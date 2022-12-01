Read full article on original website
BBC
Marian Clode: Farm to face trial after teacher killed by cow
A farming company is to face a trial after a primary school teacher was killed by a cow. Marian Clode was flipped over a fence as she walked along a path during a family break in Northumberland in 2016. The 61-year-old, of Greater Manchester, had been staying at a holiday...
BBC
'I had £8,000 stolen but Revolut won't refund it'
Deborah Wright was left devastated when she lost £8,000 of savings from her Revolut accounts to fraud in October. She expected the electronic money firm to refund her but it refused. Other fraud victims have also had difficulty getting refunds from Revolut. Unlike banks, Revolut is not signed up...
BBC
Worthing crash: Family tribute to teen motorcycle enthusiast
The family of a teenager who died in a motorcycle collision has described her as a kind and caring girl who made everyone laugh. India Buchanan from Rustington, West Sussex, died on 18 November. In a tribute her family said: "India was a kind and caring 17-year-old with an infectious...
BBC
South West police target drug use in night-time economy
Recreational drugs are a problem in the South West's night-time economy, the assistant chief constable for Devon and Cornwall Police has said. Speaking during an operation in Plymouth on Friday, ACC Steve Parker said the force was determined to crack down on what was a significant problem. Officers targeted the...
BBC
'Perfect storm' as thousands face homelessness in Cornwall, St Petroc's says
A homeless charity in Cornwall has said it faces a "perfect storm" of rising demand and strained finances ahead of winter. St Petroc's launched an emergency appeal for support after experiencing record demand for its services. The charity is highlighting the issue through an art project featuring portraits of people...
BBC
Colombia mudslide: Dozens of people die as bus is buried
A landslide on a road in the province of Risaralda in western Colombia has killed at least 27 people, the country's president has announced. A bus full of passengers was among several vehicles buried under mud and rocks, which tumbled down a hillside following heavy rains. One of the passengers...
BBC
Multi-million pound plans unveiled for Derby city centre
Multi-million pound plans to transform Derby city centre over the next decade have been showcased to members of the public. The city's shopping centre Derbion, which is behind the designs, displayed their master plan on Friday. It would see the transformation of the Eagle Market and Derby Theatre area, along...
BBC
Nightclub spiking: Police apology after victim waits five months for test result
A woman who had been injected with morphine in a nightclub waited five months for test results after reporting the attack to the police. Becca Collins, 20, said she was spiked while on a night out in Maidstone, Kent, on 30 October 2021. She only received the result at the...
BBC
Liverpool film studios: Work to start on former Littlewoods site
Development work on a former Littlewoods site is due to begin as part of a plan to create a £70m film studio. A deal has been agreed with developer Capital & Centric to start the first phase of the project in Liverpool. A total of £8m was approved for...
BBC
Sandicliffe showroom damaged as car smashes into building
Severe damage was caused to a car dealership when a driver crashed into its showroom. Leicestershire Police said officers were called to a report of two-car crash just after 10:00 GMT on Monday. They found one of the cars had then smashed into the Sandicliffe showroom in Derby Road, Loughborough.
BBC
Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing
Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC
Murder arrest after man killed in bridge crash
A murder probe has been launched after a man died in a crash in Shropshire. Police were called on Friday evening to reports of a collision close to the Gledrid roundabout, near Chirk. A black Nissan Qashqai collided head on with a white Nissan Juke on the bridge over the...
BBC
December train strikes: Extra walkouts planned over Christmas
Extra rail strikes have been scheduled over the Christmas period, the RMT union says. Staff at Network Rail - about half the workers involved in a pay dispute - are expected to walk out from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 27 December. A new offer was made by the company...
BBC
Newcastle jewellery burglars where victim tied up jailed
Three burglars who stole high value jewellery from a woman who was threatened with a fake gun and tied up have been jailed. The gang staked out the Newcastle home of their target for several days before Abdulatif Nsubuga posed as a workman to gain entry, Northumbria Police said. Police...
Currys drops Royal Mail ‘for now’ as strikes threaten deliveries
Retailer says its responsibility is to ensure customers ‘get hold of their technology’ for Christmas
BBC
Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner says visit to campaigner's home had good intent
A Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has said he received a "satisfactory explanation" as to why an anti-sewage campaigner was visited by police. Beverely Glock submitted a question online ahead of a Chideock village event with West Dorset MP Chris Loder. Dorset Police then attended her home and that of...
BBC
Oldham mill fire: Family devastated by man's death
The family of a man whose remains were found in a mill after a fire have said they are "devastated" by his death "in the most terrible circumstances". Cuong Van Chu, 39, was one of four Vietnamese nationals who were discovered at Bismark House Mill, Oldham, in July. Demolition workers...
BBC
Thousands still missing out on energy vouchers
Thousands of Scottish customers with prepayment meters are still missing out on vouchers to help with energy bills, the BBC understands. Every bill payer is entitled to a discount of £66 a month from October to March as part of the UK government's Energy Bill Support Scheme. About 300,000...
