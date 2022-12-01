The beach is calling you home to The Grande at Canal Pointe. An inviting front foyer welcomes you into the wide open floor plan with formal dining, and great room surrounded with windows letting in all the natural light. The beautiful kitchen boasts an oversized counter-height island, granite countertops, and a morning room area, making it the ideal space for plenty of fun dinner parties with family and friends. This layout presents you with a well-appointed primary suite on the first level while the additional guest rooms and massive bonus room and full bath upstairs provide plenty of room for friends and family to spread out. The expansive great room extends from the kitchen into your perfect screened porch which is set off by many mature trees. Situated on one of the larger lots in the community, this home offers a private fenced in backyard and an opportunity potentially to add a plunge pool. Community includes lawn maintenance, 2 pools, tennis /basketball court, playground & a community park with kayak and SUP access to the Rehoboth/Lewes Canal located just down the street. This premier location and community is only 1.7 miles to the Atlantic Ocean, beach, and boardwalk, and even less to amazing shopping and dining options Rehoboth Beach has to offer. Plus it’s just a hop and skip right outside the entrance to the community where you can access the Junction Breakwater trail where you can bike, walk or run from Rehoboth to downtown Lewes. This is a fantastic value for all it offers!

4 DAYS AGO