Washington — Bracing for the court-mandated termination of pandemic-related border restrictions that have been in place since 2020, the Biden administration is considering enacting an asylum restriction resembling a Trump-era policy struck down in court, two people familiar with the matter told CBS News.The proposed policy, which would bar certain migrants from seeking U.S. asylum if they failed to previously seek protection in other countries, has not received a final approval within the administration, according to the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.But the partial asylum ban is one of several policies under consideration by top officials at...

2 DAYS AGO