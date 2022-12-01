A sheriff’s deputy in Florida was accidentally killed Saturday when his roommate pulled the trigger of a gun he mistakenly believed to be unloaded, authorities said. The roommate was also a deputy in the same sheriff’s department.Austin Walsh, 23, was off duty at home in Palm Bay with his friend Andrew Lawson when the fatal shot was fired, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. After Walsh was hit in the early hours of Saturday, Lawson immediately called 911 to get help for his friend, but Walsh “succumbed immediately,” Ivey said.In a video shared on Facebook Sunday, Ivey described the circumstances...

9 HOURS AGO