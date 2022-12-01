Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Ingrid Pierce Appointed Independent Director of Butterfield
HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (“Butterfield” or the “Bank”) (NYSE: NTB | BSX: NTB.BH) announced today that Ingrid Pierce, Global Managing Partner of Walkers, a leading international law firm, has joined the Bank’s Board as an Independent Director, bringing the total number of Directors to ten. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005787/en/ Ingrid Pierce. (Photo: Business Wire)
Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ Star, Dies at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor and recording artist who became a generational icon as one of the original human stars of “Sesame Street,” died Sunday at his home in New Jersey. He was 90. McGrath’s death was confirmed by his family members through a post on his Facebook page:...
France’s New Law Banning Short-Haul Domestic Flights Wouldn’t Fly in the U.S.
While the European Union (pretty much) banning 8K TVs probably didn’t raise an eyebrow in the rest of the world, France’s latest environmental move will certainly cause a ripple. The country is banning short-haul flights when there is a train alternative of fewer than 2.5 hours within French territory.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week
Honestly, all of these have my jaw on the floor.
Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after home break-in
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England forward Raheem Sterling has left the team's World Cup camp in Qatar and returned to Britain after a break-in at his home. The 27-year-old Chelsea player missed England’s 3-0 victory over Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday and it was not known if he would be back for the quarterfinal match against France on Saturday.
