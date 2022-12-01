Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
'I am fighting a noble fight': Why some Russians have vowed to resist Putin's invasion of Ukraine
CNN — A soldier in a Ukrainian uniform morosely contemplates the ruins of an Orthodox monastery in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. "This is a result of Putin's war," he says, angrily, as he paces through the wreck. "As a Christian, this is very offensive to me." The soldier, whose...
Putin signs expanded anti-LGBTQ laws in Russia, in latest crackdown on rights
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill banning so-called LGBTQ "propaganda" in Russia, in the latest crackdown on human rights in the country. The new laws significantly broaden the scope of a 2013 law which banned the dissemination of LGBTQ-related information to minors. The new iteration extends the ban on promoting such information to adults as well.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Putin visits key Crimea bridge damaged by huge explosion in October
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a visit to the Kerch Bridge, a key link between the annexed Crimean peninsula and mainland Russia which was partially destroyed by an explosion in October, according to Russian state media. Photos and videos from the visit have been released, including...
China's Xi to visit Saudi Arabia, sources say, amid frayed ties with the US
CNN — Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a two-day state visit amid high tensions between the United States and the two countries, according to a source with knowledge of the trip, an Arab diplomatic source and a senior Arab official.
The West just scrambled the oil market. What happens next is up to Russia
CNN — Most Russian crude oil exports to Europe are now banned, marking the boldest effort yet by the West to pile financial pressure on President Vladimir Putin as his brutal war in Ukraine enters its tenth month. The oil embargo, which was agreed upon in late May, took...
700 endangered seals found dead on Russia's Caspian shore
CNN — Around 700 endangered seals have been found dead on Russia's Caspian coast in the North Caucasus, local officials said Sunday. Caspian seals, the only mammals found in the Caspian Sea, have been classified as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list since 2008.
Iranian state media: Construction begins on nuclear plant
CAIRO — Iran on Saturday began construction on a new nuclear power plant in the country's southwest, Iranian state TV announced, amid tensions with the U.S. over sweeping sanctions imposed after Washington pulled out of the Islamic Republic's nuclear deal with world powers. The announcement comes as Iran has...
State news: Iran executed 4 people it says spied for Israel
CAIRO — Iranian authorities executed four people Sunday accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, the state-run IRNA news agency said. Three others received lengthy prison sentences. IRNA said the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard announced the arrests of a network of people linked to the Israeli agency....
Wealthy Russian businessman arrested in London on suspicion of multiple offenses, including money laundering
CNN — A wealthy Russian businessman has been arrested as part of a "major operation" on suspicion of multiple offenses, the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency said in a statement Saturday. The 58-year-old man was arrested Thursday at his "multi-million-pound residence in London by officers from the NCA's Combatting...
Is this the end for Iran's notorious morality police?
CNN — An Iranian official's comment signaling that the country's notorious morality police had been shut down has raised more questions than answers. Hasty clarifications by state media that sought to rebut the official's comment quickly followed, along with pushback on social media by activists denying the so-called victory and even denouncing it as a "PR stunt" by the Iranian regime to silence protesters.
Iran says hijab law is under review, as state media dismisses claims feared morality police has been abolished
CNN — Iran's Attorney General, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said Thursday that Iran's parliament and judiciary are reviewing the country's mandatory hijab law, according to pro-reform outlet Entekhab. Montazeri was also quoted as saying Iran's feared morality police had been "abolished" but Iranian state media strongly pushed back on those...
IS claims attack at Pakistan embassy that wounded guard
ISLAMABAD — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for last week's shooting at the Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan in which the head of the mission escaped unharmed but a guard was wounded. In a brief statement late Saturday, IS claimed two of its fighters attacked “the renegade Pakistani ambassador...
UK recession could turn into a 'lost decade'
CNN — The United Kingdom faces a "lost decade" of growth if action isn't taken to address slumping business investment and worker shortages, a leading business lobby group has warned. In a bleak economic forecast published on Monday, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said that three quarters of...
UK government could mitigate strike action with military to help keep public services running
CNN — The British government is looking into bringing in the military to mitigate industrial action and keep public services running, the chairman of the governing Conservative Party said Sunday, after a wave of strikes that were sparked by a cost-of-living crisis and an economy sliding into recession. The...
