As roadside litter piles up, volunteers step in with trash bags
On a brisk Saturday morning, Cory Lamaster hands out yellow Missouri Department of Transportation trash bags that say “No MOre Trash” to a small group who volunteered to pick up litter. The group gathered off Interstate 470 near the Pryor Road exit. After parking their cars on the side of the busy interstate, they got straight to work.
KMBC.com
Ivanhoe residents vote on big changes following months long battle between board and members
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents voted on some big changes in the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Association on Saturday afternoon. This comes after a months-long battle between the board and residents. Residents are calling the meeting a huge win. For years, the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Association has been known for being resident-led...
KCMO man says city left him in dark, wants light pole returned to neighborhood
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is blaming the city for leaving him in the dark without answers after removing a light pole from his neighborhood.
Pending sale offers hope for neighbors on East 11th Street in Kansas City
3110 East 11th Street had a massive fire in June 2022, displacing the family that lived inside and leaving the home with massive fire damage.
martincitytelegraph.com
Rumors of giant landfill in south KC continue. Raymore demands written resolution from KCMO.
Rumors of a giant landfill in southeast Kansas City just won’t go away as the city of Raymore continues to worry about the possibility of truck traffic, stench, drainage and noise at its front door. Kansas City has repeatedly denied any involvement, and city manager Brian David Platt recently...
Kansas City Mayor to host ATF Director for roundtable discussion on gun violence
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will host ATF Director Steven Dettelback for a roundtable discussion on gun violence.
Public engagement changes status quo in Overland Park
Residents and leaders in Overland Park, Kansas, have noticed changes in how the city council approaches development projects.
Developers hope to convert 100-year-old Johnson County church into hotel
Developers hope to convert the nearly 100-year-old Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel.
PLANetizen
The Limits of Kansas City’s Fare-Free Experiment
After reintroducing a historic streetcar in 2016, Kansas City transit eventually went completely fare-free in 2020. In Governing, Jared Brey assesses what other cities can learn from KC’s experiment, and what unique conditions make the city unlike others. Prior to eliminating fares, Kansas City’s transit system brought in relatively...
KCMO attempted porch pirate leaves empty-handed after neighbor intervenes
Roger Leib and Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging the public to protect packages this holiday season after a close call with an attempted porch pirate.
1 dead in overnight pedestrian crash on Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri
A pedestrian has died early Saturday morning in a crash on Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Kansas City neighbors help homeowner get new roof
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is getting a brand new roof thanks to the generosity of neighbors and one roofing company. KMBC 9 found out how it all began with a neighborhood scare, and a conversation. It was a chilly Thursday in Kansas City's Blue Hills...
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
KMBC.com
Infamous Kansas City bridge demolishes another truck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer was damaged Thursday afternoon as it tried to pass under the notoriously low Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge has a 12-foot clearance. The driver of the big rig, who was not hurt, told KMBC that he's been driving for...
Kansas City man 'fired warning shot' that killed man
KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed against a Kansas City man who fired shots from his vehicle, fatally wounding man on the street, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andrew Harold Bostic, 62, faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to...
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best restaurants for family meals and large group dining in Kansas City in 2022
Whether you’re looking for a place to take the whole family out this holiday season, or just looking for a good spot to eat with all your friends, here are some of the best places in the metro for bigger party sizes. As the holiday season approaches, many Kansas...
Man charged in shooting in Shawnee that killed Kansas City, Missouri, man
1 of the five suspects in custody in the fatal shooting that killed a 25-year-old man in Shawnee has been charged.
Widow of Kansas City musician sues feds for neglect, COVID pandemic
The widow of a Kansas City-area musician has filed a lawsuit, accusing the National Institutes of Health of playing a role in her husband's death.
Goodbye Gary: Kansas City celebrates retirement of Gary Lezak
Past and present Kansas Citians celebrated the retirement of long-time KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak Thursday night.
Kansas City activist honored with new Faith-Justice center at Rockhurst University
Kansas City's Rockhurst University broke ground on its new Faith-Justice Center that will eventually be named in honor of activist Alvin Brooks.
