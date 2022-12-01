Read full article on original website
Related
Florida deputy ‘jokingly’ shot, killed by roommate and fellow deputy
New details have emerged about the death of a 23-year-old Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy on Saturday.
Florida Deputy, 23, Accidentally Shot Dead by Roommate Who Is Another Deputy
A sheriff’s deputy in Florida was accidentally killed Saturday when his roommate pulled the trigger of a gun he mistakenly believed to be unloaded, authorities said. The roommate was also a deputy in the same sheriff’s department.Austin Walsh, 23, was off duty at home in Palm Bay with his friend Andrew Lawson when the fatal shot was fired, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. After Walsh was hit in the early hours of Saturday, Lawson immediately called 911 to get help for his friend, but Walsh “succumbed immediately,” Ivey said.In a video shared on Facebook Sunday, Ivey described the circumstances...
Gunman at large after man found shot at hotel on International Drive in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando responded to an early morning shooting at a hotel. Officers responded around 4:40 a.m. to the Floridian Express hotel on International Drive. Several officers were working an active crime scene at the hotel. Police said a man was possibly shot in an area...
WESH
Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
Man kills mom because 'she never pushed me to be a man'
A 21-year-old Florida man accused of killing his mother told authorities the reason he stabbed her to death was because "she never pushed me to be a man."
villages-news.com
Wawa manager who stole $25,000 ordered to pick up litter for 200 hours
A Lady Lake woman who stole $25,000 from a Wawa convenience store where she worked as a manager has been ordered to spend 200 hours picking up litter. She must also make financial restitution to her former employer. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466,...
Lakeland brothers killed after being ejected from motorcycle, hit by SUV, police say
A pair of brothers from Lakeland died Thursday after losing control of their motorcycle and getting ejected into an SUV's path, police said.
Florida sheriff’s office deputy killed in off-duty ‘incident’
A Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed while off-duty Saturday morning.
Man found dead in Polk County lake days after going swimming, police say
A Tennessee man's body was found Friday after he disappeared whiles swimming with friends at Lake Wales' Crystal Lake, police said.
Florida Man Stabs Mother To Death Saying “She Never Pushed Me To Be A Man”
A Florida man admitted to stabbing his mother to death and severely injuring his sister at their home, according to investigators. According to deputies, on November 29, 2022, at approximately 4:13 PM, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible stabbing at
Florida man confesses to killing mom because 'she never pushed me to be a man,' authorities say
A man in Florida confessed to fatally stabbing his mother on Tuesday because “she never pushed me to be a man,” authorities said. Matthew Sisley, 21, is accused of fatally stabbing his mother at her home in Kissimmee and lacerating his sister’s hands when she tried to intervene in the attack, according to court documents and a statement from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida boy hangs photo on bedroom wall; doesn’t know it’s his mother’s killer
LAKELAND (CBS) September 4, 1981, was the day these men say their childhood ended. Jeff Slaten and his younger brother, Tim, had been awakened by Lakeland police officers and told their mother had been murdered. Police hustled the boys outside, but Tim, still in his pajamas, caught a glimpse of his mother. She had been raped and strangled.
click orlando
US 27 reopens in Lake County after major crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway for hours, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road...
click orlando
Melbourne man, 32, dies after motorcycle strikes wall on Eau Gallie Causeway, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 32-year-old Melbourne man died Saturday after a motorcycle he was riding struck a wall along the Eau Gallie Causeway early that morning, according to the Melbourne Police Department. The crash occurred before 3:20 a.m., at which time Melbourne officers arrived to find that the motorcyclist...
WESH
Man dies in Brevard County crash, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a deadly crash occurred on Saturday. Around 3:20 a.m., a motorcycle driving on the Eau Gallie Causeway struck a concrete barrier wall. The motorcyclist died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Michael Maloney.
fox35orlando.com
'We know that God is in control': Parents pray daughter survives Orlando-area warehouse fire
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators said two people died following a warehouse fire in which fireworks exploded. Several others were badly injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. "There’s always a fire someplace, but when you know that your kid was there and almost got killed in...
cw34.com
Sheriff: Man tries to steal from Walmart, walks into a store full of deputies
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man picked the wrong time to steal from a Walmart. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said a man attempted to steal from a Walmart during a Shop with a Cop event in St. Cloud. The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post, "Bad...
Osceola deputies make arrest in deadly road-rage shooting
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies announced the arrest of a man they say shot and killed another driver during a road rage incident in October. Investigators said they arrested 20-year-old Brandon Singh of Kissimmee in connection with the shooting death of 41-year-old Clifford Tavares along Simpson Road on Oct. 23.
fox35orlando.com
Recognize him? Video appears to show man suspected of shooting woman dead near Florida Mall, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man it says is suspected of shooting a woman to death and injuring a man in Orlando. Deputies say on Nov. 22, 39-year-old Michelle Ann Siegel-Colon was shot and killed in the 700 block of West Sand Lake Blvd. near the Florida Mall. Another man was shot at the time, but survived.
click orlando
Missing, endangered woman found, Sanford police say
SANFORD, Fla. – UPDATE: The Sanford Police Department said Lori Ann Garber has been found. PREVIOUS: The Sanford Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman, according to a Twitter post by the agency on Wednesday evening. Police said that 57-year-old Lori Ann...
Comments / 0