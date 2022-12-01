ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

Woman found dead in apartment near Lacey, police say

LACEY, Wash. — A Pierce County man is in custody after he confessed to a family member that he killed a woman at an apartment near Lacey, according to authorities. The family member called the Thurston County Sheriff's Office at about 2 a.m. Monday, alerting deputies of a potential homicide at the Copper Wood Apartments along I-5 and Meridian Road NE. Investigators arrived and found a woman dead with a gunshot wound.
q13fox.com

Suspect in custody after admitting to killing girlfriend in Lacey, deputies say

LACEY, Wash. - Thurston County deputies are investigating a homicide at the Copper Wood Apartments near Lacey. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office received a call for a welfare check around 2 a.m. Monday. Deputies said a family member in Pierce County called after a man in his 20s confessed to killing his girlfriend.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after driving through barricades of Santa parade in Tacoma

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after driving through barricades during a Santa parade in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the 74-year-old man drove through the barricades at the intersection of South 54th Street and South Tacoma Way just after 4:30 p.m. The parade stretched from South 47th Street and South Tacoma Way to South 56th Street and South Tacoma Way.
Still Unsolved

Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old

TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
Chronicle

Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run

A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
q13fox.com

Snowfall in Pierce County; Sheriff urges folks to stay indoors or drive carefully

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Snow is coming down in the South Sound, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office is urging folks to stay indoors. "We're going to keep this short," the sheriff's office tweeted. "If you're able to stay home today, please do." Already, fire officials say several cars have...
KIRO 7 Seattle

27 horses seized in Pierce County animal cruelty investigation

Twenty-seven horses were seized earlier this week as part of an animal cruelty investigation in Graham, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday. According to the sheriff’s department, on Monday, deputies and animal control officers served a search warrant on the property near Graham-Kapowsin High School. The warrant stems from an investigation launched after a complaint about the treatment of horses on the property.
KING 5

Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner

SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
q13fox.com

WSP issues Silver Alert for missing Seattle man with dementia

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Seattle man who suffers from dementia. According to the WSP, 67-year-old Michael Tramble’s wife reported him missing just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The WSP issued a Silver Alert saying Tramble...
