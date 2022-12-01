ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kcur.org

As roadside litter piles up, volunteers step in with trash bags

On a brisk Saturday morning, Cory Lamaster hands out yellow Missouri Department of Transportation trash bags that say “No MOre Trash” to a small group who volunteered to pick up litter. The group gathered off Interstate 470 near the Pryor Road exit. After parking their cars on the side of the busy interstate, they got straight to work.
PLANetizen

The Limits of Kansas City’s Fare-Free Experiment

After reintroducing a historic streetcar in 2016, Kansas City transit eventually went completely fare-free in 2020. In Governing, Jared Brey assesses what other cities can learn from KC’s experiment, and what unique conditions make the city unlike others. Prior to eliminating fares, Kansas City’s transit system brought in relatively...
KMBC.com

Kansas City neighbors help homeowner get new roof

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is getting a brand new roof thanks to the generosity of neighbors and one roofing company. KMBC 9 found out how it all began with a neighborhood scare, and a conversation. It was a chilly Thursday in Kansas City's Blue Hills...
Evan Crosby

Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?

Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
KMBC.com

Infamous Kansas City bridge demolishes another truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer was damaged Thursday afternoon as it tried to pass under the notoriously low Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge has a 12-foot clearance. The driver of the big rig, who was not hurt, told KMBC that he's been driving for...
St. Joseph Post

Kansas City man 'fired warning shot' that killed man

KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed against a Kansas City man who fired shots from his vehicle, fatally wounding man on the street, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andrew Harold Bostic, 62, faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to...

