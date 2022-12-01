Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies in West Allis parade on eve of Waukesha
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies stepped out at the West Allis Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 on the eve of the Waukesha parade, the first since the 2021 attack that killed four members of the group. They said their Waukesha parade performance will feature a special tribute and surprise.
South Milwaukee death, karaoke regular remembered at bar
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Friends of a Cudahy woman who died after falling unconscious at a South Milwaukee bar sang her praises Friday night, Dec. 2. The usual karaoke night at the American Legion was different, though, without one of the people who loved it the most – 55-year-old Kim Mikulance, also known as Raina Reighns.
FOX6 News earns Emmy Awards; investigative and on-camera talent
MILWAUKEE - The 64th Annual Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards ceremony took place over the weekend – and FOX6 News is proud to announce the station earned three of the coveted awards. The Emmy awards were earned for the following categories. Outstanding Achievement for Crime News - Single Shift/No Production Time...
Gino at the Movies: 'Thirteen Lives'
MILWAUKEE - A rescue mission is assembled in Thailand, where a group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of underground caves that are flooding. ‘Thirteen Lives’ is based on a true story, and you can stream it now on Amazon Prime. Gino Salomone...
FOX6 Coats for Kids collection event set for Wednesday, Dec. 7
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Join FOX6 at Steinhafels in Waukesha for a drive-through coat collection event, Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The first 250 cars to come through and donate at least four (4) coats will receive a pair of one-day admission tickets to Summerfest 2023 while supplies last. Steinhafels in Waukesha is located at Hwy F and I-94.
Milwaukee house fire near 37th and Mount Vernon
MILWAUKEE - A fire engulfs a home near 37th and Mount Vernon on Sunday morning, Dec. 4. FOX6 News crew could see the flames from a mile away and saw nearby homes melted from the heat. As part of the response, firefighters from West Allis and Wauwatosa joined the Milwaukee...
Catholic Memorial senior discovers new passion in faraway travels
WAUKESHA, Wis. - One Catholic Memorial senior shared his story of his upbringing from Korea to the United States, and a discovery of his love for a sport that spans the globe. That's what makes David Kim this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. David traveled halfway around the world...
Waukesha County ‘Shop with a Sheriff,' Pewaukee Meijer hosts
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - With $125 and an empty cart, 14 Waukesha County kids could buy anything they wanted during the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department's "Shop with a Sheriff" event Sunday, Dec. 4. The experience may have been the greatest gift. Born together on Christmas Eve, 7-year-old twins Magnum and Knox...
Waukesha Christmas Parade, 1st since attack, brings mixed emotions
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Mixed emotions are expected at the first Waukesha Christmas Parade since the 2021 attack when Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the parade route, killing six and injuring more than 60. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the eve of the parade, some said they feel safer than ever.
Milwaukee shooting near 60th and Appleton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 38-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 60th and Appleton on Sunday, Dec. 3. Police said the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee male was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
Milwaukee teen shot, crashes near 91st and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was killed in a shooting on Monday morning, Dec. 5, near 91st and Silver Spring. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Officials said the incident started on 95th and ended at 91st and Silver Spring, where the car crashed. The 16-year-old boy...
Waukesha Christmas tree lighting 'another step in our healing'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - As Waukesha begins to celebrate the start of the holiday season this weekend, many people continue to feel the effects of last year's Christmas parade tragedy. The Waukesha "Night of Lights" was officially lit Friday, Dec. 2 – illuminating a path of hope downtown. "It’s another...
Mount Pleasant building fire; 3 families displaced, no injuries
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - South Shore Fire Department was called to a multi-tenant building fire near 22nd and Highway 32 in Mount Pleasant on Sunday, Dec. 4. Officials received a call around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a fire coming from the rear of a building near the roof. Police arrived, notified all upper-level apartment occupants, and assisted with the evacuation.
Female killed in Milwaukee near 107th and Wabash
MILWAUKEE - A female was killed in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Dec. 4 near 107th and Wabash. Police said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
Missing Milwaukee man last seen near 72nd and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help locating critically missing 67-year-old man James Kearney. Kearney was last seen near 72nd and Silver Spring around noon Friday, Dec. 2. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 175 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and partially gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, white t-shirt, gray jogging pants and a three-quarter length winter jacket with cream-colored fur on the pockets.
Man shot in Milwaukee near MLK and Garfield
MILWAUKEE - A man, 32, was shot in Milwaukee near MLK and Garfield Sunday, Dec. 4. Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with...
Milwaukee boy critically missing found
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: A 14-year-old Milwaukee boy who was the focus of a critically missing person alert on Friday has been found safe, police say. The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for help finding a critical missing 14-year-old boy Cruz Ortiz-Bell – last seen Friday, Dec. 2, around 3 p.m.
Get your holiday shopping done at Ruckus & Glee
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Games and puzzles are always great gifts! The team at Ruckus & Glee are stocked with fun holiday-themed options for kids. Brian Kramp is at the local toy shop where they always have a wide variety of fun toys for the young, and young-at-heart.
Dating app 'predator' Timothy Olson says 'women lie'
FRANKLIN, Wis. - A man accused of victimizing local women on dating apps says "women lie." Timothy Olson called FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn from the Milwaukee County Jail to tell his side of the story, but there were some questions he did not care to answer. "These women lie, and...
