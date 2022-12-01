ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Bureau of Investigation director to retire ahead of Kris Kobach administration

By Andrew Bahl, Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago

Kansas Bureau of Investigation director Kirk Thompson announced Thursday he would retire in January after more than a decade of leading the state division charged with criminal investigations and laboratory services.

Thompson was tapped by outgoing Attorney General Derek Schmidt in July 2011. In a news release, the KBI said Thompson had been weighing his retirement for several months and that agency employees were notified in late November. His retirement is effective Jan. 10, 2023.

"Serving as Director of the KBI has been the highpoint of my career," Thompson said in a statement. "I am grateful to Attorney General Schmidt for allowing me the opportunity to work with the exceptional men and women of the KBI, and alongside our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners."

His departure comes ahead of a change in the attorney general's office, after Republican Kris Kobach won the race to replace Schmidt on Nov. 8.

"Kirk Thompson had a long and distinguished career in Kansas law enforcement and we all owe him our gratitude for his service to our state," Kobach said in a statement. "I wish him the best in his retirement."

In an email, J.R. Claeys, Kobach's former campaign manager and a member of his transition team, said, "Several well-qualified candidates have expressed interest in the position over the past few months," and they are reviewing their candidacy. The pick must also be confirmed by the Kansas Senate.

Primary opponent Tony Mattivi is one possible candidate to lead KBI

One rumored name is Tony Mattivi, who ran against Kobach in the primary election for attorney general.

The day before the election, Kobach hinted that he may hire Mattivi, a former federal prosecutor, for an unspecified job.

"Tony and I have developed a good relationship after the primary," Kobach said at the time. "And if he's willing to consider working in the office, I'd certainly be willing to have him in a leadership role.”

In an interview Thursday, Mattivi didn't say whether he was interested in the KBI job but said, "There's an opportunity on the table right now that I'm considering very seriously and if I decide to do that, it's stuff that I'm sure you'll hear about."

Thompson's departure marks the first time in over a decade that someone else will lead the agency. Prior to serving as KBI director, he was a deputy sheriff with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office before moving to the KBI, where he was a special agent and held a variety of supervisory roles.

"Kirk Thompson has served as an exceptional leader for the KBI," Schmidt said in a statement. "Never drawing attention to himself, he always has insisted on the highest standards of professionalism and has moved the Bureau forward in so many quiet but critical ways."

Thompson is the second high-ranking state official to announce their departure this week. Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced on Tuesday her intent to step down from the agency later this month ahead of Gov. Laura Kelly's second term.

Comments / 4

theressa feusner
3d ago

kansas Republicans need to remember they gave an oath to up hold the constitution NOT THE BIBLE the first amendment says we all can can practice our beliefs how ever where ever we choose the clause says no one has the right to FORCE their religious beliefs on to others The Republicans Must abide by the constitution leave YOUR RELIGION out of law making. The people have a right to to live as they wish.

Reply
2
