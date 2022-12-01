Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Franciscan, IU Health tighten visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health and IU Health introduced new visitor restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses while protecting patients and staff members. The number of flu cases in Marion County increased during the last week of November, Franciscan Health...
IMPD investigating person shot on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting late Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the neighborhood south of Arsenal Tech High School. Police were called at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Arsenal Avenue, between New York and Michigan streets, and located a person who appeared to have gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and stable.
readthereporter.com
Carmel road construction update
On or after Wednesday, Dec. 7, a crane will be in place to work on the site for the expansion of the Carmel Police station for one day. This will result in a closure of South Range Line Road. The northbound traffic lane will remain open. The closure is just north of Gradle Drive and detour signs will be posted.
AMR 'scaling back operations,' lets go of Central Indiana employees
A company spokesperson tells WRTV on Nov. 30, employees were told their jobs no longer existed. WRTV is working to learn how many people are affected.
Woman struck, killed while crossing street on Indianapolis' southeast side
A woman died after being hit by a driver while she was crossing the street early Monday on the city's southeast side.
Current Publishing
Riverview Health implementing flu restrictions
Riverview Health plans to implement flu restrictions starting Monday due to an increase in cases. The hospital said it will implement the following temporary restrictions:. No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or cough. No visitors under the age of 16, unless special arrangements are made. No visitors except immediate family,...
Current Publishing
The greatest gift: After years of medical setbacks, mom of 5 finds strength in blessing others
For Jill Olecki, losing both of her legs wasn’t nearly the most difficult challenge she faced in the last three years. Despite multiple cancer diagnoses, months she doesn’t remember, a totaled van and two amputations, the mother of five said being away from her children was the hardest battle to face.
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the summer of 1995 but couldn’t get […]
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Fire makes five promotions
Congratulations to Captain Scott Hunter, Lieutenant Spencer Morris, Engineer Murry Dixon II, Engineer Tim Recker, and Engineer Caleb Nicley on their recent promotions at the Noblesville Fire Department. Captain Hunter is a 13-year veteran of NFD and will assume a spot on A Crew. Lt. Morris is a 16-year veteran...
Bone found during Sunday search of Herbert Baumeister property
Members of the Hamilton County Coroner's Office and cadaver dogs are searching the property of Herbert Baumeister. Crews found one bone Sunday during a search.
wrtv.com
1 dead after shooting near 38th Street and Central Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting on the city's near north side. IMPD officers were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to the 3700 block of N. Washington Blvd. for a person shot. This is near the intersection of 38th Street and Central Avenue. Upon arrival, IMPD officers...
readthereporter.com
Cicero parade packs the streets
It was a cold day and a colder night on Saturday, but the spirit of Christmas drew impressive crowds in downtown Cicero. People bundled up and braved the cold to – among other things – give the kiddos a first glimpse of Santa, see the official lighting of the town tree, support local vendors, and, of course, to pack the streets for a good, old-fashioned small town American parade. Well done, Cicero . . . even if one of your trucks did have to drive home with one headlight. Well done.
Brewbound.com
Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side
BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
Franklin Community student collects blankets for deputies as senior project
A senior project turned into a wave of positivity for Franklin student, Jackson Baker, who decided to collect blankets for the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
onekindesign.com
Dream House Tour: A modern farmhouse with luxe details in Indiana
This stunning modern farmhouse home was designed by Kent Shaffer Homes in collaboration with Goldberg Design Group, located in Chatham Hills, a residential and golf community in Westfield, Indiana. The dwelling overlooks the Pete Dye Golf Course, with maximized views through several large picture windows that invite the outdoors into the living room.
Car fire after crash shuts down lane of I-69 in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — A car fire following a crash has shut down one lane of I-69 southbound in Fishers. According to the Fishers Fire Dept., one vehicle crashed on Interstate 69 near the 207-mile marker. The vehicle then caught fire. All of the car’s occupants, FFD said, have gotten out of the car and suffered […]
WISH-TV
I-70 EB reopens after serious crash near Cloverdale
CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — I-70 eastbound will be closed due to a serious crash through about 8:30 p.m., according to INDOT. Indiana State Police are responding to a serious crash on I-70 eastbound at the 45 mild marker. All lanes of I-70 eastbound are closed between S. 650 E. and S. 1000 E.
12/3/22 Lafayette hosts annual Christmas parade, contractor cuts log
Lafayette came together Saturday evening for its annual Very Merry Main Street Christmas par…
Indianapolis woman sentenced for seeking COVID-19 relief loans for fake businesses
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced to a year of probation for creating fake documents in an effort to get COVID-19 relief funds for businesses that don't exist. Court documents say 29-year-old D’Ericka Lee filed three separate loan applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) following the onset...
