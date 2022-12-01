Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
TCU’s CFP Breakthrough a Credit to a Culture and a Coach
The Horned Frogs are in the field after a day of sweating out their postseason fate.
atozsports.com
Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
Dolphins sign OT Eric Fisher, put OT Austin Jackson on IR
The Dolphins signed former No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher and, in a corresponding move, placing starting right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve.
