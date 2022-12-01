ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pepsi Is Trying To Make 'Pilk' Happen & They Even Got Lindsay Lohan To Try The Milky Combo

By Josh Elliott
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLPwA_0jU5WYsY00

Pepsi is trying to hop on the so-called "dirty soda" TikTok trend, and they've hired Lindsay Lohan in the hopes of making "pilk" a thing this holiday season.

But it might take a Christmas miracle for this thing to catch on, because their new ad campaign is already getting roasted like a chestnut online.

"Milk and cookies are so last year," reads the caption on Pepsi's new "pilk" ad campaign, which launched in time for the holiday season on December 1.

"Rumor has it Santa prefers Pilk... a dirty soda twist that you didn't see coming @lindsaylohan."

The promo ad shows Santa Claus topping up a half-empty glass of milk with a can of Pepsi, then abandoning it in Lindsay Lohan's house for... reasons.

Lohan then strolls in and gives the drink a taste.

"That is one dirty soda, Santa," she says between sips. "Ah! Pilk and cookies!"

She also leaned into her Mean Girls past with a tweet of her own, writing: "Pepsi, let's make #PilkandCookies happen."

The responses on social media were as mixed as a glass of Pepsi and milk. Several people simply tweeted "WHYYYY" or shared puking emojis, while others said they would give it a try.

\u201c@pepsi @lindsaylohan Thanks Pepsi for this PSA raising awareness on how Americans can pump even more sugar into our bloodstreams. If I had one criticism though, why only limit t to the holidays? I'd also like to see a broader campaign to add Pepsi to more non-sugary drinks.\u201d

— Pepsi (@Pepsi) 1669904249

"I'm just gonna go on record and say this is on with dumb sh*t us white folks do like putting raisins in salads and not seasoning our food properly," wrote one user on Twitter.

"Do I have memory loss," wrote another user. "This is a joke from Tumblr right?"

Others went in on "pilk" as a name.

"Maybe you should have called it something else," wrote one user.

"Milpsi?" suggested another.

"I think I'm gonna pilk ... 🤢" reads one of the more brutal reactions online.

Many pointed out that this combo already happened on the old sitcom Laverne & Shirley, while others pointed out that it's not quite the classic dirty soda.

Reply to @wittlewiener What’s a Dirty Soda? #swig #dirtysoda #swigdrinks #letsplay #comedy #loop #freeoo #ysl #newcastle #elalfa

Several wildly popular TikToks show users combining fizzy drinks with coffee creamer and lime, among other things.

The choke hold this now has on me & i dont even like soda?!?$?! #dirtysoda #swig #utahsoda #isitpoporsoda #drpepper

The combo of 7Up/Sprite and milk has also been around for many years in parts of India and Pakistan.

In other words, there's a history of these combos turning out to be tasty, although maybe they should've workshopped that "pilk" name a bit more down at Pepsico HQ.

Narcity USA

Narcity USA

