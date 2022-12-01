Quakertown superintendent announces retirement for end of school year

Quakertown Community School District's superintendent will retire at the end of this school year after being with the district for the better part of a decade.

Superintendent William Harner announced his decision Tuesday, according to a district news release.

“It was an honor and a privilege to be the educational leader for the Quakertown Community School District,” he said in a statement. “The academic success of our students and the professional growth and success of our employees are my passion. Making the world a much better place one student at a time is always at the forefront of my thinking.”

Harner was appointed interim superintendent following former Superintendent Lisa Andrejko's retirement in 2014. Later that year he signed a contract with the district, making him her official replacement.

During Harner's time with the district, it has moved from unranked to being ranked for seven years in a row by US News & World Reports, according to the release. College readiness and the number of AP courses doubled, SAT scores rose and technical education increased 20 percent, the district said.

“I knew Quakertown had arrived as a school district when Realtors began advertising about Quakertown’s high-performing school district,” he said in the release. “It’s special when others recognize what you already know.”

He created a "culture of trust" through communication and transparency by writing blogs, conducting town hall meetings and involving parents in community committees to tackle district-level issues, the release states.

Initiatives he pushed for included Pre-K, full-day kindergarten, gifted curriculum and expanded world language opportunities.

His work was recognized by the World Affairs Council of Harrisburg, which gave him the Torch of Global Enlightenment award in 2020. Those who receive the award represent the highest ideals of global engagement and enlightenment, according to the district.

Harner was recognized for "exemplifying the ideals of inclusiveness, respect for diversity, multiculturalism and interfaith dialogue," the release states.

Langhorne-based The Peace Center also honored Harner for implementing the district's diversity and inclusion programs for elementary school students at a district-wide level.

Before working in Quakertown, Harner was the Acting Secretary of Education for the state, the superintendent of Cumberland Valley School District, superintendent of Greenville County Schools in South Carolina, deputy to the CEO of Philadelphia School District and principal of Gainesville Middle School in Georgia and Hilton Head High School in South Carolina.

Following his retirement, Harner is open to other possibilities, including education and public policy positions at local or federal levels, according to the district.

He said the district has the leadership in place to take care of it for the next 10 to 15 years. Harner noted that the two assistant superintendents, Nancianne Edwards and Lisa Hoffman, are ready to take the reigns.