wamwamfm.com
Gibson County Circuit Judge Charged With 4 Counts
Gibson County Circuit Judge Jefferey Meade is charged with 4 Counts of Misconduct. The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications filed the disciplinary charges saying Meade “violated judicial canons which require judges to respect the law, avoid impropriety, and promote confidence in the judiciary.”. The 4 counts relates to Judge...
wbiw.com
Loogootee man faces child molestation charges
LOOGOOTEE – A Loogootee man was arrested Thursday on charges of child molestation. Anson Wagler, 27, was arrested by officers with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child molestation and child molestation of a child under the age of 14. According to police, the charges against...
Mistrial declared in high-profile Evansville rape case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After a day of deliberating, a jury has come back and reached a decision in a high profile rape case. Wednesday night, Heidi Carter was found guilty of “Carrying a Handgun without a License”. She was facing two rape charges, but one of those charges was dropped Wednesday morning. The jury […]
Man arrested for central Indiana police chase, hitting patrol car injuring officer
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a police chase through two central Indiana counties that ended with the driver hitting a police vehicle, injuring a sergeant. The chase began just before 7 p.m. when two Greene County deputies approached an SUV, driven by Cody...
YAHOO!
Update: Court sets $250,000 bond for Evansville teen accused of multiple rapes
EVANSVILLE — An Evansville teenager is accused of raping, choking or otherwise assaulting multiple young girls, according to six affidavits of probable cause filed Friday. The girls reportedly told Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office deputies the teenager would force them to engage in sex despite repeated protests for him to stop. Some described multiple instances of sexual assault.
WTHI
Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
wamwamfm.com
A standoff in Evansville leads to two arrests
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A standoff in Evansville resulted in two arrests last night. According to Evansville Police, the incident began around 10:15 p.m. at a hotel on Green River Road. Officers say a caller reported that Chas Bard, 31, got into an argument with another person and refused to leave. According to police, Bard […]
Three charged in Owensboro crime spree; police looking for one more
Detectives from the Owensboro Police Department charged two juveniles and one adult on December 2, in relation to a crime spree in downtown Owensboro. Police say they are searching for another individual involved in the spree with additional charges to follow.
104.1 WIKY
E.P.D. Statement on Illegal Substance
On March 17, 2022, Tianeptine became a Schedule I controlled substance in Indiana. It is illegal to sell or possess this drug. Tianeptine is commonly found in product brand names such as Za Za, Tianaa, and Pegasus. It came to the attention of the Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force (JTF) that gas stations, convenience stores, and smoke shops across Vanderburgh County have been selling these products, not knowing that they were illegal.
wamwamfm.com
vincennespbs.org
Sentencing announced for 2020 drunk driving accident
A man was jailed in Knox County in connection with a 2020 Drunk Driving accident. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
14news.com
EPD: 2 men arrested at former UE softball field for trespassing and drug possession
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police arrested two men Friday afternoon at a former University of Evansville softball field for trespassing and drug possession. According to an affidavit, police were dispatched just before 1 p.m. Friday to 3400 East Division Street. Officials say when police arrived they were met by...
WTHR
Evansville mom gets 25-year prison term; daughter died from fentanyl
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A young Indiana woman was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for the death of her 3-year-old daughter who ingested fentanyl. Makaylee Opperman, 21, of Evansville made a deal with prosecutors in October and pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death and conspiracy to distribute a drug, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
wevv.com
Evansville mom charged in child's fentanyl overdose death gets 25 years in prison
An Evansville mom who was charged in the fentanyl overdose death of her young child has received her prison sentence. Our 44News crews were in the courtroom on Friday when Makaylee Opperman learned her sentencing. Opperman was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday in connection with the fentanyl...
14news.com
UPDATE: 1 dead after shooting on Clayton Ave., suspect arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that a call came in a little after 9 a.m. Sunday for a shooting in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue. Dispatch says that a male suspect shot and killed a female victim. According to an affidavit, the victim was on the phone with...
Monroe County deputy injured after pursuit suspect T-bones squad car
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department stated that around 7 p.m. Saturday Greene County central dispatch advised deputies were in pursuit of a two-ton black Chevy Suburban on State […]
EPD: Woman arrested after hitting man with car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville said a woman was arrested after purposely hitting her boyfriend with her car. Police said they were sent to the area of North 9th Avenue and West Michigan Street early Sunday morning. According to a police report, officers found a man on the ground. Police said the man […]
vincennespbs.org
Otwell man arrested for Child Molestation
A Pike County man is facing Child Molesting Charges. Police in Jasper started an investigation on November 17th of an alleged incident involving inappropriate touching of a child under 14. 36-year-old James A. Blunk of Otwell was arrested Wednesday as a result of the investigation. He was booked into the...
14news.com
EPD: Evansville man arrested after punching pregnant woman
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, a man was arrested after punching a pregnant woman Saturday night. According to an affidavit, 60-year-old Johnny McGillem assaulted a female victim at the Quality Inn in Evansville. Police say the victim and McGillem were staying in the same room together Saturday night. Officials...
