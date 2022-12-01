Read full article on original website
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Welcomes Christmas With A Parade, Tree Lighting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown rang in the holiday season on Saturday night with a Christmas Parade and municipal tree lighting. While the fireworks display was called off due to high winds, hundreds of residents lined Third Street downtown to take part in the annual tradition, which featured a variety of over 80 floats from local businesses, groups, government organizations and the Jamestown High School Marching Band.
wnynewsnow.com
Annual Jamestown Food Drive Giving Local Soup Kitchen Donations
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An annual three day food drive to benefit one of Jamestown’s largest soup kitchens is kicking off next week. Their 10th year gathering donations, organizers Keith Martin and Cherie Rowland are accepting donations; they have gathered more and more every year. “We’re...
wutv29.com
Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opens for 18th season
HAMBURG, N.Y. -- It’s a Western New York holiday tradition: the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opened Friday night for its 18th season – with lots of new changes for families to enjoy. This event has faced some hardships as well – having to adjust to Covid-19 restrictions and...
wnynewsnow.com
What To Know About Saturday’s Christmas Parade In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Jamestown’s Christmas Parade takes place on Saturday night. Here’s what you need-to-know before you head downtown to take part, or, if you plan to on watch TV. Where and when is the parade?. The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. at...
wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Community Supports Christmas Care Packing Drive
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County community turned out to support military mother’s during their Christmas care packing drive on Saturday. This annual tradition is hosted by the Lake Erie NY Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America, where hundreds of boxes were packed during a morning assembly line at Fluvanna Community Church near Jamestown.
wnynewsnow.com
WATCH: 2022 Jamestown Christmas Parade On Channel 716
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown celebrates the holiday season with a Christmas parade, tree lighting and fireworks display. You can watch the festivities live starting at 6 o’clock on Channel 716 on Roku and WNY News Now’s 24/7 streaming network in the live streaming video player above, or, by clicking here. When the parade is not live, a replay of our latest newscast will air.
yourdailylocal.com
Holiday Season Kicks Off with Annual Downtown Christmas Parade & Walk
WARREN, Pa. – The holiday season officially got underway in downtown Warren Friday night with the annual Christmas Parade and Walk. Dozens of vendors and more than 30 parade participants displayed their wares and showed off their holiday spirit for the hundreds who gathered along Liberty Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
chautauquatoday.com
City of Jamestown Aims to Hold Crawford Furniture Building Owner Accountable for November Blaze
Jamestown city officials are working to hold the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building, which was destroyed in a massive fire on November 16th, accountable for what happened. The former factory building at 1061 Allen Street had been closed off by the city earlier in the year due to a partial roof collapse, and the recent fire leveled the rest of the structure. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is keeping an eye on the pile of rubble...
wrfalp.com
Downtown Jamestown’s Christmas Parade Takes Place Saturday, December 3
The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. on West Third Street before the Third Street Bridge and continue down Third Street to Tracy Plaza in front of the Jamestown Municipal Building. Collaborative Children’s Solutions owner Pat Smeraldo said this year’s theme is “Season of Joy,” “Last year was about diversity...
wesb.com
Bradford Christmas Parade Tonight
Bradford’s Christmas Parade returns to Main Street tonight. Main Street will close at 5:15 to allow set-up for the parade. The parade itself starts at 6:00 at Davis Street, and will continue down Main Street to Mechanic Street. Floats will stop in front of CNB bank for judging. The...
PHOTOS: Let's go surfing on Lake Erie in December!
Pictures were sent to WBEN from WNY Photos showing a surfer on the shore of Lake Erie on Saturday afternoon in Hamburg. Wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with the average wind speed around 30 miles-per-hour. Read more here:
yourerie
High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co.
High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co. High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie …. High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co. Your Health: new treatment changes the game for Type …. Your Health: new treatment changes the game for Type 2...
A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon
North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to remain open
Gordie Harper's Bazaar will remain open after owner Gordon Harper announced his retirement in September 2022.
explore venango
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Tionesta Lake
FOREST CO., Pa. – Winding its way through the rugged mountains of Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region in Forest County, Tionesta Lake offers a unique setting for a wide variety of outdoor adventures. It invites visitors to come and enjoy the lake and the natural beauty of the surrounding...
Craft shows, markets kickoff holiday shopping in WNY
Holiday markets are popping up all around Western New York, many people are getting ahead start to their holiday shopping
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
New discount store opening in Erie
A new discount store is officially opening its first location in Erie after a soft launch two weeks ago. The senior district manager says Roses Discount Stores originated in North Carolina, with a few stores in Texas. Now they are opening a store at 7200 Peach St. Unit 170A in Summit Township, Erie County. The […]
Code Blue issued for southern Erie County on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The winter weather continues in the Buffalo area, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for southern Erie County for Friday night and during the day Friday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be open...
butlerradio.com
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
Comments / 0