The region is drying out Monday with a slight chance of rain again Tuesday
High temperatures will stay several degrees below average all week long. The post The region is drying out Monday with a slight chance of rain again Tuesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Rain totals will increase significantly with showers continuing Friday and through the weekend
Chances of rain showers continue from Friday through Sunday. The post Rain totals will increase significantly with showers continuing Friday and through the weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Scattered rain showers expected in Southern California through the weekend
A series of storms are moving through Southern California Friday and will bring rain, snow and gusty winds to the region through the weekend. While heavier showers are expected to remain mostly to our north, Los Angeles and Ventura counties will see between .25 and 1 inch of rain, with up to two inches possible […]
Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet
It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
The forecast is simple: Rain! But, how much rain depends on your location in the Tri-Counties
The first wave of a two-part storm system has arrived in the Tri-Counties, and we could see some locally heavy rain at times. The forecast for the pair of storms has changed almost daily this week, and it’s changed yet again. It started with two systems, but now it...
Rain! Tri-Counties going to see two storm systems by the end of the weekend
Rain is on the way for the Tri-Counties. But, it may not be as much as first expected. It’s going to be wet for the next few days, but not as wet as we thought earlier in the week. The first of a pair of storm systems will arrive...
Santa Maria community prepares for cold weather ahead of Saturday’s rain
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – People are trying to stay warm during Friday's chilly day at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall. They are also preparing for the rain coming on Saturday. NewsChannel 3-12 Weather team is tracking the rain. The storm will be persistent through Saturday, with some lingering showers Sunday. The post Santa Maria community prepares for cold weather ahead of Saturday’s rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Forecast Storm Totals For Ventura County Continue Falling
Updated--The total amount of rain expected from the system moving through Ventura County is getting to be a smaller and smaller number with each updated forecast. The initial forecast was for 1-2 inches along the coast and valleys with 2-4 inches in the foothills and mountains. As we started to...
Santa Maria Parade of Lights canceled due to rain
The Santa Maria Parade of Lights will not make its way through the streets tonight because of inclement weather.
Big rig accident impacts traffic on Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara
A big rig accident on Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara has created huge traffic issues for Monday morning commuters. The accident happened just after 6:30 a.m. Monday in the Seacliff area. It's a section of the 101 already impacted by a repaving project, with the southbound 101 split into two separate lanes to accommodate the work.
Two Major Crashes During A Soggy Sunday For Ventura County
There were two major crashes during the wet weather including a fatal crash late Sunday night in Thousand Oaks in which a vehicle traveling southbound on the 101 near Janss Road plunged 25 feet off the freeway. The CHP says it was a fatal crash. In Ventura, a vehicle came...
Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Sunday marks the fifth year anniversary of the Thomas Fire. The fire that burned 281,893 acres began Monday evening on Dec. 4 near Thomas Aquinas College, north of Santa Paula. Over one thousand structures, including homes, were destroyed. Firefighters would soon take control of Thomas late December, but was officially contained on The post Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Rainy weather potentially impacting holiday events scheduled for this weekend
Rain in the forecast this weekend has the potential to impact many of the holiday events that are scheduled this coming Saturday and Sunday. The post Rainy weather potentially impacting holiday events scheduled for this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
East Beach, Santa Barbara, California (with Map & Photos)
California will always be on the list of best beaches in the United States. In this case we are going to Santa Bárbara, at the eastern end of a sector of almost four miles of beaches that border the city. This sandy area is conditioned for the greatest pleasure...
Big Rig accident slows Monday traffic
A major accident is slowing down traffic on the 101 Monday morning. The post Big Rig accident slows Monday traffic appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Medical Emergency North H Street Lompoc
Copter 4 just dropped off patient at SB Cottage hospital. Interesting with the use of a County copter for a medical, but I don't usually scan SB SO so no details. Oddly yesterday, FireCopt4 was dispatched to a couple medicals, including one at the Gaviota Tunnel . I wonder if CalStar was non-op yesterday.
Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments issue rain advisory for countywide beaches
The Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments have issued a general rain advisory to avoid swimming, surfing, or water based activities due to the potential health risks tied to the rain storms water runoff in the local area. The post Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments issue rain advisory for countywide beaches appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Fire remind drivers to remain cautious in the rain as firefighters respond to two car accidents Friday morning
Two separate car accidents occurred early Friday morning temporarily closing one lane on Highway 101 near the Gaviota rest stop area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Santa Barbara County Fire remind drivers to remain cautious in the rain as firefighters respond to two car accidents Friday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the Weekend
SCWF Rainfall Forecast Thursday evening through Sunday night - 12-1 to 12-4-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. A series of storm systems will move into Southern California starting tonight, with the leading edge already affecting San Luis Obispo County this afternoon, with activity spreading east through Santa Barbara and Ventura County through the overnight and into Friday.
Lompoc holiday parade proceeds despite rain
While some local area holiday parades have been postponed, such as Goleta's Santa Cruz Market parade, Lompoc officials have confirmed that their holiday parade is still on. The post Lompoc holiday parade proceeds despite rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
