ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Liverpudlian metalcore band Loathe is in Tampa on Tuesday

By Josh Bradley
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05E6Tj_0jU5ZrzW00
Loathe
Not every Liverpudlian band takes inspiration from The Beatles, you know. Metalcore quartet Loathe—which plays Orpheum in Tampa on Tuesday, Dec. 6 —recently had to cancel a barrage of dates in Europe and the U.K., in an effort to focus on completing its follow-up album to 2021’s The Things They Believe
. The band must be finished, or close to it anyway, because a set of U.S. dates—which includes its second Tampa show this year—was announced not long after said cancellation. [event-1]

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
4K+
Followers
898
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy