KMBC.com
Church prepares for 'Longest Night' service with over 150 crosses for every KCMO homicide victim
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A somber reminder is going up Monday at a church in Independence, Missouri, of families suffering in the Kansas City community. Over 150 crosses are up on the lawn of the Gather Church on Noland Road. Each one is a small memorial for a family touched...
KCTV 5
Blue Springs neighborhood light display brings an old tradition back to life
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- A popular Blue Springs neighborhood light display that died ten years ago is being resurrected in a new neighborhood with help from the man who swore he was giving it up. As you drive down MO-7 Highway, you’ll see an animated sign saying “Welcome to...
Developers hope to convert 100-year-old Johnson County church into hotel
Developers hope to convert the nearly 100-year-old Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Photographer finds Perfect Picture for KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When travelers walk through the new KCI terminal next spring, they'll find an image they may not recognize. "It is a tetrahedron," explained photographer John Hans. "What it does is it picks up the air, the cones I believe are a visual for the pilots as they come into land. So it being aeronautic, I thought it was perfect for the Kansas City International Airport."
KMBC.com
Older couple loses home, cats in morning house fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators are working to determine what caused an early morning house fire in Kansas City, Missouri. Firefighters were called to the 9500 block of Belleview Avenue near West Bannister Road around 3:22 a.m. after neighbors called 911 to report flames coming from the roof of a home.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Missouri schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Missing keepsake mysteriously returned to Kansas City-area family
An Independence family says a stuffed animal containing a special recording was returned after it was mistakenly donated to a thrift store.
Ukrainian teen with medical needs, mom in search of new host family in Kansas City
They came here in April to flee the ongoing war and have been getting treatment for his condition. When he was 8, a car ran a stop light and hit him as he was crossing the street.
kcur.org
Alongside chicken and waffles, this Kansas City restaurant serves a greater purpose
Tameisha Martin was tired of watching dreams go to the grave, she shared. “Ever since I could remember, my mother and my grandmother talked about wanting to open their own restaurant. They loved cooking for church and community events. … Unfortunately, my grandmother is gone now, so she didn’t get to see this dream come to life. But my mother is still here, and every day we are grateful that the doors opened for us,” said Martin, who co-founded Love is Key alongside her husband, Cameron.
Children’s Mercy Hospital reaching capacity with sick kids
Kansas City's Children's Mercy Hospital warns it's reaching capacity as the number of kids sick with flu, RSV, and COVID-19 continues climbing.
KCMO attempted porch pirate leaves empty-handed after neighbor intervenes
Roger Leib and Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging the public to protect packages this holiday season after a close call with an attempted porch pirate.
Man charged in shooting in Shawnee that killed Kansas City, Missouri, man
1 of the five suspects in custody in the fatal shooting that killed a 25-year-old man in Shawnee has been charged.
KMBC.com
Ivanhoe residents vote on big changes following months long battle between board and members
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents voted on some big changes in the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Association on Saturday afternoon. This comes after a months-long battle between the board and residents. Residents are calling the meeting a huge win. For years, the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Association has been known for being resident-led...
KCTV 5
Car crashes into Overland Park dealership
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
Things to do in the Kansas City area this weekend Dec. 2-4
December is here, and that means holiday fun has taken over the calendar. Here are just some events scheduled in Kansas City this weekend.
lawrencekstimes.com
Residents of Lawrence camp say woman who died last week took care of houseless community
Some people at the city-run campsite in North Lawrence continue to lament the loss of Susan Ford, the 53-year-old woman who died in her tent last week. Ford had been homeless off and on for nearly 30 years, sources said, and she prided herself in showing others how to survive outside.
Goodbye Gary: Kansas City celebrates retirement of Gary Lezak
Past and present Kansas Citians celebrated the retirement of long-time KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak Thursday night.
fox4kc.com
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
Kansas City mother charged in death of twin daughter
The mother of twin daughters is charged with abuse and neglect that resulted in the death of one girl and with abuse and neglect of the other child.
KMBC.com
Two people found shot to death in a rural Douglas County home
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found shot to death in a home south of Lawrence, Kansas, on Monday. Deputies were notified just after 7 a.m. of a possible shooting in the 700 Block of East 1550 Road in rural Douglas County.
