Click10.com

U.S. offers $3M reward for 3 Haitians identified as gang leaders

MIAMI – The U.S. is offering a $3 million reward for information leading to the arrest of three men who are accused of leading gangs in Haiti that engage in kidnapping. The FBI released three flyers with pictures of Lanmo Sanjou, Jermaine Stephenson, and Vitel’homme Innocent. They are wanted for their role in the kidnapping of a group of Christian missionaries from the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 16, 2021.
CBS Sacramento

Drug lord's whereabouts unknown as Mexico presses U.S. for answers

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday urged the United States to reveal the whereabouts of a notorious drug trafficker whose name has disappeared from the U.S. prison register.Edgar Valdez Villarreal, a Mexican-American nicknamed "La Barbie" for his fair complexion, was captured by Mexico in 2010 and extradited to the United States, where he was sentenced to 49 years in prison.Media reports recently revealed that the former henchman of the Beltran-Leyva cartel no longer appears in a search of the Federal Bureau of Prisons' online register of inmates."The United States government has to clear it up as soon as...
CNN

Biden administration considering migrant proposal mirroring Trump-era policy

The Biden administration is seriously considering an asylum proposal that would bar migrants from seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border if they could have received refuge in another country they passed through, mirroring Trump-era asylum limits, according to two sources familiar with discussions.
Colorado Newsline

U.S. Supreme Court wrestles over Biden’s immigration enforcement policy

This story was first published by The Texas Tribune. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on whether the Biden administration has the right to decide which undocumented immigrants federal agents should prioritize for deportation. During the two hours of arguments, the court’s conservative justices sounded skeptical of the Biden administration’s efforts to prioritize undocumented […] The post U.S. Supreme Court wrestles over Biden’s immigration enforcement policy appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CBS San Francisco

U.S. weighs asylum limits as it braces for end of Title 42 border restrictions

Washington — Bracing for the court-mandated termination of pandemic-related border restrictions that have been in place since 2020, the Biden administration is considering enacting an asylum restriction resembling a Trump-era policy struck down in court, two people familiar with the matter told CBS News.The proposed policy, which would bar certain migrants from seeking U.S. asylum if they failed to previously seek protection in other countries, has not received a final approval within the administration, according to the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.But the partial asylum ban is one of several policies under consideration by top officials at...
drifttravel.com

How Can Immigration Consultants Help to Get Your US Citizenship?

If you want to become a US citizen, you may wonder how to go about it. Suppose you are considering applying for US citizenship for work, study, or relocation purposes. The process can be complicated, and it’s essential to make sure you have all your ducks in a row before you begin. This is where immigration consultants can be a big help.
NBC News

Immigrant advocates challenge constitutionality of DeSantis' migrant flights

The Southern Poverty Law Center and immigrant advocacy groups filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday over his flights of migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, in September. The plaintiffs, three Florida nonprofits that support immigrant communities, including the Florida Immigrant Coalition, argue that the actions...
NBC Philadelphia

Man Held in Fatal Las Vegas Strip Stabbings Found Unfit for Trial

A suspect arrested for an October stabbing rampage that killed two people and wounded six others on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk has been found unfit for trial, his lawyer said Friday. A state court judge ordered Yoni Christian Barrios, 32, to remain indefinitely at a state psychiatric facility until...
borderreport.com

Ruling: 4 years prison for deported migrant who returned to Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 36-year-old man has been ordered to serve 50 months in federal prison after he illegally entered the United States for the fourth time, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced. Raul Catalino Vasquez-Estradam, of Ciudad Altamirano, Guerrero, Mexico, pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry on May...

