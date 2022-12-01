ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' playoff chances, Super Bowl odds

The 49ers have lost their second starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played well since regaining the starting job after Trey Lance fractured his fibula in Week 2, suffered his own season-ending left foot injury in Sunday's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 13 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is down to the final five weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 13.
Why Trent Williams calls Jimmy Garoppolo a ‘godsend’ for the 49ers

"When I see Jimmy, I see a winner," San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams told NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner when asked about his quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo has attracted his fair share of criticisms over the years. Most of that started after the 2019 season, with much of the blame for a Super Bowl loss placed on the quarterback's shoulders.
49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable for Sunday; Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead cleared to play

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session. The wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury. At first, it looked like Samuel might not participate on Friday. Reporters spotted him heading into the weight room as practice kicked off. However, he re-emerged minutes later and joined his teammates on the practice field. Samuel is "questionable" for Sunday.
Confident Brock Purdy shines in first extended action at QB for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers could have gone in the wrong direction on Sunday after losing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the remainder of the season due to a foot injury, but thanks to a clutch performance by rookie Brock Purdy, their offense didn't miss a beat in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Rapoport: 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo open to QB returning in 2023

Could quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo return to the San Francisco 49ers in 2023? No one thought it was possible he would be on the roster for Week 1 of this season, so it's impossible to say anything with certainty about next season. "A few months after the team and Garoppolo amicably...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Bills, Bengals impress as Jets fall

We saw plenty of fireworks during Week 13, setting up for quite a few changes in the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings. The Buffalo Bills helped kick off the week with a win on Thursday night, with other top teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals joining them on the winning side. The Dallas Cowboys also picked up a monster win on Sunday Night Football, while the San Francisco 49ers got a huge W but suffered a huge L with the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo.
49ers place Elijah Mitchell on IR for second time this season

The San Francisco 49ers placed Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve for the second time this season after the running back suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee last weekend against the New Orleans Saints. On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers placing Mitchell on injured reserve was...
Jimmy Garoppolo: Familiarity could sway me to return to 49ers

It seems unlikely that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would opt to return to the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. Of course, no one predicted that he would be on the roster come Week 1 of this season, either. Even Garoppolo fully anticipated being elsewhere. There was some interest from other teams...
