Browns QB Deshaun Watson declines to answer legal questions, emphasizes he’s ‘locked in’ on Sunday’s game against Texans

Yardbarker
New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room
After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Is new USF coach Alex Golesh the next Jim Leavitt? Or another Jeff Scott?
TAMPA — USF athletic director Michael Kelly understands the quick-glance comparison. The resume of the head football coach he just hired (Alex Golesh) reads a lot like the resume of the coach he just fired (Jeff Scott). Both were relentlessly upbeat 38-year-olds with no head college-coaching experience when they...
10 Times Sport Team Owners Were Accused Of Racist Behavior And The Consequences They Were Handed
From Jerry Jones to Kelly Loeffler.
Click2Houston.com
Texans’ Eno Benjamin, Amari Rodgers active for first time, O.J. Howard inactive
HOUSTON – Texans running back Eno Benjamin and wide receiver Amari Rodgers are active for the first time since joining the team off waivers. Benjamin was previously with the Arizona Cardinals, and Rodgers was previously with the Green Bay Packers. Texans running back Rex Burkhead is out with a...
Fan matches Draymond Green fine with $25,003 to teams' foundations
The fan who exchanged words with Warriors forward Draymond Green in Dallas has donated $12,500 to the Dubs Community Foundation and $12,503 to the Mavs Foundation.
