Discover this classic coastal cottage in North Rehoboth! This cottage was renovated with new kitchen in 2004 and large first level owner's suite in 1998! Featuring a large screened-in front porch that enters into the family room, dining room, and large kitchen with island. Family room and dining room and owner's bedroom suite have hardwood floors and kitchen and two first level bathrooms have tile floors. There is a sitting room off the kitchen with propane free standing fireplace to warm up on cool nights. There is a large owners suite on the back of the home with full bathroom and laundry hook-up. Door off owner's suite leads out to large back deck. There is an additional bedroom and full bathroom on the first level. The second level features two more bedrooms and a half bathroom. The full basement has a full bathroom, laundry room, and lots of room for storage. There are stairs up from the basement to a door to the back yard. Home has central air conditioning and heat added in 2004 and new roof in 2013. Lot of room for family and friends in the large driveway and front of home parking. There is a side deck, side entrance to kitchen, and outdoor shower. Walk or bike 5 blocks to the ocean or drive your car up to Deauville Beach parking lot with snack stand and public tennis courts. Also, an easy walk, bike, or drive to Gordon's Pond beach and bike & walking path. Enjoy downtown Rehoboth restaurants, shops, boardwalk, and attractions. Start enjoying beach life today!

4 DAYS AGO