MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report

Honda Begins Producing Fuel Cell EVs for 2024

Honda recently announced an all-new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) based on the all-new Honda CR-V. This forward-thinking vehicle will be made at its Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, and is part of Honda’s previously announced goal for battery electric vehicles and FCEVs to represent 100% of its lineup by 2040.
Robb Report

The World’s First Solar-Electric Car Just Went Into Production

The Lightyear 0, a solar-powered EV that can go months between battery charges, has finally entered production. The Dutch startup recently announced that it had begun building its boundary-pushing debut vehicle, according to Jalopnik. The 0 isn’t the only solar electric car that’s been in the works, but it is the first to go into production. As automakers rush to release EVs, it can be hard to design one that stands out. That shouldn’t be a problem for the 0, though. The sedan may look like any other premium EV at a glance, but the top of the car, from its hood...
seafoodsource.com

Study shows electric car batteries can be powered from crustacean byproduct

A newly published academic study has found chitin to be a plausible sustainable energy source for electric vehicles. The paper, "A sustainable chitosan-zinc electrolyte for high-rate zinc-metal batteries," was authored by University of Maryland Professor Liangbing Hu, was published in September 2022 in the scientific journal Matter. Chitin is the...
Top Speed

Honda Looks To Ease EV Road Trip Woes With Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Honda recently announced that starting in 2024 it will produce a vehicle based on its popular CR-V that can be fueled with a plug-in feature or new Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) technology. For drivers who have range anxiety with EVs but are eco-conscious, this offers an attractive new option. Honda has already committed to being carbon-neutral by 2050 and has been testing low and zero-emissions vehicles for years. There is no word yet on how much these new vehicles will cost, or even what they will look like.
Carscoops

VW Looks To Canada For First Battery Manufacturing Plant Outside Europe

Volkswagen is seriously considering Canada as the location for its first North American battery cell plant. The company added an addendum to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) it signed with the country in August, to identify suitable sites for a cell factory in the country. “Canada is one logical option...
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range

Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
insideevs.com

BMW Gen6 Batteries May Foreshadow Class-Leading EV

At BMW’s 100-year-old factory next to its Munich global headquarters, electric i4 sedans move along the same assembly line as diesel 3 Series wagons, plug-in hybrid 3 Series sedans, and gasoline M3s. For the past few years, this approach was considered to be BMW’s future: a flexible vehicle platform and production line that allows the automaker to tailor which powertrains went into its cars based on market conditions and customer demand.
BBC

Ford reveals £125m Halewood electric vehicle parts plant boost

Ford has announced plans to massively increase its production of components for electric cars in a move that will safeguard 500 jobs on Merseyside. The £125m investment - boosted by the government's Automotive Transformation Fund - in the Halewood plant brings the US car giant's spending there to £380m.
Grist

Beyond solar: Here’s what the clean energy future might look like

Images of a clean-energy future tend to feature wind turbines and solar panels, iconic symbols of the struggle to halt global warming. But the United States is pursuing a much wider range of solutions to drive down greenhouse gas emissions. Soon, a direct air capture facility, or a carbon capture and storage project, or a clean hydrogen hub could be proposed in a town near you. Maybe one already has. Two recent laws — last year’s bipartisan infrastructure legislation and this year’s Inflation Reduction Act — offer developers billions of dollars to build these kinds of projects.
PV Tech

NREL: US solar costs rise across all sectors, utility-scale up 6%

PV and solar-plus-storage costs have risen year-on-year (YoY) in the US, according to the annual price benchmarking analysis by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Using 2021 prices, utility-scale PV systems were 6% more expensive in Q1 2022 than the equivalent period last year, rising to US$0.99/Wdc, whilst utility-scale solar-plus-storage...
CarBuzz.com

BMW's New Solar Panels Can Charge A Car Via The Sunroof, Windscreens, And Windows

Thanks to a new design of ultra-thin solar panels, your BMW may soon have a new way to recharge its batteries. CarBuzz discovered a BMW patent at the German Patent and Trade Mark Office (DPMA) detailing a radical new method of placing solar panels on a car's outer glass panels, which promises improved generating efficiency and vastly reduced light intrusion into the vehicle.
dornob.com

Michael Jantzen’s Artsy EV Charging Stations are Impossible to Ignore

Best known for wild and wacky architecture that doubles as art, like an optical illusion shadow house and a rotating home powered by the breeze, Michael Jantzen certainly knows how to get the public’s attention. His work always makes a big statement, both as a visual spectacle and as a way to get people talking about sustainability. Jantzen’s latest concept, a series of five fascinating EV charging stations, aims to make the environmental friendliness of electric cars impossible to ignore.

