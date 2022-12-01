Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
KSP arrest juvenile after assault, 17-year-old shot and killed
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police and Hodgenville Police Department conducted an investigation that led to a juvenile being arrested in Larue County. According to the release, early Saturday morning KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department asking for assistance with an assault investigation near 116 East Forest Avenue in Hodgenville.
Wave 3
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the family members involved in the murder-suicide in the Valley Station neighborhood has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mary Stanton, 49, Adrianna Stanton, 17, Brianna Stanton, 11, and Gary Stanton, 60, were the four victims in this incident.
Wave 3
Homicide numbers hit double-digits for month of November in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homicide numbers have hit double-digits for the month of November in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide, 148 homicides have occurred in Louisville including 10 in November and four so far in December. More than 400 people have been wounded by gunfire this year.
Wave 3
Man in serious condition after stabbing in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is seriously injured after a stabbing in the Newburg Neighborhood Sunday night. Louisville Metro Police Officers were called to the 3900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9:30 PM. Officers found a man suffering from stab wounds at the scene. The man was taken...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there a curious ‘notch’ in the Jefferson-Oldham County border?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the otherwise unremarkable line of Jefferson County’s northeastern border with Oldham County, there is a curious “notch” in the border–a rectangular jut of Oldham County that cuts into Jefferson County. Both Tom and Bill submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:...
Wave 3
LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating a murder-suicide that killed four people in the Valley Station neighborhood Saturday morning. What normal is a quiet neighborhood, beginning to decorate for the holidays is now the scene of a murder suicide. Around 9:30 a.m., LMPD officers were called to...
Wave 3
‘Justice for Emmett Till’ protest held in Bowling Green Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Emmett Till, the 14 year old boy abducted, tortured and lynched in Mississippi is still fighting for justice 67 years after his death. Protesters in Bowling Green were calling for “Justice for Till” by arresting Carolyn Bryant Donham. She’s the white...
Wave 3
Crash on Buechel Bypass kills 74 year old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the woman that was killed in a crash Friday afternoon. Around 12 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a crash in the 3700 block of Buechel Bypass. Early investigation revealed a passenger...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville Saturday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:15p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive. When officers arrived...
Wave 3
Doctor gives back to JCPS classrooms
The victim was shot multiple times on the night of October 22 and died six days later. ‘Have to wait and see’: David James plans ahead while looking back as Metro Council president. Updated: 8 hours ago. A pandemic, social unrest and an economic crisis made David James’ time...
Wave 3
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
The victim was shot multiple times on the night of October 22 and died six days later. One Prospect doctor is working as a substitute teacher in Jefferson County Public Schools. ‘Have to wait and see’: David James plans ahead while looking back as Metro Council president. Updated: 9...
Wave 3
Indiana Gov. Holcomb released from hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has been released from the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia on Thursday. Press Secretary for Gov. Holcomb, Erin Murphy, took to the governor’s Twitter saying that the governor has been released and he is now resting at home. No other...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died after a crash on I-71 in Oldham County. According to the coroner’s office, Ayden F. Altman, 17, was killed after a crash on I-71 southbound near mile markers 22 and 23. Altman died...
Wave 3
The do’s and don’ts of treating colds at home
Kosair Charities gives their kids a holiday party to spread joy during the holidays. Protesters in Bowling Green were calling for “Justice for Till” by arresting Carolyn Bryant Donham who has been linked to living in the city.
Wave 3
Prospect Doctor substitute teaches for JCPS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - School districts nationwide are experiencing a substitute shortage and a decline in funding, which leaves many teachers struggling with limited resources. A Prospect doctor found a small solution that only cost him a few days each month. On Fridays, Dr. Greg Ciliberti is a substitute teacher...
Wave 3
Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A U-Haul truck crashed on the Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday Night. The Louisville Metro Police Department said the crash happened just before 8 PM. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the U-Haul was traveling north on the bridge when it lost control, crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and hit another vehicle.
Wave 3
Reginald Meeks, former Ky. Representative, honored with street sign
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City officials came together on Friday to honor former Louisville Alderman and state representative Reginald Meeks. Meeks served as the 11th Ward Alderman for Louisville from 1982 to 2000. From 2001 to 2021, Meeks served and represented District 42 for the Kentucky House of Representatives. City...
Wave 3
LIVE @ 2 PM: UofL AD on future of the football program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - News conference by Director of Athletics Josh Heird regarding the University of Louisville football program. You can watch the news conference in the video player below.
Wave 3
Louisville charities battle food insecurity, housing crisis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville charity organizations are finding ways to feed people’s hearts and stomachs while shedding the light on issues plaguing neighborhoods. Feed Louisville started three years ago in response of community needs during the pandemic. The organization provides 700 meals each day for those in need.
Comments / 0