Read full article on original website
Related
Low-income immigrants will have an easier time applying for permanent residency in the U.S.
Low-income immigrants will be able to apply for permanent residency in the United States more easily. Thanks to a new federal government rule, applicants with these characteristics will have fewer obstacles to apply for a Green Card.
Immigration attorney receives hundreds of calls, migrants asking if they can cross after Title 42 ruling
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With five weeks left until the stay order ends on Title 42, an El Paso immigration attorney says they have received hundreds of calls per day. Nicolas Palazzo the Senior Attorney at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy says migrants are calling asking if they can now cross the border. “The word spread […]
Click10.com
U.S. offers $3M reward for 3 Haitians identified as gang leaders
MIAMI – The U.S. is offering a $3 million reward for information leading to the arrest of three men who are accused of leading gangs in Haiti that engage in kidnapping. The FBI released three flyers with pictures of Lanmo Sanjou, Jermaine Stephenson, and Vitel’homme Innocent. They are wanted for their role in the kidnapping of a group of Christian missionaries from the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 16, 2021.
How a Drug Smuggler Moved Cocaine Around the US and Sent $56 Million to Mexican Cartels
MEXICO CITY — A drug trafficker is going to prison after sending an estimated $56 million back to Mexican cartels, the profits from cocaine that he helped smuggle through a “sophisticated network of warehouses and front companies” around the United States. Luis Eduardo González García, 61, pleaded...
Drug lord's whereabouts unknown as Mexico presses U.S. for answers
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday urged the United States to reveal the whereabouts of a notorious drug trafficker whose name has disappeared from the U.S. prison register.Edgar Valdez Villarreal, a Mexican-American nicknamed "La Barbie" for his fair complexion, was captured by Mexico in 2010 and extradited to the United States, where he was sentenced to 49 years in prison.Media reports recently revealed that the former henchman of the Beltran-Leyva cartel no longer appears in a search of the Federal Bureau of Prisons' online register of inmates."The United States government has to clear it up as soon as...
Groups urge Biden not to turn back on migrants when Title 42 ends
Immigration advocates are calling on the Biden administration not to resort to hardline border control measures once Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21.
Biden administration considering migrant proposal mirroring Trump-era policy
The Biden administration is seriously considering an asylum proposal that would bar migrants from seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border if they could have received refuge in another country they passed through, mirroring Trump-era asylum limits, according to two sources familiar with discussions.
U.S. Supreme Court wrestles over Biden’s immigration enforcement policy
This story was first published by The Texas Tribune. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on whether the Biden administration has the right to decide which undocumented immigrants federal agents should prioritize for deportation. During the two hours of arguments, the court’s conservative justices sounded skeptical of the Biden administration’s efforts to prioritize undocumented […] The post U.S. Supreme Court wrestles over Biden’s immigration enforcement policy appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
U.S. weighs asylum limits as it braces for end of Title 42 border restrictions
Washington — Bracing for the court-mandated termination of pandemic-related border restrictions that have been in place since 2020, the Biden administration is considering enacting an asylum restriction resembling a Trump-era policy struck down in court, two people familiar with the matter told CBS News.The proposed policy, which would bar certain migrants from seeking U.S. asylum if they failed to previously seek protection in other countries, has not received a final approval within the administration, according to the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.But the partial asylum ban is one of several policies under consideration by top officials at...
drifttravel.com
How Can Immigration Consultants Help to Get Your US Citizenship?
If you want to become a US citizen, you may wonder how to go about it. Suppose you are considering applying for US citizenship for work, study, or relocation purposes. The process can be complicated, and it’s essential to make sure you have all your ducks in a row before you begin. This is where immigration consultants can be a big help.
The U.S. visa will have a new image printed on its foil. It won’t be Lincoln anymore
As part of a standard secure document revision process, U.S. consulates and embassies will begin to issue a new visa foil in 2023.
Immigrant advocates challenge constitutionality of DeSantis' migrant flights
The Southern Poverty Law Center and immigrant advocacy groups filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday over his flights of migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, in September. The plaintiffs, three Florida nonprofits that support immigrant communities, including the Florida Immigrant Coalition, argue that the actions...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Held in Fatal Las Vegas Strip Stabbings Found Unfit for Trial
A suspect arrested for an October stabbing rampage that killed two people and wounded six others on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk has been found unfit for trial, his lawyer said Friday. A state court judge ordered Yoni Christian Barrios, 32, to remain indefinitely at a state psychiatric facility until...
borderreport.com
Ruling: 4 years prison for deported migrant who returned to Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 36-year-old man has been ordered to serve 50 months in federal prison after he illegally entered the United States for the fourth time, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced. Raul Catalino Vasquez-Estradam, of Ciudad Altamirano, Guerrero, Mexico, pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry on May...
Comments / 0