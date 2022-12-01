ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. Navy's Red Hill Tank Farm Spills "Forever Chemicals"

The U.S. Navy's shuttered Red Hill facility has sustained another major spill - but this time, it isn't fuel. On Tuesday, the Navy announced an 1,100 gallon spill of concentrated AFFF near the entrance to one of Red Hill's access tunnels, and officials later increased the estimate to 1,300 gallons. A Navy contractor had been performing maintenance on the AFFF fire suppression system, and it appears that the concentrate in a storage tank leaked out of an air release valve and down into the tunnel, according to the command overseeing the facility. The details are under investigation.
HFD responds to abandoned house fire in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze at a Kaneohe home on Sunday. HFD responded to a small single family home on Waikalua Road around 4:40 a.m. Authorities say the house was abandoned. It was fully extinguished in an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Discovery of unexploded ordnance forces closure of popular lava viewing area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The discovery of unexploded ordnance triggered an hours-long closure Sunday of a Mauna Loa lava viewing area on Old Saddle Road. Officials said the ordnance was found just before noon Sunday in lava rocks away from the road. The ordnance was detonated and the area was subsequently...
Firefighters extinguish early-morning blaze at Kaneohe home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze at a Kaneohe home on Saturday. HFD responded to the scene around 5:45 a.m. on Malulani Street after receiving reports that a person may still be in the burning home. Upon arrival, HFD said heavy smoke and flames were coming from...
Local professional skater pays it forward to her community at A’ala Park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Jamie Reyes — a pioneer in women’s street skating — was on hand at A’ala park in Chinatown where she showed off her impressive moves, while encouraging keiki to get up and get moving. “It’s like a give back to...
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office

Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Navy’s toxic fire suppressant foam spill delays Red Hill defueling plan. They did not say how long the defueling process could be delayed. Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway...
Hawaii prepares to welcome new Governor

In less than 24 hours, Hawaii will have a new governor, Gov,-Elect Josh Green will officially be sworn into office Monday, Dec. 5 at the Blaisdell Arena with the ceremony open to the public in-person and online.
Josh Green’s inauguration: Watch in person or online

Big Island doctor and former Lieutenant Governor Josh Green will be sworn into the Governor’s Office on Monday morning, in a free ceremony open to the public. Green will be inaugurated alongside fellow Democrat and Lieutenant Governor-elect Sylvia Luke at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena in Honolulu on O‘ahu.
Hawaii Island seeks to woo visitors for a rare show: 2 volcanoes erupting at once

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials are clearing up the confusion and concern among travelers. The message: Yes, it’s still safe to visit Hawaii Island and no, you shouldn’t change your travel plans. In fact, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said now is...

