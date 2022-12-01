Hocking County woman texted family, then went missing

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hocking County woman has been reported missing and has not been heard from since Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Kayla Young sent a text message and family photographs to a family member out of state but did not communicate further. After a residence check at her Phelps Road home, seven miles southwest of Logan, Young was not at her home and she left behind medication.

The sheriff’s office said that if she does not take her medication, “it could lead to serious harm”.

Young is approximately 5’3” tall, 140 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes. It is unknown what she is wearing or where her destination may be. Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts to call 740-385-2131.

