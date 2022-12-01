ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJCL

Talmadge Bridge Run returns to Hostess City

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Every year on the first Saturday of December, thousands from around the Hostess City and the united states come to take on the Talmadge Bridge Run. The historic bridge built in 1988 connects downtown Savannah to Hutchinson Island. More than 4,000 registered runners signed up to...
wtoc.com

Savannah city leaders unveil Yamacraw Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah officially has a new square. City leaders and Yamacraw community members gathered for the unveiling of the new square which also underwent an art restoration process. “Thereby providing it with the full measure of dignity, value, and care as regarded with the...
WSAV News 3

Bluffton Christmas Parade brings joy to the Lowcountry

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Bluffton Historic District was filled with the sounds of Christmas carols during its 51st annual Christmas parade Saturday afternoon. Thousand of people blanketed the street this afternoon as the Town of Bluffton celebrated the holiday season. The event, a community tradition, is a perfect way to officially start the holidays. […]
wtoc.com

Plant Riverside hosts ‘Breakfast with Santa’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have taken your kids to see Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas. But what about taking them to have breakfast with him? Families at the Plant Riverside District had that opportunity Sunday morning. Kids from all around the area came to...
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Georgia

The Peach State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Towns County, you might just want to visit.
wtoc.com

Town of Bluffton 51st annual Christmas Parade held Saturday

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton got into the Christmas spirit Saturday after their tree lighting Friday night. They held their 51st annual Christmas Parade, which goes through the Bluffton Historic District. There were about 125 entries which ranged from the Parris Island Marine band to local businesses.
allongeorgia.com

Humane Society of Statesboro & Bulloch Co Holiday Bingo Event Saturday

The Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County will be hosting their Holiday Bingo event on Saturday, December 3, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., at Eagle Creek Brewing Company in Statesboro. Tickets are $25, and $10 for each additional ticket. Tickets can be purchased at Retails Thrift Shop(located at...
eatitandlikeit.com

Holiday Happenings at Savannah’s Plant Riverside District

Breakfast with Santa at Plant Riverside District. Plant Riverside District – which is home to the annual Savannah Christmas Market – will host Breakfast with Santa, a magical holiday experience featuring delicious food and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. Breakfast with Santa at Plant Riverside...
wtoc.com

‘It’s all about the runner experience:’ Savannah Bridge Run returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of runners laced up their shoes this Saturday morning for a Savannah tradition like no other. That’s the Savannah Bridge Run where around 4,000 people ran either a 5k or a 10k over the Talmadge Bridge, which connects Savannah to South Carolina. There was...
WSAV News 3

Truck driver recruiting event happening in Savannah on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Experienced truck drivers looking for a change, recent driving school graduates or those looking to get their CDL may not have to look too much further. Schneider is hosting a truck-driving recruiting event on Saturday, Dec. 3, at their Savannah location. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to speak to […]
wtoc.com

EOA offering low-income home energy assistance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
WSAV-TV

Mayor Van Johnson holds voter canvass kickoff on Saturday

Mayor Van Johnson holds voter canvass kickoff on Saturday
WJCL

Car crashes into Georgia Southern dorm, dozens forced to move out

STATESBORO, Ga. — A car crashed into a dorm on Georgia Southern’s Statesboro campus forcing dozens of students to move out just days before final exams. Since August, Centennial Place has been so much more than just an apartment for freshmen Amelia Passmore. “This is home to me....
WALB 10

Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia

Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia

