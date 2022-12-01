ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Texans Ex Deshaun Watson Only Answering 'Football Questions' as He Makes Browns Debut

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is holding off on the off-the-field talk headed into Sunday's can't-miss return to NRG Stadium to face the Houston Texans. Watson spoke to the media Thursday and provided the same cut-and-dry answer when it came to any question that even slightly related to his legal troubles. It leaves room to wonder when the appropriate time will be for him to readdress numerous sexual misconduct accusations brought on against him.
WKYC

Deshaun Watson booed in Houston as he makes Cleveland Browns debut

HOUSTON — Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson expressed excitement about his 2022 debut coming against his former team in the city where he spent the first five years of his NFL career. "I'm excited. I'm just excited to play football in general. In front of Cleveland...
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
CBS Sports

Texans vs. Browns score: Live updates, game stats as Deshaun Watson makes debut for Cleveland after suspension

Watson returns from suspension and played sloppily in his first start since Week 17 of the 2020 season. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looked expectedly rusty in his first NFL start in 700 days after 30 minutes in Houston against his former team, the Houston Texans. His first half was sloppy, underthrowing a number of receivers and throwing a mind-numbing end zone interception to finish with a stat line of 96 passing yards, one interception on 8-of-14 passing. However, the Browns took a 7-5 lead into the locker room.
TexansDaily

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Relentlessly Booed, Rusty Against Texans in 1st Half

HOUSTON -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, looks like he hasn't played in a real game in 700 days. Booed relentlessly in his first game against his former team, the Houston Texans, Watson appeared rusty and hesitant in his first game since being traded to the Browns in the offseason and signed to an unprecedented $230 million fully guaranteed contract.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson, Texans Owner Video

Deshaun Watson is back on an NFL field for the first time in 700 days. The three-time Pro Bowler has yet to play since the stunning allegations made against him forced him to sit out the entirety of the 2021 season and serve an 11-game suspension this year. Prior to...
WKYC

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans: Preview, point spread, how to watch

HOUSTON — One week removed from their 23-17 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6), the Cleveland Browns (4-7) will return to action to face the Houston Texans (1-9-1) in what will be Deshaun Watson's 2022 debut. What follows is everything you need to know about the Browns'...
WKYC

Donovan Mitchell scores 34, Cleveland Cavaliers top Orlando Magic 107-96

CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points and Evan Mobley had 19 points and 13 rebounds, lifting the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 107-96 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Mitchell poured in 16 points in the first nine minutes, outscoring Orlando himself by one, and the Cavaliers...

