Cape Gazette
Pile driving for new foundation on Hickman Street in Rehoboth
Rehoboth Beach residents know this is the time of year for construction, and a large portion of the square-mile city was recently treated to two days of pile driving at 216 Hickman St. The work was being done by Frankford-based Sun Pile Foundations. According to employees on site, there were...
Ocean City Today
Condos coming to 137th Street in north Ocean City
Just south of an array of townhouses and apartments coming to far north Ocean City, two five-story condo buildings are ready for construction along 137th Street. Members of the city’s planning commission approved a site plan on Nov. 22 for the Atlantic Blue Condominium project, a pair of buildings with four condos each on the beach and bay side of Coastal Highway.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City north end townhouses approved at Sun & Surf
The most northern part of Ocean City, just before Maryland turns into Delaware, was once the home of several commercial businesses. Now, thanks to pyramidal zoning, much of the area is transitioning to residences. And while not everyone is on board, the plans all fall within the parameters of the city’s zoning code.
Cape Gazette
Lewes HPARC approves major changes to properties
The Lewes Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Commission approved several applications during its November meeting that will change the streetscape of several city streets. Commissioners unanimously granted final approval to the Lewes Fire Department for an addition, while also granting an expansive addition to a home on Franklin Avenue. The construction of new homes and public hearings for the demolition of old structures have also been set.
WBOC
65K Delaware Electric Cooperative Members to Receive Refunds in December
GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has voted to return more than $5 million in capital credits to the xooperative’s member-owners in December. DEC expects to distribute checks or billing credits to more than 65,000 members this holiday season. Capital credit refunds are also known as...
delawarepublic.org
Freeman Arts Pavilion planning upgrades for 2023
After a record-breaking attendance this year, the Freeman Arts Pavilion is already preparing for the 2023 season. The $27 million projects in store at the Selbyville concert venue address customer feedback and continued safety initiatives. “For 2023, we are going to construct a new entrance, which will be the final...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Electric Co-op substation to improve reliability for members
Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
Cape Gazette
Fondue set to come to Milford
From the creators of EasySpeak in Milford will come a new restaurant experience in the form of Fondue, opening in early 2023 at 39 N. Walnut St. According to owners Zack and Marissa King, the restaurant will focus on gourmet cheeses and chocolates with craft cocktails and desserts. The space will also include a dining room that can be rented out for special occasions.
rehobothfoodie.com
Beaches Lewes Closing. Milton OPEN
Don and Lori Allan (“Mom & Pop”) are closing their Beaches restaurant/carryout location in Lewes. Because of some health issues in the family, they are concentrating their efforts on their successful location Milton spot, located just before the Union St. light on Rt. 16 west. Beaches is known for its steamed-to-order hardshells, and continues that tradition at their Milton location. )Their crabcakes are also pretty good too.)
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 2, 2022
B.B. Bombers (a “bomb” is surfing slang for a big wave) is best remembered for the surf camps it sponsored from 1985 through 1990. As owner Jack Crosby recalls, “many of the younger kids didn’t know the rules of the road. Our purpose was to teach kids how to surf safely and to respect the rules of surfing.”
Cape Gazette
Classic Cottage in North Rehoboth - 136 Henlopen Avenue
Discover this classic coastal cottage in North Rehoboth! This cottage was renovated with new kitchen in 2004 and large first level owner's suite in 1998! Featuring a large screened-in front porch that enters into the family room, dining room, and large kitchen with island. Family room and dining room and owner's bedroom suite have hardwood floors and kitchen and two first level bathrooms have tile floors. There is a sitting room off the kitchen with propane free standing fireplace to warm up on cool nights. There is a large owners suite on the back of the home with full bathroom and laundry hook-up. Door off owner's suite leads out to large back deck. There is an additional bedroom and full bathroom on the first level. The second level features two more bedrooms and a half bathroom. The full basement has a full bathroom, laundry room, and lots of room for storage. There are stairs up from the basement to a door to the back yard. Home has central air conditioning and heat added in 2004 and new roof in 2013. Lot of room for family and friends in the large driveway and front of home parking. There is a side deck, side entrance to kitchen, and outdoor shower. Walk or bike 5 blocks to the ocean or drive your car up to Deauville Beach parking lot with snack stand and public tennis courts. Also, an easy walk, bike, or drive to Gordon's Pond beach and bike & walking path. Enjoy downtown Rehoboth restaurants, shops, boardwalk, and attractions. Start enjoying beach life today!
WBOC
Temporary Water Outage to Impact Certain Areas of Crisfield
CRISFIELD, Md. - The City of Crisfield has scheduled a major water line repair for Monday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. In order to make this repair, water service will need to be shut off. The following areas will be affected by the water outage:. Hall Highway.
WBOC
New Operating Hours for Woodland Ferry
SEAFORD, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Seaford has new operating hours, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday. The ferry's operating hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an hour closure from 11 a.m.-noon. The ferry is closed on weekends. DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry,...
Cape Gazette
Chicken Association supports Devco permits
Delmarva Chicken Association, a 1,600-member trade association for the chicken community, has issued a letter to Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control in support of a plan to build a self-contained anaerobic digester near Seaford. The Bioenergy Innovation Center, proposed by Bioenergy Devco, would convert hatchery waste, poultry...
CBS News
Christmas displays at Maryland town started small, now 'insane' with cheer
PITTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two Pittsville families have united this holiday season as Christmas Town and the Nick Family Christmas Light Show will be in the same place in Pittsville for people of all ages to see. The lights will turn on each night at 6 Monday through Sunday,...
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach town clerk bids farewell
After nearly nine years as town clerk for Dewey Beach, Ashleigh Sander is set to take on the role of Millsboro assistant town manager Dec. 9. While Sander will miss resolving issues for visitors and residents of the beach town, she said she’s eager to advance her career with a new challenge in the family atmosphere of Millsboro that’s also closer to her own home.
Help for homeless pets comes in time for the holidays in Delaware
Humane Animal Partners rallied communities in Delaware to stuff the van full of gifts and supplies for pets that won't be home for the holidays.
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Cape Gazette
The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond
Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
WDEL 1150AM
Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar
Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
