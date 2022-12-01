Read full article on original website
Woman found dead in apartment near Lacey, police say
LACEY, Wash. — A Pierce County man is in custody after he confessed to a family member that he killed a woman at an apartment near Lacey, according to authorities. The family member called the Thurston County Sheriff's Office at about 2 a.m. Monday, alerting deputies of a potential homicide at the Copper Wood Apartments along I-5 and Meridian Road NE. Investigators arrived and found a woman dead with a gunshot wound.
Suspect in custody after admitting to killing girlfriend in Lacey, deputies say
LACEY, Wash. - Thurston County deputies are investigating a homicide at the Copper Wood Apartments near Lacey. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office received a call for a welfare check around 2 a.m. Monday. Deputies said a family member in Pierce County called after a man in his 20s confessed to killing his girlfriend.
'He was crying and pleading:' Woman says her dog was electrocuted at Holiday Magic at The Fair
PUYALLUP, Wash - A Washington woman says her newly adopted rescue dog was electrocuted to death at Holiday Magic at the Fair on Friday. Vyctoria "Tori" Sanchez says after a two-month-long adoption process with Big Dog Rescue in Tacoma, she finally took Maverick, a German Shepherd mix to his forever home with her on November 12.
Man arrested after driving through barricades of Santa parade in Tacoma
A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after driving through barricades during a Santa parade in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the 74-year-old man drove through the barricades at the intersection of South 54th Street and South Tacoma Way just after 4:30 p.m. The parade stretched from South 47th Street and South Tacoma Way to South 56th Street and South Tacoma Way.
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old
TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
Police searching for suspect in killing of Puyallup barbershop owner
PUYALLUP, Wash. — On Wednesday afternoon, just after 5 p.m., a Puyallup barber was giving a haircut to an eight-year-old boy at the JQ Barber Shop on East Stewart Avenue, when he was shot and killed by a man who entered the store. “The barbershop owner had been shot...
Vigil grows as friends remember Jose Velez who was shot and killed in his Puyallup barbershop Wednesday
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A vigil was held outside of JQ’s Barbershop in Puyallup where the owner of the barbershop, Jose Velez, was killed around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Puyallup police are still looking for the suspect in this shooting. Customers, friends and owners of neighboring businesses came to leave...
Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run
A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
Homicide in Puyallup: Police say barber was shot multiple times as child sat in chair
A Puyallup barber was shot and killed while he was cutting a child’s hair Wednesday evening, according to Puyallup police. The call for the shooting in the 100 block of East Stewart Avenue came in at 5:09 p.m., according to Puyallup police spokesperson Ryan Portmann. Portmann said the 43-year-old...
At least 2 dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Roy, sheriff’s department says
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Roy. Deputies said a 51-year-old man was found dead at a home Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., along with his son’s 24-year-old girlfriend. The son, also 24 years old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Barber in Washington state fatally gunned down in his shop while cutting boy's hair: police
A barbershop owner in Puyallup, Washington, was fatally shot Wednesday after he was shot multiple times while he was cutting an 8-year-old boy's hair, according to police.
Snowfall in Pierce County; Sheriff urges folks to stay indoors or drive carefully
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Snow is coming down in the South Sound, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office is urging folks to stay indoors. "We're going to keep this short," the sheriff's office tweeted. "If you're able to stay home today, please do." Already, fire officials say several cars have...
Man tears off wheel while fleeing Seattle police in stolen moving van
A man was arrested Wednesday morning after trying to run away from Seattle Police officers in a stolen U-Haul, tearing off the wheel in the process. Just before 7 a.m., a patrolling officer saw the suspect passed out in a running moving truck parked at 25th Avenue South and South Hill Street.
Seattle police arrest man accused of attempted rape with bag of knives in August
Seattle police detectives have arrested a man accused of attacking a Capitol Hill business owner while carrying a bag of knives in August. Just before 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, a man walked into a shop on East Madison Street, where he pulled a large knife out and threatened the business owner.
27 horses seized in Pierce County animal cruelty investigation
Twenty-seven horses were seized earlier this week as part of an animal cruelty investigation in Graham, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday. According to the sheriff’s department, on Monday, deputies and animal control officers served a search warrant on the property near Graham-Kapowsin High School. The warrant stems from an investigation launched after a complaint about the treatment of horses on the property.
King County retail theft arrests spike 100% as businesses seek accountability
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecutor's Office said it is seeing a dramatic increase in retail thefts being charged. Local businesses say they’re experiencing more break-ins than ever before. “We’ve been in business for 17 years and we have two locations and up until this last year, we’ve...
Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner
SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
Convicted Felon Caught With His Pants Down Near Seattle Elementary School
Some school employees called police about a 'partially nude man engaged in lewd conduct.'
Gun, drugs seized from man found with pants down in stolen truck near West Seattle school
Seattle police arrested a felon Wednesday and seized a loaded gun, a brick of cocaine and other drugs after finding the man passed out with his pants down in a stolen pickup truck near an elementary school. According to police, officers received calls around 7:40 a.m. about a partially nude...
WSP issues Silver Alert for missing Seattle man with dementia
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Seattle man who suffers from dementia. According to the WSP, 67-year-old Michael Tramble’s wife reported him missing just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The WSP issued a Silver Alert saying Tramble...
