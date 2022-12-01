Read full article on original website
Alabama starting lineman announces he will enter NCAA transfer portal
Alabama OG Javion Cohen will look at continuing his college football career elsewhere. Cohen shared Sunday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. He has 2 remaining seasons of eligibility. After making the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2020, Cohen became the starting left guard in 2021. He started 14...
Hugh Freeze reportedly poaching offensive assistant coach from SEC team
Hugh Freeze appears to have found his offensive line coach. Jake Thornton from Ole Miss is reportedly heading to Auburn. Thornton told Rebels he is leaving for AU, per David Johnson of 247Sports. Thornton was at Ole Miss for 2 seasons with no connection to the Freeze era in Oxford.
As transfer window opens, Auburn expects good news at receiver
With transfer chaos set to commence across college football, Auburn is already gaining — or regaining, rather — production in its passing game. As the transfer portal officially opens with its winter window Monday — after which players will have 45 days to enter and not lose any eligibility with a first-time transfer — a trio of talented pass-catchers plan to spurn their original transfer plans and suit up in the orange and blue again in 2023.
Auburn football: Qua Russaw, James Smith plan another visit
As National Signing Day– December 21– draws closer and closer, it’s becoming crunch time for Auburn football when it comes to recruiting. Cadillac Williams kept the ball moving while he was interim head coach and secured two commits for the Tigers during that time, but the baton is now being passed to head coach Hugh Freeze and the new staff.
Auburn with a huge need on the OL with the transfer portal opening on Monday
AUBURN, Alabama—New Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze knows the issues for the Tigers after taking over the program following the early firing of Bryan Harsin that finished with Cadillac Williams coaching the final four games of the 2022 regular season. In the last two years Auburn won just 11 games and had back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1998-99.
Ole Miss offensive line coach Jake Thornton tells players he's heading to Auburn
Offensive line coach Jake Thornton told his Ole Miss players Sunday afternoon that he is taking the same position at Auburn, according to sources. Thornton communicated with his players, we are told, that he just felt it was time for a change. He did not know if he would continue to coach the Rebels through their Dec. 28, appearance in the Tax Act Texas Bowl versus Texas Tech at NRG Stadium in Houston, he allegedly told his players.
Auburn football fans don’t agree with Dick Vitale about Alabama in the CFP
With TCU’s 31-28 loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3 — this, following USC’s 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday, December 2 — many sought to make the argument that Alabama deserved to be in the College Football Playoff. Dick Vitale was one of the more notable names to back the Crimson Tide, but Auburn football fans appeared in Dicky V’s mentions in droves to push back on that notion.
Hugh Freeze asked about well-documented past on College GameDay, how it will impact Auburn future
Hugh Freeze has been the talk of the SEC over the last week since Auburn University announced his hiring. Freeze comes to Auburn from Liberty — the job he took after resigning from Ole Miss, and he replaces Bryan Harsin. Freeze’s past in Oxford has been well-documented and it’s...
Etheridge has kept Auburn in mix for 5-stars Russaw, Smith; Freeze aims to close
Year in and year out, Madhouse Training in Montgomery, Ala. is home to some of the best high school football prospects in the state. With that, new Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze made a stop there on Friday, the first day college coaches can be on the road recruiting as we approach Dec. 21, the first day of the Early Signing Period.
More than 61,000 Attend AHSAA Super 7 Football Championships
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Alabama and Auburn coaches attend Super 7 finale at Jordan-Hare Stadium
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 is the culmination of the state’s best amateur football. Perhaps it was fitting then, that Friday night’s finale featured a few signs of the future. Representatives from both Auburn and Alabama’s staffs descended upon Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A...
Auburn’s historic season comes to a close versus No. 23 Houston
OMAHA, Neb. – Auburn Volleyball's historic 2022 season came to a close Saturday. A gritty effort from everyone up and down the roster just wasn't enough as No. 23 Houston outlasted the Tigers, 3-2 (25-27, 25-16, 12-25, 25-23, 15-8). Much like Friday evening, Auburn's freshmen trio of Akasha Anderson, Madison Scheer and Bel Zimmerman spent most of the first set settling into the match.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $349,900
Check out this charming Turkish-style home that is located in a very desirable subdivision called Solamere. Solamere subdivision is right in the heart of Auburn, Alabama. Only a 2.9-mile drive to downtown Auburn and Jordan-Hare Stadium is only 2.7 miles away! As you drive through you will see a beautiful lake view. You will always see children playing and families mingling. If you are looking for a home with lots of space here it is! As you enter the home you see an open-concept floor plan. Who doesn't enjoy sitting by a fire? This home offers 2 wood-burning fireplaces! The cozy living room offers one and the game day patio offers another one! Yes, I did say game day patio watch the game with a nice blazing fire going. This home is wired for smart home technology and has a security system installed. The Master bedroom offers an en suite featuring double vanities and a garden tub. Master Bedroom also offers ''his and her closets''! The seller is an Alabama real estate agent.
‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago
What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
Opinion | The resurrection of Montgomery
It’s a dying city. Crime and liberals are killing Montgomery. Renaming schools won’t fix the education system in Montgomery, and it’s the reason the city is dying. Ever since the Democrats took over Montgomery, it’s been all downhill. You’ve heard it all before, right? If you...
Tuskegee University to inaugurate its ninth president Saturday
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will mark the opening of a weekend of festivities surrounding the official inauguration of Tuskegee University’s ninth president, Dr. Charlotte P. Morris. Morris’s investiture ceremony starts at 10 a.m., Saturday in the Daniel “Chappie” James Arena. Saturday evening, the One Tuskegee...
Faith Chapel’s founding pastor transitioning into new role after 41 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Faith Chapel will have a new senior pastor for the first time in 41 years. Mike Moore, who started Faith Chapel on April 26, 1981, will transition from the role of Senior Pastor on January 1. He has served in that position for 41 years. Moore...
Tow truck driver killed on JR Allen Pkwy in Columbus
UPDATE: The tow truck driver has been identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Begley. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A tow truck driver tragically died after being struck by a vehicle on an entrance ramp to JR Allen Parkway from Moon Road Friday night. The deceased was hit while he was in the process of loading up a State Trooper’s […]
‘You ought to be ashamed’: 82-year-old Alabama woman says arrest over $77 trash bill was unjust, unnecessary
“How would you feel if they came and arrested your grandmama,” she asked the officer.
Authorities: Two shot to death on Phenix City Riverwalk north of Troy campus, investigation underway
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men are dead Saturday afternoon in an apparent shooting on the Phenix City Riverwalk, according to Russell County District Attorney-elect Rick Chancey. The crime scene is just north of the Troy University Phenix City campus and across the Chattahoochee River from the TYSY campus. Phenix City Police and the […]
