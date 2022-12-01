ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Marian Clode: Farm to face trial after teacher killed by cow

A farming company is to face a trial after a primary school teacher was killed by a cow. Marian Clode was flipped over a fence as she walked along a path during a family break in Northumberland in 2016. The 61-year-old, of Greater Manchester, had been staying at a holiday...
BBC

'I had £8,000 stolen but Revolut won't refund it'

Deborah Wright was left devastated when she lost £8,000 of savings from her Revolut accounts to fraud in October. She expected the electronic money firm to refund her but it refused. Other fraud victims have also had difficulty getting refunds from Revolut. Unlike banks, Revolut is not signed up...
BBC

Worthing crash: Family tribute to teen motorcycle enthusiast

The family of a teenager who died in a motorcycle collision has described her as a kind and caring girl who made everyone laugh. India Buchanan from Rustington, West Sussex, died on 18 November. In a tribute her family said: "India was a kind and caring 17-year-old with an infectious...
BBC

South West police target drug use in night-time economy

Recreational drugs are a problem in the South West's night-time economy, the assistant chief constable for Devon and Cornwall Police has said. Speaking during an operation in Plymouth on Friday, ACC Steve Parker said the force was determined to crack down on what was a significant problem. Officers targeted the...
BBC

'Perfect storm' as thousands face homelessness in Cornwall, St Petroc's says

A homeless charity in Cornwall has said it faces a "perfect storm" of rising demand and strained finances ahead of winter. St Petroc's launched an emergency appeal for support after experiencing record demand for its services. The charity is highlighting the issue through an art project featuring portraits of people...
BBC

Colombia mudslide: Dozens of people die as bus is buried

A landslide on a road in the province of Risaralda in western Colombia has killed at least 27 people, the country's president has announced. A bus full of passengers was among several vehicles buried under mud and rocks, which tumbled down a hillside following heavy rains. One of the passengers...
BBC

Multi-million pound plans unveiled for Derby city centre

Multi-million pound plans to transform Derby city centre over the next decade have been showcased to members of the public. The city's shopping centre Derbion, which is behind the designs, displayed their master plan on Friday. It would see the transformation of the Eagle Market and Derby Theatre area, along...
BBC

Liverpool film studios: Work to start on former Littlewoods site

Development work on a former Littlewoods site is due to begin as part of a plan to create a £70m film studio. A deal has been agreed with developer Capital & Centric to start the first phase of the project in Liverpool. A total of £8m was approved for...
BBC

Sandicliffe showroom damaged as car smashes into building

Severe damage was caused to a car dealership when a driver crashed into its showroom. Leicestershire Police said officers were called to a report of two-car crash just after 10:00 GMT on Monday. They found one of the cars had then smashed into the Sandicliffe showroom in Derby Road, Loughborough.
BBC

Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing

Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC

Murder arrest after man killed in bridge crash

A murder probe has been launched after a man died in a crash in Shropshire. Police were called on Friday evening to reports of a collision close to the Gledrid roundabout, near Chirk. A black Nissan Qashqai collided head on with a white Nissan Juke on the bridge over the...
BBC

December train strikes: Extra walkouts planned over Christmas

Extra rail strikes have been scheduled over the Christmas period, the RMT union says. Staff at Network Rail - about half the workers involved in a pay dispute - are expected to walk out from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 27 December. A new offer was made by the company...
BBC

Newcastle jewellery burglars where victim tied up jailed

Three burglars who stole high value jewellery from a woman who was threatened with a fake gun and tied up have been jailed. The gang staked out the Newcastle home of their target for several days before Abdulatif Nsubuga posed as a workman to gain entry, Northumbria Police said. Police...
BBC

Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner says visit to campaigner's home had good intent

A Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has said he received a "satisfactory explanation" as to why an anti-sewage campaigner was visited by police. Beverely Glock submitted a question online ahead of a Chideock village event with West Dorset MP Chris Loder. Dorset Police then attended her home and that of...
BBC

Oldham mill fire: Family devastated by man's death

The family of a man whose remains were found in a mill after a fire have said they are "devastated" by his death "in the most terrible circumstances". Cuong Van Chu, 39, was one of four Vietnamese nationals who were discovered at Bismark House Mill, Oldham, in July. Demolition workers...
BBC

Thousands still missing out on energy vouchers

Thousands of Scottish customers with prepayment meters are still missing out on vouchers to help with energy bills, the BBC understands. Every bill payer is entitled to a discount of £66 a month from October to March as part of the UK government's Energy Bill Support Scheme. About 300,000...

Comments / 0

Community Policy