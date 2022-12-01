ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WISH-TV

Franciscan, IU Health tighten visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health and IU Health introduced new visitor restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses while protecting patients and staff members. The number of flu cases in Marion County increased during the last week of November, Franciscan Health...
WTHR

IMPD investigating person shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting late Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the neighborhood south of Arsenal Tech High School. Police were called at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Arsenal Avenue, between New York and Michigan streets, and located a person who appeared to have gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and stable.
readthereporter.com

Carmel road construction update

On or after Wednesday, Dec. 7, a crane will be in place to work on the site for the expansion of the Carmel Police station for one day. This will result in a closure of South Range Line Road. The northbound traffic lane will remain open. The closure is just north of Gradle Drive and detour signs will be posted.
Current Publishing

Riverview Health implementing flu restrictions

Riverview Health plans to implement flu restrictions starting Monday due to an increase in cases. The hospital said it will implement the following temporary restrictions:. No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or cough. No visitors under the age of 16, unless special arrangements are made. No visitors except immediate family,...
FOX59

Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the summer of 1995 but couldn’t get […]
readthereporter.com

Noblesville Fire makes five promotions

Congratulations to Captain Scott Hunter, Lieutenant Spencer Morris, Engineer Murry Dixon II, Engineer Tim Recker, and Engineer Caleb Nicley on their recent promotions at the Noblesville Fire Department. Captain Hunter is a 13-year veteran of NFD and will assume a spot on A Crew. Lt. Morris is a 16-year veteran...
wrtv.com

1 dead after shooting near 38th Street and Central Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting on the city's near north side. IMPD officers were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to the 3700 block of N. Washington Blvd. for a person shot. This is near the intersection of 38th Street and Central Avenue. Upon arrival, IMPD officers...
readthereporter.com

Cicero parade packs the streets

It was a cold day and a colder night on Saturday, but the spirit of Christmas drew impressive crowds in downtown Cicero. People bundled up and braved the cold to – among other things – give the kiddos a first glimpse of Santa, see the official lighting of the town tree, support local vendors, and, of course, to pack the streets for a good, old-fashioned small town American parade. Well done, Cicero . . . even if one of your trucks did have to drive home with one headlight. Well done.
Brewbound.com

Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side

BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
onekindesign.com

Dream House Tour: A modern farmhouse with luxe details in Indiana

This stunning modern farmhouse home was designed by Kent Shaffer Homes in collaboration with Goldberg Design Group, located in Chatham Hills, a residential and golf community in Westfield, Indiana. The dwelling overlooks the Pete Dye Golf Course, with maximized views through several large picture windows that invite the outdoors into the living room.
FOX59

Car fire after crash shuts down lane of I-69 in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — A car fire following a crash has shut down one lane of I-69 southbound in Fishers. According to the Fishers Fire Dept., one vehicle crashed on Interstate 69 near the 207-mile marker. The vehicle then caught fire. All of the car’s occupants, FFD said, have gotten out of the car and suffered […]
WISH-TV

I-70 EB reopens after serious crash near Cloverdale

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — I-70 eastbound will be closed due to a serious crash through about 8:30 p.m., according to INDOT. Indiana State Police are responding to a serious crash on I-70 eastbound at the 45 mild marker. All lanes of I-70 eastbound are closed between S. 650 E. and S. 1000 E.
WTHR

Indianapolis woman sentenced for seeking COVID-19 relief loans for fake businesses

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced to a year of probation for creating fake documents in an effort to get COVID-19 relief funds for businesses that don't exist. Court documents say 29-year-old D’Ericka Lee filed three separate loan applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) following the onset...

