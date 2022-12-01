Read full article on original website
Related
49ers Notebook: Nick Bosa sends Kyle Shanahan a curse-filled message; Deebo responds to Raheem Mostert; Shanahan on Trey Lance, QBs; Players praise Brock Purdy
There was no shortage of topics to talk about from a 49ers perspective after Sunday's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, and we're going to dive right into them in this edition of 49ers Notebook. While much of Sunday's postgame discussion dealt with the season-ending foot injury to quarterback Jimmy...
Sporting News
How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' playoff chances, Super Bowl odds
The 49ers have lost their second starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played well since regaining the starting job after Trey Lance fractured his fibula in Week 2, suffered his own season-ending left foot injury in Sunday's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Miami Dolphins will travel to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-49ers prediction and pick, laid out below.
“It really sucks”: Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, other 49ers react to heartbreaking Jimmy Garoppolo injury news
When Kyle Juszczyk was getting ready to head back onto the field for the San Francisco 49ers' second offensive drive of the game against the Miami Dolphins, he noticed rookie quarterback Brock Purdy warming up. The fullback was confused. "I didn't see him get hurt," Juszczyk said after the game...
What to know about Dolphins-49ers game: Kickoff time, how to watch and more
Mike McDaniel and several players make their return to San Francisco as the Dolphins (8-3) take on the 49ers (7-4).
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 13 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final five weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 13.
Why Trent Williams calls Jimmy Garoppolo a ‘godsend’ for the 49ers
"When I see Jimmy, I see a winner," San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams told NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner when asked about his quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo has attracted his fair share of criticisms over the years. Most of that started after the 2019 season, with much of the blame for a Super Bowl loss placed on the quarterback's shoulders.
Javon Kinlaw close to returning, Elijah Mitchell to IR not a given, says 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan
Javon Kinlaw last appeared in a game on September 25. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, the defensive tackle could be nearing a return from the injured reserve list. The San Francisco 49ers have brought back six players from injured reserve this season. That leaves the team with the ability to do so again twice more.
49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable for Sunday; Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead cleared to play
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session. The wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury. At first, it looked like Samuel might not participate on Friday. Reporters spotted him heading into the weight room as practice kicked off. However, he re-emerged minutes later and joined his teammates on the practice field. Samuel is "questionable" for Sunday.
Who’s hot, who’s not after the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the 49ers
The Dolphins’ five-game winning streak came to an end with a 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday.
PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Dolphins, plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers improved their record to 8-4 after a 33-17 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded 49ers players...
Confident Brock Purdy shines in first extended action at QB for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers could have gone in the wrong direction on Sunday after losing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the remainder of the season due to a foot injury, but thanks to a clutch performance by rookie Brock Purdy, their offense didn't miss a beat in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Rapoport: 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo open to QB returning in 2023
Could quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo return to the San Francisco 49ers in 2023? No one thought it was possible he would be on the roster for Week 1 of this season, so it's impossible to say anything with certainty about next season. "A few months after the team and Garoppolo amicably...
49ers-Dolphins: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams set to play; Spencer Burford among 4 inactives for Niners
The San Francisco 49ers have released the list of inactive players for their Week 13 matchup at home against the Miami Dolphins. These players will not suit up for Sunday's game. Inactives:. OL Spencer Burford (ankle) TE Ross Dwelley. DT T.Y. McGill. LB Curtis Robinson. San Francisco listed four players...
Kyle Shanahan provides final updates ahead of 49ers-Dolphins Week 13 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Friday's practice, providing final updates ahead of the team's Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys for the game, [RB] Elijah...
49ers run defense overcomes struggles, absence of Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw to become elite
When Arik Armstead went down with an injury in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams just one week after Javon Kinlaw sustained an injury in Week 3, San Francisco had immediate depth concerns alongside the interior of their defensive line, which had been the heart of their run defense over the past few seasons.
Recap: Mr. Relevant: Rookie QB Brock Purdy comes off the bench to lead 49ers to 33-17 win over Dolphins
When quarterback Brock Purdy was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he was expected by many to spend the season on the practice squad while Trey Lance and then-backup Nate Sudfeld held down the team's quarterback duties. But, as was seen...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Bills, Bengals impress as Jets fall
We saw plenty of fireworks during Week 13, setting up for quite a few changes in the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings. The Buffalo Bills helped kick off the week with a win on Thursday night, with other top teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals joining them on the winning side. The Dallas Cowboys also picked up a monster win on Sunday Night Football, while the San Francisco 49ers got a huge W but suffered a huge L with the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo.
49ers place Elijah Mitchell on IR for second time this season
The San Francisco 49ers placed Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve for the second time this season after the running back suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee last weekend against the New Orleans Saints. On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers placing Mitchell on injured reserve was...
Jimmy Garoppolo: Familiarity could sway me to return to 49ers
It seems unlikely that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would opt to return to the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. Of course, no one predicted that he would be on the roster come Week 1 of this season, either. Even Garoppolo fully anticipated being elsewhere. There was some interest from other teams...
49erswebzone
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0