The Most Painfully Texas Things I Experienced On A Recent Lone Star State Road Trip

Road-tripping on Texas' highways has long been regarded as an optimal method of travel with sweeping roads that can take you to tons of fun destinations.

As a lifelong Texan, I'm quite prone to the grueling journeys we endure to get across the expansive state, like the intense Houston-to-Dallas route, or even simply getting from one part of the Bayou City to another.

I was a car passenger — yet again — over the holidays, and traveled through the Eastern part of the Lone Star State to a lakehouse in the rural city of Hemphill. On the nearly four-hour trek to see family, I noticed so many things that just screamed "Texas."

...And it's more than just ten-gallon hats and cowboy boots.

There's a Whataburger in literally every city.

The fast food joint is an iconic statewide favorite, so it only makes sense that the main food option I found along the way was a burger combo from the chain.

I saw one in Jasper, Winnie, and pretty much every small town in between.

I really don't think Texans could ever get tired of eating their juicy patty melt or other numerous meal items offered. In fact, my boyfriend grabbed a quick bite at one twice, both on the way there and back.

A trailer full of cows parked next to me in a gas station.

When driving down the state's freeways you are bound to pass an abundance of farmland.

I didn't think I'd actually get up close to the adorable farm animals, but sure enough, while sitting in a gas station, a truck pulling an entire trailer of cows pulled into the next pump.

The abrasive scent of cow manure that filled my nostrils and the chorus of "moos" that sounded off had me thinking, "only in Texas, of course."

So many car window stickers were dedicated to Jesus.

People love to express their passions on car windows with vinyl stickers.

Of all topics, Jesus seems to be a favorite of Texas drivers who litter their back windows with funny Christian sayings in cutesy fonts.

They always have a silly Southern twist to them, too, like this one that basically says Jesus and sweet tea are integral to their life.

A pack of hunting dogs in a truck with their kill.

A very popular activity among Texans is hunting animals like javelina, fowl, and even feral hogs.

However you feel about the sport, you're bound to have it thrust in your line of sight if you're at a rest stop in rural Texan areas.

The further you get into the "country" the more you reach leases with fertile grounds. Low and behold, I saw a truck packed full of feverish hunting pups with a fresh kill atop their cage.

A Love's or Buc-ee's gas station takes all of my money.

We Texans love our gas stations.

A sign for Buc-ee's or a Love's ahead on a laborious drive always shines like a beaming pillar of hope where you can stretch your legs while perusing their unique gift shops.

Whether it's to grab all the snacks you need to survive an apocalypse or take a few minutes to simply decompress in the state-of-the-art private bathrooms, I can always find some relief from our pilgrimage here.