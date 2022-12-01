Read full article on original website
FDIC Data: Iowa Banks Stay Strong Amidst Economic Uncertainty
JOHNSTON, IOWA (December 5, 2022) — In the third quarter, the Iowa banking industry demonstrated strength and met Iowans’ financial needs amidst persistent inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, according to data released Thursday by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. At Iowa banks, loan growth continued and asset-quality measures remained favorable.
State Auditor Rob Sand Issues Advisory on Potential Phone Scam
DES MOINES, IOWA (December 5, 2022) — State Auditor Rob Sand today issued an advisory alerting Iowans to a potential phone scam in which the caller identifies themselves as a representative of the Iowa Auditor of State Office (AOS). A concerned citizen notified the AOS Office on Wednesday, November...
State Democrats’ Cerebrations a Tepid Rhetorical Defense Against Republican Firehose-Blasts
The state legislative debate last week over amending the Pre-Trial Fairness Act provisions within the controversial SAFE-T Act featured many of the same obfuscations and outright misinformation that characterized the fall campaign by Republicans and many of the same insufficient answers by Democrats. One of the problems that the super-majority...
