Liverpudlian metalcore band Loathe is in Tampa on Tuesday
Not every Liverpudlian band takes inspiration from The Beatles, you know. Metalcore quartet Loathe—which plays Orpheum in Tampa on Tuesday, Dec. 6 —recently had to cancel a barrage of dates in Europe and the U.K., in an effort to focus on completing its follow-up album to 2021’s The Things They Believe . The band must be finished, or close to it anyway, because a set of U.S. dates—which includes its second Tampa show this year—was announced not long after said cancellation. [event-1]
