What a day! NC woman hits $100,000 Powerball jackpot hours after giving birth to daughter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now this was an unforgettable day: One North Carolina woman delivered her baby daughter a few hours before she won a $100,000 Powerball prize.

Lottery officials on Thursday identified Brenda Gomez Hernandez, of Concord, as the big winner of the Nov. 9 drawing.

In an ironic twist, Hernandez used the birthdays of her two sons to pick the numbers she played in the drawing she won on the day her daughter was born.

“I feel like she brought me my luck,” Hernandez said. “I’m so thankful.”

She bought her $3 Quick Pick ticket from a QuikTrip in Concord. She matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 — a prize that doubled when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

She claimed her post-tax prize of $65,015 Wednesday at lottery headquarters and said she would use much of it to pay for her house.

“When I found out I cried,” she said. “I’m just so excited and happy.”

