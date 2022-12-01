Read full article on original website
Mike Amiri Opens in Dubai With Third International Store
Los Angeles-based fashion designer Mike Amiri continues his global expansion. With an eye toward the Middle East, the designer has opened a store in The Dubai Mall as part of his expansion to the United Arab Emirates with local retail partner Soho Middle East.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event “Amiri Dubai is the third international store we have opened this year and our eighth store worldwide,” said the designer, who is the chief executive officer and creative director of his self-named company. “Dubai will play a key role...
Pelé to watch Brazil's World Cup match from the hospital
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé will be cheering on his country's national team on Monday in its World Cup game against South Korea from the hospital, where he is being treated for a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. "In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father," the three-time World Cup winner wrote on Twitter, alongside a photograph of a then-17-year-old Pelé. "I know that today many have made similar promises and are also seeking their first World Cup. I'll be watching the game from hospital and I'll be rooting for each one of you. Good luck!"
2022 World Cup: Morocco vs. Spain odds, picks and predictions
Spain battles Morocco in the Round of 16 Tuesday with kickoff from Education City Stadium set for 10 a.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Morocco vs. Spain odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions. Spain finished 2nd in Group E...
WVNT-TV
Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate reports of...
