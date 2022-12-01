Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Virtual & automated care's role in solving for the ongoing staffing shortages
Healthcare organizations continue to grapple with a shrinking and burned-out workforce while simultaneously working to fulfill their missions of delivering high-quality care and expanding access. That has prompted a need for innovative solutions that can extend the reach of traditional care. At an executive session sponsored by Amwell at the...
Virtual urgent care, remote monitoring: How CHOP's health IT team met the viral surge
The health IT team at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has been helping manage the recent surge of pediatric respiratory illnesses by shifting to virtual urgent care and boosting remote patient monitoring, CIO Shakeeb Akhter told Becker's. Like many children's hospitals across the country, CHOP has been inundated with cases of...
Providing quality patient care with increased demand and staffing shortages
Health systems are facing increased demand for care while continuing to deal with nursing shortages. Creative solutions to recruit and retain talent, while optimizing workflows, compliance and clinical quality, are required to deliver high-quality patient care. During Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable in a session facilitated by Alexi Nazem, MD, co-founder and CEO of Nomad Health, three nursing professionals discussed the challenges faced and explore innovative solutions.
UCLA Health data chief uses 'magic of math' to improve patient care, operations
Los Angeles-based UCLA Health is going big on big data, using it to not only streamline operations and gauge the patient experience but also predict disease progression and identify the rarest of conditions, said Chief Data Officer Albert Duntugan. Becker's recently interviewed Mr. Duntugan, who has been with the health...
850 Tenet hospital workers in California avert potential strike
Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers have approved a new contract with Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital and Medical Center, averting a potential strike. The union represents about 850 registered nurses, medical social workers, speech therapists, physical therapists and pharmacists at the 400-bed hospital, according to an NUHW...
American Hospital Association urges DEA to extend telehealth prescribing rules
The American Hospital Association is asking the Drug Enforcement Administration to extend and clarify pandemic-era rules that allowed providers to prescribe addiction-treatment medications through telehealth. Amid the pandemic, the DEA waived the requirement that providers see patients in person before prescribing buprenorphine and allowed telephone evaluations for the drug. But...
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Adventist Health and Rideout, based in Marysville, Calif., seeks a director of revenue cycle operations. 2. Beacon Health...
CVS tests technology for remote pharmacists to review prescriptions
CVS Health has equipped a majority of its 9,000 pharmacies with technology for its workers to review and enter prescription information without being in the store, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 4. The retail pharmacy chain said the technology maintains requirements for patient privacy as it allows its workforce...
3 CFOs taking CEO roles at hospitals, health systems
CFOs today are strategic partners to CEOs and are involved in virtually every aspect of a hospital or health system. A CFO's financial expertise can be a particularly valuable asset for those seeking a move to the corner office of a CEO, but it is a "completely different job" with many unique challenges, three hospital executives who transitioned from CFOs to CEOs, told Becker's Hospital Review.
HCA, Tenet and CHS' margins have topped 2019 results since pandemic began
Recent industry reports have highlighted the financial challenges that many hospitals and health systems are facing, with shrinking operating margins potentially contributing to one of the worst financial years in decades, according to one report. However, operating margins among the three largest for-profit health systems in the country — Nashville,...
Crib shortages send pediatric hospitals scrambling
As the "tridemic" of flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus continues, pediatric hospitals are running into a new problem: a shortage of medical-grade cribs, CNN reported Dec. 5. Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.-based Corewell Health ordered more than 50 cribs and have brought out both specialized and non-specialized cribs from...
How a ransomware attack exacerbated St. Michael's workforce shortage
Silverdale, Wash.-based St. Michael Medical Center experienced an October ransomware attack that exacerbated the hospital's short staffing issues that have been persisting for months, Kitsap Sun reported Dec. 2. The hospital was a part of the ransomware attack that plagued Chicago-based CommonSpirit facilities, and due to the attack, St. Michael's...
Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana workers consider strike
Members of Service Employees International Union, Local 121RN at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana (Calif.) Medical Center have voted to authorize a strike. The union represents more than 9,000 registered nurses and other healthcare professionals at nearly 30 hospitals and facilities in Los Angeles and surrounding counties, according to a Dec. 2 SEIU news release shared with Becker's. Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana is jointly owned and operated by Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai and Providence, which has system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif.
Children of color less likely to have elective surgeries: Study
Latino, Black and Asian children are less likely to have elective surgeries compared with white children, a study published in the December issue of Journal of Pediatric Surgery found. The study analyzed data on more than 200,000 children from a national health survey of parents, and roughly 10,000 of those...
CDC awards $45M to Wisconsin to support healthcare workforce
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has been awarded a $45 million grant to help strengthen its public health workforce through retention, recruitment and training. The funding is part of $3.2 billion the CDC is awarding to state, local and territorial jurisdictions across the U.S. to support the public health workforce and infrastructure.
Scale and profit: Getting outcomes from your digital health venture
2021 was a mega year for digital health funding. With the COVID-19 pandemic driving huge demand for virtual and convenient services, digital health companies raised $29 billion. This year funding has begun to slow, with $10 billion raised in the first half, and average investments dropping by 25%. Before cutting...
CIOs on the move: 18 appointments of 2022
Here are the following health system and hospital CIO appointments that have been reported on in 2022:. Ellen Wiegand was named CIO and senior vice president of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health. Daniel Barchi was named senior executive vice president and CIO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. James “Jamey” Pennington was named...
US plans to lift mpox emergency declaration
HHS intends to end the nation's mpox, or monkeypox, public health emergency. The agency initially declared the nation's mpox outbreak a public health emergency in August and renewed the declaration in November. Public health emergencies last for 90 days but may be extended. On Dec. 2, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra...
President of pharma lobby resigns
The Association for Accessible Medicines has named David Gaugh as its interim CEO after the departure of former CEO and president Dan Leonard. Mr. Leonard retired from the position, which he has served in since September 2020, according to a statement AAM emailed to Becker's and his LinkedIn page. His successor has been at the generic drug lobby organization since 2012 and previously worked as the chief pharmacy officer for Kansas City, Mo.-based St. Luke's Health System, according to his profile on AAM.
Where XBB is most prevalent: 5 COVID-19 updates
In about a week since the CDC started tracking omicron subvariant XBB, it has grown to account for 5.5 percent of U.S. cases, according to the latest variant proportionate estimates. The strain — a recombinant of two other omicron subvariants — accounted for about 3 percent of cases for the...
