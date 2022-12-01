Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Pile driving for new foundation on Hickman Street in Rehoboth
Rehoboth Beach residents know this is the time of year for construction, and a large portion of the square-mile city was recently treated to two days of pile driving at 216 Hickman St. The work was being done by Frankford-based Sun Pile Foundations. According to employees on site, there were...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City north end townhouses approved at Sun & Surf
The most northern part of Ocean City, just before Maryland turns into Delaware, was once the home of several commercial businesses. Now, thanks to pyramidal zoning, much of the area is transitioning to residences. And while not everyone is on board, the plans all fall within the parameters of the city’s zoning code.
Cape Gazette
Lewes HPARC approves major changes to properties
The Lewes Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Commission approved several applications during its November meeting that will change the streetscape of several city streets. Commissioners unanimously granted final approval to the Lewes Fire Department for an addition, while also granting an expansive addition to a home on Franklin Avenue. The construction of new homes and public hearings for the demolition of old structures have also been set.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth taking new approach to implement CDP
It may have taken almost four years for Rehoboth Beach officials to complete the city’s new 2020 comprehensive development plan, but they’re not wasting time to implement the 330-page document. The plan is a state-mandated document that each municipality has to redo every 10 years and update every...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Electric Co-op substation to improve reliability for members
Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
delawarepublic.org
Freeman Arts Pavilion planning upgrades for 2023
After a record-breaking attendance this year, the Freeman Arts Pavilion is already preparing for the 2023 season. The $27 million projects in store at the Selbyville concert venue address customer feedback and continued safety initiatives. “For 2023, we are going to construct a new entrance, which will be the final...
WBOC
65K Delaware Electric Cooperative Members to Receive Refunds in December
GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has voted to return more than $5 million in capital credits to the xooperative’s member-owners in December. DEC expects to distribute checks or billing credits to more than 65,000 members this holiday season. Capital credit refunds are also known as...
Cape Gazette
New Listing in The Grande at Canal Pointe
The beach is calling you home to The Grande at Canal Pointe. An inviting front foyer welcomes you into the wide open floor plan with formal dining, and great room surrounded with windows letting in all the natural light. The beautiful kitchen boasts an oversized counter-height island, granite countertops, and a morning room area, making it the ideal space for plenty of fun dinner parties with family and friends. This layout presents you with a well-appointed primary suite on the first level while the additional guest rooms and massive bonus room and full bath upstairs provide plenty of room for friends and family to spread out. The expansive great room extends from the kitchen into your perfect screened porch which is set off by many mature trees. Situated on one of the larger lots in the community, this home offers a private fenced in backyard and an opportunity potentially to add a plunge pool. Community includes lawn maintenance, 2 pools, tennis /basketball court, playground & a community park with kayak and SUP access to the Rehoboth/Lewes Canal located just down the street. This premier location and community is only 1.7 miles to the Atlantic Ocean, beach, and boardwalk, and even less to amazing shopping and dining options Rehoboth Beach has to offer. Plus it’s just a hop and skip right outside the entrance to the community where you can access the Junction Breakwater trail where you can bike, walk or run from Rehoboth to downtown Lewes. This is a fantastic value for all it offers!
WBOC
New Operating Hours for Woodland Ferry
SEAFORD, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Seaford has new operating hours, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday. The ferry's operating hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an hour closure from 11 a.m.-noon. The ferry is closed on weekends. DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry,...
Cape Gazette
Chicken Association supports Devco permits
Delmarva Chicken Association, a 1,600-member trade association for the chicken community, has issued a letter to Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control in support of a plan to build a self-contained anaerobic digester near Seaford. The Bioenergy Innovation Center, proposed by Bioenergy Devco, would convert hatchery waste, poultry...
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach town clerk bids farewell
After nearly nine years as town clerk for Dewey Beach, Ashleigh Sander is set to take on the role of Millsboro assistant town manager Dec. 9. While Sander will miss resolving issues for visitors and residents of the beach town, she said she’s eager to advance her career with a new challenge in the family atmosphere of Millsboro that’s also closer to her own home.
downbeach.com
Ocean City-Longport bridge fishing pier to get a makeover
Miles and miles of picturesque views of the Great Egg Harbor Inlet unfold from the fishing pier of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge. “It’s absolutely beautiful,” fisherman Sammy Alili said of the scenery while casting his line in the bay waters Tuesday afternoon. The view of the fishing pier...
Cape Gazette
Fondue set to come to Milford
From the creators of EasySpeak in Milford will come a new restaurant experience in the form of Fondue, opening in early 2023 at 39 N. Walnut St. According to owners Zack and Marissa King, the restaurant will focus on gourmet cheeses and chocolates with craft cocktails and desserts. The space will also include a dining room that can be rented out for special occasions.
rehobothfoodie.com
Beaches Lewes Closing. Milton OPEN
Don and Lori Allan (“Mom & Pop”) are closing their Beaches restaurant/carryout location in Lewes. Because of some health issues in the family, they are concentrating their efforts on their successful location Milton spot, located just before the Union St. light on Rt. 16 west. Beaches is known for its steamed-to-order hardshells, and continues that tradition at their Milton location. )Their crabcakes are also pretty good too.)
Ocean City Today
Study estimates $153.5 million for Worcester sports complex
Stadium Authority releases cost estimates, site analysis. With a proposed price tag of more than $153.5 million, a Worcester County sports complex would need significant contributions from the Town of Ocean City and Worcester County governments to become a reality, according to a report from the Maryland Stadium Authority released to the public Monday.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed near Milford
MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening near Milford. According to police, the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m., when a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the right lane on Bay Road, approaching the intersection at Williamsburg Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian was reportedly walking eastbound across Bay Road’s southbound lanes and into the path of the Toyota. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk. The driver of the Toyota tried to brake and swerve to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but was unable to do so.
WDEL 1150AM
Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar
Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
Cape Gazette
The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond
Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Three Places to Christmas Shop in Salisbury, MD
If you live in Salisbury, you know there are plenty of places to shop. With Marshall's, Target, and the mall right in your backyard, you may not think about the small shops downtown. Here are three of the best places to Christmas shop in Salisbury this year if you want to support small, local businesses. You can find a complete list of shops in Salisbury here.
