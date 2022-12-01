Read full article on original website
WJCL
Talmadge Bridge Run returns to Hostess City
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Every year on the first Saturday of December, thousands from around the Hostess City and the united states come to take on the Talmadge Bridge Run. The historic bridge built in 1988 connects downtown Savannah to Hutchinson Island. More than 4,000 registered runners signed up to...
wtoc.com
Savannah city leaders unveil Yamacraw Square
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah officially has a new square. City leaders and Yamacraw community members gathered for the unveiling of the new square which also underwent an art restoration process. “Thereby providing it with the full measure of dignity, value, and care as regarded with the...
Bluffton Christmas Parade brings joy to the Lowcountry
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Bluffton Historic District was filled with the sounds of Christmas carols during its 51st annual Christmas parade Saturday afternoon. Thousand of people blanketed the street this afternoon as the Town of Bluffton celebrated the holiday season. The event, a community tradition, is a perfect way to officially start the holidays. […]
wtoc.com
Plant Riverside hosts ‘Breakfast with Santa’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have taken your kids to see Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas. But what about taking them to have breakfast with him? Families at the Plant Riverside District had that opportunity Sunday morning. Kids from all around the area came to...
WJCL
Savannah State University sorority worked to make sure kids have a happy Christmas
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — Before putting up their books and heading home for winter break, the Delta Nu chapter at Savannah State University continued its work to serve the community. The National Pan-Hellenic Council organization wanted to make sure that as many kids as possible could wake up with a...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Georgia
The Peach State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Towns County, you might just want to visit.
wtoc.com
Town of Bluffton 51st annual Christmas Parade held Saturday
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton got into the Christmas spirit Saturday after their tree lighting Friday night. They held their 51st annual Christmas Parade, which goes through the Bluffton Historic District. There were about 125 entries which ranged from the Parris Island Marine band to local businesses.
allongeorgia.com
Humane Society of Statesboro & Bulloch Co Holiday Bingo Event Saturday
The Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County will be hosting their Holiday Bingo event on Saturday, December 3, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., at Eagle Creek Brewing Company in Statesboro. Tickets are $25, and $10 for each additional ticket. Tickets can be purchased at Retails Thrift Shop(located at...
eatitandlikeit.com
Holiday Happenings at Savannah’s Plant Riverside District
Breakfast with Santa at Plant Riverside District. Plant Riverside District – which is home to the annual Savannah Christmas Market – will host Breakfast with Santa, a magical holiday experience featuring delicious food and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. Breakfast with Santa at Plant Riverside...
wtoc.com
‘It’s all about the runner experience:’ Savannah Bridge Run returns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of runners laced up their shoes this Saturday morning for a Savannah tradition like no other. That’s the Savannah Bridge Run where around 4,000 people ran either a 5k or a 10k over the Talmadge Bridge, which connects Savannah to South Carolina. There was...
December 2022 Happenings in Hilton Head and Bluffton
Curated events this month include visits from Santa, a 5K run, and fresh farmers markets. Click to read more.
Truck driver recruiting event happening in Savannah on Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Experienced truck drivers looking for a change, recent driving school graduates or those looking to get their CDL may not have to look too much further. Schneider is hosting a truck-driving recruiting event on Saturday, Dec. 3, at their Savannah location. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to speak to […]
wtoc.com
EOA offering low-income home energy assistance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
WSAV-TV
Mayor Van Johnson holds voter canvass kickoff on Saturday
Mayor Van Johnson holds voter canvass kickoff on …. Mayor Van Johnson holds voter canvass kickoff on Saturday. Bluffton Christmas Parade brings joy to the Lowcountry. Bluffton Christmas Parade brings joy to the Lowcountry. Police investigating 38th St. homicide. Police investigating 38th St. homicide. Shooting leaves man seriously injured in...
WJCL
Car crashes into Georgia Southern dorm, dozens forced to move out
STATESBORO, Ga. — A car crashed into a dorm on Georgia Southern’s Statesboro campus forcing dozens of students to move out just days before final exams. Since August, Centennial Place has been so much more than just an apartment for freshmen Amelia Passmore. “This is home to me....
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. Chamber of Commerce hosts Illuminated Christmas Parade in Hinesville
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Chamber of Commerce’s hosted the 26th Annual Illuminated Christmas Parade. WTOC’s Dawn Baker was a host at this year’s parade. We also brought our annual Toys for Tots campaign to the big parade to bring new, unwrapped toys for...
wtoc.com
How to make a Holiday Yule Log Cake with Stevedore Bakery at Savannah’s Thompson Hotel
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Medieval times families would gather and burn a yule log on Christmas Eve for good luck. Eating one is even better. Chef Noah Writenhour, from the Stevedore Bakery at Savannah’s Thompson Hotel is with us this morning to show us how he makes his popular Yule Log cake.
WALB 10
Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia
Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. The project is currently in its third phase. The park expansion will include two playgrounds, a splash pad, a grand staircase, among other things. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 24 hours ago. 3...
wtoc.com
‘We let our bikes do the talking for us:’ Get out to vote rally held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With just over 3 days until Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election, voter education groups are doing all they can to encourage people to head to the polls. A group of bikers is revving up its engines to encourage people to vote. “We let our bikes...
WJCL
New evidence in disappearance, death of Hilton Head woman paints picture of domestic violence
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — On November 29, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced they located the remains of missing Hilton Head Island woman, Brenda Carman. Just two days later, deputies said the sole person of interest in the case, Carman's long-time boyfriend Michael Wilson, took his own life.
