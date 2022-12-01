ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County woman texted family, then went missing

By Adam Conn
 4 days ago

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hocking County woman has been reported missing and has not been heard from since Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Kayla Young sent a text message and family photographs to a family member out of state but did not communicate further. After a residence check at her Phelps Road home, seven miles southwest of Logan, Young was not at her home and she left behind medication.

Man beaten, shot with semi-automatic gun during robbery

The sheriff’s office said that if she does not take her medication, “it could lead to serious harm”.

Young is approximately 5’3” tall, 140 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes. It is unknown what she is wearing or where her destination may be. Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts to call 740-385-2131.

Comments / 2

Emily Reeb
3d ago

Does she have a vehicle? I feel like it's odd that the article won't note anything else other than her height, weight, age, ect. I have a horrible feeling while reading this though ... thoughts and prayers to her family and friends. I pray she's found safe and unharmed. ko

