U.S. Navy's Red Hill Tank Farm Spills "Forever Chemicals"
The U.S. Navy's shuttered Red Hill facility has sustained another major spill - but this time, it isn't fuel. On Tuesday, the Navy announced an 1,100 gallon spill of concentrated AFFF near the entrance to one of Red Hill's access tunnels, and officials later increased the estimate to 1,300 gallons. A Navy contractor had been performing maintenance on the AFFF fire suppression system, and it appears that the concentrate in a storage tank leaked out of an air release valve and down into the tunnel, according to the command overseeing the facility. The details are under investigation.
HFD responds to abandoned house fire in Kaneohe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze at a Kaneohe home on Sunday. HFD responded to a small single family home on Waikalua Road around 4:40 a.m. Authorities say the house was abandoned. It was fully extinguished in an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Discovery of unexploded ordnance forces closure of popular lava viewing area
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The discovery of unexploded ordnance triggered an hours-long closure Sunday of a Mauna Loa lava viewing area on Old Saddle Road. Officials said the ordnance was found just before noon Sunday in lava rocks away from the road. The ordnance was detonated and the area was subsequently...
Hiker duo rescued on Wa’ahila Ridge Trail
Honolulu Fire Department said that it rescued two hikers on the Wa'ahila Ridge Trail.
Sign describing recent deaths installed on notoriously dangerous Hawaii hiking trail
City officials say visitors tend to ignore conventional warning signs, so something more stark was necessary
Firefighters extinguish early-morning blaze at Kaneohe home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze at a Kaneohe home on Saturday. HFD responded to the scene around 5:45 a.m. on Malulani Street after receiving reports that a person may still be in the burning home. Upon arrival, HFD said heavy smoke and flames were coming from...
6 individuals rescued at Queens Bath, Anini Beach
According to first responders, they responded to the incident at around 11:30 a.m. with two distressed snorkelers off Anini Beach.
102-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor makes the long trek to Hawaii to remember fallen friends
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pearl Harbor attack survivor Ira “Ike” Schab got a hero’s welcome at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Friday. The Portland resident returned to Honolulu for the 81st anniversary commemoration of the attack. The Pacific Fleet band and honor guard greeted Schab as he...
Injured Hiker Airlifted to Safety From Pele’s Chair Trail in Honolulu
Hawaii firefighters came to the aid of a hiker on Pele’s Chair trail. Earlier today, the Honolulu Fire Department received a distress call regarding a 68-year-old female who became injured and was in need of an evac. The call came into the station at around 11:24 a.m., according to...
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava’s advance continues slow path toward highway
Annalisa Burgos catches up with Hawaii boy group Crossing Rain at the Honolulu City Lights Christmas celebration. Jonathan Jared Saupe has some new images that give us a First Alert to how the lava is moving. Mauna Loa lava flow continues on ‘very slow’ path with 1 fissure still active...
Heads up, drone pilots: The airspace around Mauna Loa’s eruption is now restricted
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Mauna Loa eruption continues to spew lava and dangerous volcanic gases into the air, officials are warning aircraft and drone pilots to stay away. The FAA on Thursday issued a temporary flight restriction — or TFR — in the Mauna Loa area. That means aircraft,...
Local professional skater pays it forward to her community at A’ala Park
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Jamie Reyes — a pioneer in women’s street skating — was on hand at A’ala park in Chinatown where she showed off her impressive moves, while encouraging keiki to get up and get moving. “It’s like a give back to...
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Navy’s toxic fire suppressant foam spill delays Red Hill defueling plan. They did not say how long the defueling process could be delayed. Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway...
Hawaii is now the only state where drivers are paying over $5 for a gallon of gas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is now the only state in the country with a gas price average over $5 a gallon. That’s according to a new report from AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch on Thursday. AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while...
Hawaii prepares to welcome new Governor
In less than 24 hours, Hawaii will have a new governor, Gov,-Elect Josh Green will officially be sworn into office Monday, Dec. 5 at the Blaisdell Arena with the ceremony open to the public in-person and online.
Kalikimaka Ma Ke Alanui coming to Waiʻanae
Kalikimaka Ma Ke Alanui, or Christmas on the Avenue, is set to return to Wai'anae on Saturday, Dec. 10.
These ‘bootcampers’ combine camaraderie with community service (and now they’re knitting, too)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A holiday surprise came in the shape of a colorful gift presented to Straub’s Outpatient Cancer Center this week. A team of Straub employees from different departments came together to give the cancer center beautiful blankets that they knitted themselves. Every week like clockwork, this group...
Josh Green’s inauguration: Watch in person or online
Big Island doctor and former Lieutenant Governor Josh Green will be sworn into the Governor’s Office on Monday morning, in a free ceremony open to the public. Green will be inaugurated alongside fellow Democrat and Lieutenant Governor-elect Sylvia Luke at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena in Honolulu on O‘ahu.
Hawaii Island seeks to woo visitors for a rare show: 2 volcanoes erupting at once
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials are clearing up the confusion and concern among travelers. The message: Yes, it’s still safe to visit Hawaii Island and no, you shouldn’t change your travel plans. In fact, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said now is...
Oʻahu highway named in honor of Maui chief
Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.
