ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLR10 News

Chick-fil-A coming to Ozark in 2023

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEf13_0jU5a5pU00

OZARK, Mo. — According to a Facebook post by the Mayor of Ozark, Bradley Jackson, Chick-fil-A will be coming to Ozark via a food truck.

Republic Whataburger holds groundbreaking ceremony

Starting in 2023, a Chick-fil-A food truck will be visiting Ozark one day a week. Mayor Jackson says the location is still being determined.

“While we would love for them to open a brick-and-mortar location here in Ozark we are extremely excited to welcome them to our city,” wrote Jackson.

According to Chick-fil-a.com, the food trucks are locally owned and operated by select Operators of Chick-fil-A restaurants. Food Trucks often serve select products. The schedule and menu vary by location.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KOLR10 News

Fire closes Burger King in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. — When the employees of a Burger King restaurant in Ozark showed up to work this morning, they discovered the building on fire. Around 5:30 a.m., employees entered the store and saw that there was smoke inside and flames on the roof. After firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had begun on […]
KYTV

Chick-fil-a food truck to make stops around the Ozarks in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Harrison, Nixa, Ozark, and Republic will soon have a traveling Chick-fil-a food truck. According to the CFA Branson Food Truck Facebook page, the food truck operation will begin traveling to those cities in January 2023. As of right now, the page has confirmed some of the...
KYTV

Attending the Branson Adoration Day Parade? Here are the traffic detours

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department has shared traffic detours and the parade route for those attending or who will be near the Annual Adoration Day Parade on Sunday. The parade starts in downtown Branson at 5:30 p.m. Here is the official parade route:. Below are the detours...
KYTV

MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Saddlebrooke and Branson this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson will start on Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9. According to...
KOLR10 News

Here’s when Christmas parades are happening around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many Christmas parades around the Ozarks are happening during the first couple of weekends of December. Below is a list of the parades and what time they begin: Battlefield Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. Bolivar Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Branson Adoration Parade, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. […]
KOLR10 News

Finley River Park hosts carriage rides through Christmas light display

OZARK, Mo. – The Ozark Community Center is teaming up with Finley River Park to offer carriage rides through the Festival of Lights Display at Finley River Park this weekend. Horse-drawn carriages will take guests through the lights display from 5:30-8:30 pm on December 11. Guests can also walk through the light display, which stretches […]
KOLR10 News

Republic Amazon employees working extra hard this holiday season

REPUBLIC, Mo.- Amazon workers said they usually get asked by others how many “peaks” they have been through. It refers to the busy peak season surrounding holiday sales. At the Amazon fulfillment center in Republic, Site Leader Andrew Lee said he’s currently in his sixth peak. “I feel like every year it gets a little […]
KOLR10 News

Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
KOLR10 News

Faulty meters cause unexpected charges for some CU customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Around 500 Springfield City Utilities customers will soon be receiving a notice that their gas or water meter wasn’t reading correctly and how they will be charged. Brent Baker with CU said equipment issues happen from time to time. Recently, a team has been working to investigate metering and billing more closely […]
KOLR10 News

Historically black church celebrates its 175th year in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A historically black church celebrates its 175th year in Springfield. “It means resilience. And I think that’s the word. When I think of Pitts Chapel,” said Tracy Wolff, pastor of Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church. Months of restoration and preparation for a church that is a big part of Springfield’s history. Pitts […]
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances start returning Monday

Springfield man charged for stabbing fiancé and her son to appear in court this week. Brandon King, the man accused of stabbing his fiancé and her 13-year-old son, is due back in court this week for a pretrial hearing. Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on...
KYTV

Police investigate drive-by shooting in south central Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Battlefield Road in south central Springfield. Officers say the victim was shot while in his car by the suspect in another car. The shooting happened on Battlefield between Fremont and National. The victim was grazed by...
KYTV

Fire marshals voice burning concerns after Taney County brush fire

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a grass fire near Branson Friday that started by someone burning a dumped mattress. Firefighters with the Central Taney County Fire Department responded to the fire around 4 a.m. The fire burned around three acres. Firefighters contained the fire just before approaching a home. It took crews four hours to contain the fire.
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson’s cat cafe to double in size

Very soon Branson will be able to have twice the hairballs and twice the fun. Mochas and Meows, the area’s only cat cafe, will be expanding to almost double their current size. The renovated cafe will take the entire space in the Falls Shopping Center between Shogun Japanese Steak and Sushi and Creation Tattoo.
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri Woman Shares How a Shipping Container Became Her Home

You never know when a gift can become something more than you ever expected. That was the situation for a Missouri woman who was gifted a shipping container. That gift eventually became her home and she shared the story of how it happened. I saw the story of Natalie Henry...
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy