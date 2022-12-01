Read full article on original website
Emancipation’s Will Smith Responds To Critics Who Think The Movie Is Being Released Too Soon After The Oscars Slap
Emancipation marks Will Smith's first movie since The Slap.
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
The Smith Family Looked Stunning As They Hit The Red Carpet Premiere Of ‘Emancipation’
The red carpet premiere of the new film Emancipation was a family affair for lead star Will Smith. The actor graced the scene on Nov. 30 at the Los Angeles Regency Village Theater with his family — sons Trey and Jaden, daughter Willow and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The...
An "Emancipation" Producer Is Being Slammed After He Bizarrely Brought A Photo Of An Enslaved Man To The Premiere
"Black trauma is not your trophy."
Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress
Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
TikTok Content Creator Flaunts Mexican Culture Through ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit
In a world where we all find ourselves in different places at different times based on career paths, work demand or marriage, cultural diversity cannot be overemphasized. Many people lose their identity when they go through the aforementioned process, while some mask their culture to blend into their new environment.
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
Christian Bale Wouldn’t Talk to Co-Star Johnny Depp Unless They Were Acting in ‘Public Enemies’
Christian Bale learned very little about Johnny Depp in the movie ‘Public Enemies’, mostly because the stars exchanged few words behind the scenes.
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host
As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
Jamie Lee Curtis had one request for her male co-stars in A Fish Called Wanda
Before Jamie Lee Curtis could have fun making out with a “bunch of different men” while filming A Fish Called Wanda, she had one small request for her co-stars.Curtis led the 1988 crime comedy as the title character Wanda, a grifter who takes part in a diamond heist with a group of gangsters. In an attempt to gather intel on the prized gems, she seduces lawyer Archie (John Cleese).In other words, Wanda gets to “be the paramour for a bunch of different men”, the 64-year-old actor said in a new interview with Vulture, published on Tuesday 22 November.“It was...
Clint Eastwood Once Saved a Humiliated Ron Howard From Being Booed at a Film Festival for ‘Willow’
Although Clint Eastwood barely knew the director, he still went to support Ron Howard during an embarrassing moment earlier in Howard’s career.
Sarah Rector was once the richest Black girl in the USA. And you should know her story.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Sarah Rector was born in 1902 near the all-black town of Taft. Her parents, mother Rose McQueen, and father, Joseph Rector, were descendants of Africans enslaved by the Muscogee Creek Nation Creek Indians before the Civil War. Rector's parents and their descendants were listed as "freedmen," a term used to refer to formerly enslaved individuals who have since been freed from slavery, usually through the course of law. Therefore, the Rectors were entitled to land allotments as part of the Treaty of 1866 made by the United States with the Five Civilized Tribes. Along with Rector herself, almost 600 Black children (also known as Muscogee Freedmen minors) were granted such allotments. The young Black girl was given 159.14 acres (64 hectares) of land, which made her the richest Black girl in all of America.
William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’
William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Angela Bassett's Reaction To Keke Palmer's Popular Impression Of Her Is Priceless
The word "iconic" comes to mind.
Jim Parsons on Why Being a Gay, Aspiring Actor When Ellen DeGeneres Came Out Was ‘F—ing Scary’
Jim Parsons cried a lot while reading “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Other Four-Letter Words,” entertainment journalist Michael Ausiello’s 2017 book about his late husband Kit Cowan’s battle with cancer. “My husband watched me read it, which means he watched me sob through it. And he said, ‘Do you think it would make a good movie?’ I said, ‘I don’t know,’” Parsons tells me on this week’s “Just for Variety” podcast. “And he read it, and he said, ‘I think it would.’” Fast forward to today: Focus Features’ “Spoiler Alert,” directed by Michael Showalter and in...
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside Factory
"Sopranos" and "Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead after his body was reportedly dumped near a sheet metal factory in New York, The Hollywood Reporter reports.
45 Years Ago: Did an Alien Called Vrillon Hack Into English TV?
It’s often remarked upon that when a greater being attempts to contact humanity, it chooses quiet backwater areas instead of going straight to the top. So it was when, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1977, a representative of the Ashtar Galactic Command took over TV airwaves to warn the world of the risk of its destruction, he spoke via a regional broadcaster with a maximum audience of about 500,000 households in the south of England.
Famed Actor Dies
Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
