania from various online retailers before being assembled. The indictment, unsealed in Queens County Supreme Court today, charges Devon Smith-Martin, Fritz Pierre-Louis, and Hakeem Solomon with trafficking numerous ghost guns — weapons without serial numbers or other identifying markers — including assault weapons, machine guns, and semiautomatic pistols. The gun trafficking operation also sold rapid-fire modification devices, silencers, high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. In total, the investigation led to the recovery of 57 firearms, 51 of which were ghost guns.
The Staten Island Advance

FDNY: 3 people injured in fire at home in Westerleigh

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY said that three people were injured in a house fire early on Monday morning in Westerleigh. A person suffering serious injuries and two people experiencing minor injuries were transported to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze, according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
Syracuse.com

Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY Lt. Governor

New York — Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin were tossed out Monday by a federal judge, leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges and prompting his lawyers to say it was tragic that the case was ever brought. Judge J. Paul...
PIX11

NYC public schools exempt from Mayor Adams’ trash plan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams plans to enforce new trash regulations in April in an effort to make the city’s streets cleaner. However, trash has been piling up on the curbs in front of the city’s public schools in Harlem for days. Now, PIX11 has learned that schools will not be subject to […]
pix11.com

Man slashed in face in latest subway attack

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man in the face on a southbound F train Sunday morning at the Union Turnpike Station in Kew Gardens, Queens. The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man in the face on a southbound F train Sunday morning at the Union Turnpike Station in Kew Gardens, Queens.

