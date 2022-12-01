Read full article on original website
Related
bladenonline.com
Cape Fear Mini Storage Auction
Per N.C. Statues, Section 44A-40 thru 46, Cape Fear Mini Storage has the right to take possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the following units and offer for sale at the public action as listed below. Tenant will have the opportunity to pay in full the total amount due to bring account up to date by 9:30 a.m., December 13, 2022 to keep property from auction.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hundreds of motorcycles take to Wilmington streets for good cause
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of motorcycles took over the streets of Wilmington on Sunday — all for a good cause. Nearly 400 motorcycles participated in the 30th annual Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson Toys for Tots motorcycle ride. Lisa Melisandra is the marketing director for Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson. “Bikers...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Holiday Flee at Brooklyn Arts Center back this weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A holiday tradition of Downtown Wilmington has returned for the weekend. The Holiday Flea at the BAC, better known as Wilmington’s Brooklyn Arts Center, kicked off on Friday and will continue through Sunday. This event has gone on for over a decade. There are 54...
charlestondaily.net
Dates Announced for the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River, SC – May 20-21, 2023
Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront in Little River, SC, the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast. Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live beach music, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter.
WECT
Carolina Beach hosts annual Island of Lights flotilla
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The waterways around Carolina Beach were filled with holiday cheer Saturday night as more than 20 decorated boats took part in the Island of Lights flotilla. The winner for Best Overall Boat went to Jeremy Vines for his “Welcome to Whoville” themed boat. Vines was...
WECT
“Play It Forward Wilmington” is asking for the community to help spread Christmas Cheer by donating instruments
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s the season of giving and one local nonprofit is doing just that by making sure children and teenagers who want an instrument receive one under the tree this year. The non-profit, “Play It Forward Wilmington” is paying it forward by giving away instruments to...
Grand Strand woman provides Christmas gifts to animals at local rescues, shelters
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some abandoned pets in Grand Strand shelters made it on Santa Claus’s nice list this year. A local woman’s mission is to provide Christmas gifts to rescue animals and shelter animals in the area. After seven shelters announced that they were low on food and pet care supplies, Jennifer Archer, […]
WECT
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
kiss951.com
Huge 450 Pound Fish Washes Up On North Carolina Beach
When my dad shared this story with me I was a little confused why a 450-pound fish made him think of me. But he told me to keep reading and then it made sense. The 430-pound fish washed up on Topsail Island of the North Carolina coast. And this is a place I visit frequently. But even without the Topsail connection, it’s still an incredible story. The deceased fish washed up on North Topsail Beach. It’s an ocean sunfish that weighed 453 pounds and measured six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin according to ABC 11.
columbuscountynews.com
Lake Waccamaw Christmas Parade Gallery
Santa Claus is coming to Lake Waccamaw, and the annual Christmas parade is the perfect way to usher in jolly ole Saint Nick. The precession included local first responders, churches, residents, and even a few beauty queens. Mr. Eddie Pierce was this year's parade marshal. Pierce is a fan favorite...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington homeowner falls victim to ‘garden grinch’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is claiming a “garden grinch” has been at work in his yard. In the last month, he says he has become a victim of theft and vandalism. Philip Reynolds has lived at his home on Long Leaf Hills Drive from...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Santa stops by Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington
Santa is making his rounds this year and today he stopped by a popular spot in Wilmington. Santa came to Mayfaire town center, taking pictures and requests from kids about what they want this year. Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, old saint nick will be in and out of Wilmington all this month to keep everyone full of the holiday spirit.
WMBF
Average gas price in Myrtle Beach falls again, down to $2.93
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The average price of gas in Myrtle Beach has fallen again, according to new data from GasBuddy. The company said the average gas price of $2.93 per gallon was determined after a survey of nearly 200 gas stations in the area. That’s down just over eight cents from a week ago and over 25 cents lower than last month.
WECT
Remembering Percy Glaspie, a longtime groundskeeper at Cape Fear Country Club
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The sweeping fairways and luscious greens at Cape Fear Country Club have been on par for decades. And one man helped keep them that way for more than 40 years, Percy Glaspie. “He was very classy, very professional, and very well-liked,” Joey Hines, Director of Golf...
Don’t judge a book by its cover: 2 dog best friends need forever home for Christmas
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Jake and Simba have been at the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society for nearly a year, and they are anxious to find their forever home for Christmas. The pair are not brothers by blood, but they have spent their whole lives together and are inseparable best friends. They ended […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coca-Cola Bottling Facility redeveloped in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held a grand unveiling ceremony of the bottle works building Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Parastream completely redeveloped the former Coca-Cola Bottling Facility on Princess Street. The building sits on more than an acre and...
The missing marker case solved
LUMBERTON — For a little over a century an obelisk stood over the doors of the Lumberton courthouse. That monument memorialized the Conf
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Holiday events taking place across Cape Fear this weekend
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — This weekend, you can take a break from decking the halls and stringing your holiday lights to do something fun. There’s no shortage of holly-jolly happenings in the Cape Fear. The computer-animated fantasy adventure film “The Polar Express” will be shown at Wrightsville Beach...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Taro
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 3-4 is Taro, a dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Taro is two years old and fully grown, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. She is looking for her forever home after being in the care of GSHS for one month. […]
WECT
Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home is destroyed after a fire Saturday morning. Deputy County Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says crews were called to the home on Gore Lake Road in the southern part of the county around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.
Comments / 0