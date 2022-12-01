Read full article on original website
Related
Police identify 15-year-old girl shot to death at high school birthday party in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified a 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a party in Clayton County. On Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting call at a business off Citizens Parkway. Police said they found Laila Harris, 15 of Marietta, dead from a gunshot wound near the front entrance.
Argument ends with shooter firing into car of 6 people, injuring 2 of them, police say
ATLANTA — Two people were shot after an argument in northeast Atlanta overnight. Atlanta police got a call around 1 a.m. about a person shot at the intersection of Courtland Street and John Wesley Dobbs Ave. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Capt. Christian Hunt...
15-year-old shot, killed at party in Clayton County as hundreds of teens fled scene, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A teen is dead after they were shot and killed at a party on Saturday night, Clayton County police said. Police said they arrived at an address on the 1000 block of Citizens Parkway in Morrow, finding the 15-year-old dead from gunshot wounds. Police told...
Man sentenced to 20 years for abusing, kidnapping woman, DA says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Woodstock man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after jury finds him guilty of family violence and drug charges. According to the District Attorney, on Thursday, a Cherokee County jury convicted Justin Cameron Finnegan, 22, of kidnapping, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, violating a Family Violence Order, family violence aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges.
WJCL
Georgia man arrested on warrants after commenting on sheriff's office Facebook post
A Georgia man's comments on a sheriff's department Facebook post helped to get him arrested this week. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office post of its 'Most Wanted' list caught the eye of Christopher Spaulding, who left a comment asking, "What about me?" The sheriff's office saw it, confirmed Spaulding had...
APD: Woman shot while heading to club
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they said a woman was shot while heading to a club early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, police said they heard gunshots on Joseph E Lowery Boulevard in southwest Atlanta. When they arrived, they found a woman at a nearby apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman shot after getting dropped off at nightclub, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a woman told officers she was shot after being dropped off outside an Atlanta nightclub. The intersection is near the location of several recent shooting incidents. Police said officers heard gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. near 3 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. While officers searched...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested, charged in connection to murder of Riverdale mayor’s nephew
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The nephew of Riverdale Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon was shot and killed today in Jonesboro. According to the Clayton County Police Department, 38-year-old Andre Bullock was arrested and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a weapon during the Commission of a crime.
fox5atlanta.com
Two people shot near Downtown Atlanta Waffle House, police say
ATLANTA - A shooting near a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House sent two people to the hospital early Monday morning. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that they are searching for a gunman and a motive in connection with the Downtown shooting. According to investigators, the shooting happened shortly before 1:20 a.m....
YAHOO!
Defendant’s violent past can be used against him in Secoriea Turner murder case, court rules
The Georgia County Court of Appeals reversed a decision that will allow prosecutors office to use evidence of prior criminal gang activity against the men charged in the killing of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner. Turner’s life was cut short when she was hit by a stray bullet during a protest over...
Norcross man sentenced to life in prison for role in $10k murder-for-hire plot
NORCROSS, Ga. — A Norcross man with ties to the MS-13 gang was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for his role in a murder-for-hire conspiracy that occurred in Maryland in 2016. Jose David Navarro Cervellon, 41, was convicted on July 20, 2022, after an eight-day trial. Navarro...
Driver flees after 2 killed, including 10-year-old, in Atlanta crash
A driver fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning and remains at large after two passengers were killed...
Georgia pair charged with trafficking 16-year-old girl
ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that his office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron in DeKalb County. Thayer and Seabron are facing four counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude in a case that stems from the alleged trafficking of a 16-year-old female in DeKalb County in December 2020.
Police: Man killed after running toward officers with a knife outside grocery store in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Norcross. Gwinnett police said they got a suspicious person call from a security guard at 1250 Tech Drive around 1 a.m. Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The security guard said...
More Black faith leaders call for action after 17th Street fatal shooting
Metro Atlanta’s Black faith leaders will gather Monday morning to hold a community forum and announce a march in support of the family of slain 12-year-old Zyion Charles, who was one of two killed in a Midtown shooting last week.
1 dead after shooting at gas station near Georgia State University, police say
ATLANTA — Police tell Channel 2 Action News someone was shot and killed at the RaceTrac gas station near Georgia State’s campus on Sunday afternoon. Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the suspect died. The university tweeted at 5:04 p.m. that someone had been shot at...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police issue Mattie's Call after teenage girl disappears from Waffle House
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 17-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, Jarkira Brown was last seen Wednesday, November 30 at 11:30 a.m. at a Waffle House on Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.
Georgia State confirms student was killed in ‘targeted’ shooting at gas station near campus
ATLANTA — Georgia State officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a man shot and killed near campus attended the university. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Officials trying to identify 1993 cold case murder victim found near metro Atlanta mall
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office is trying to solve a homicide from 1993 and needs help identifying the victim. On Sept. 17, 1993, the remains of a woman were found in a wooded strip off Northlake Parkway on the west side of I-285. The area is near Northlake Mall.
Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old on basketball court in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with another teen’s death on a basketball court. Police said Timothy Buchanan, 17, was shot and killed while playing basketball in a Gwinnett County neighborhood in October. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Comments / 0