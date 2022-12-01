ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Florida Deputy, 23, Accidentally Shot Dead by Roommate Who Is Another Deputy

A sheriff’s deputy in Florida was accidentally killed Saturday when his roommate pulled the trigger of a gun he mistakenly believed to be unloaded, authorities said. The roommate was also a deputy in the same sheriff’s department.Austin Walsh, 23, was off duty at home in Palm Bay with his friend Andrew Lawson when the fatal shot was fired, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. After Walsh was hit in the early hours of Saturday, Lawson immediately called 911 to get help for his friend, but Walsh “succumbed immediately,” Ivey said.In a video shared on Facebook Sunday, Ivey described the circumstances...
WESH

Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
villages-news.com

Wawa manager who stole $25,000 ordered to pick up litter for 200 hours

A Lady Lake woman who stole $25,000 from a Wawa convenience store where she worked as a manager has been ordered to spend 200 hours picking up litter. She must also make financial restitution to her former employer. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466,...
NBC News

Florida man confesses to killing mom because 'she never pushed me to be a man,' authorities say

A man in Florida confessed to fatally stabbing his mother on Tuesday because “she never pushed me to be a man,” authorities said. Matthew Sisley, 21, is accused of fatally stabbing his mother at her home in Kissimmee and lacerating his sister’s hands when she tried to intervene in the attack, according to court documents and a statement from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.
WINKNEWS.com

Florida boy hangs photo on bedroom wall; doesn’t know it’s his mother’s killer

LAKELAND (CBS) September 4, 1981, was the day these men say their childhood ended. Jeff Slaten and his younger brother, Tim, had been awakened by Lakeland police officers and told their mother had been murdered. Police hustled the boys outside, but Tim, still in his pajamas, caught a glimpse of his mother. She had been raped and strangled.
click orlando

US 27 reopens in Lake County after major crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway for hours, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road...
WESH

Man dies in Brevard County crash, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a deadly crash occurred on Saturday. Around 3:20 a.m., a motorcycle driving on the Eau Gallie Causeway struck a concrete barrier wall. The motorcyclist died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Michael Maloney.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Osceola deputies make arrest in deadly road-rage shooting

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies announced the arrest of a man they say shot and killed another driver during a road rage incident in October. Investigators said they arrested 20-year-old Brandon Singh of Kissimmee in connection with the shooting death of 41-year-old Clifford Tavares along Simpson Road on Oct. 23.
click orlando

Missing, endangered woman found, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. – UPDATE: The Sanford Police Department said Lori Ann Garber has been found. PREVIOUS: The Sanford Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman, according to a Twitter post by the agency on Wednesday evening. Police said that 57-year-old Lori Ann...

