Blue Jackets have puzzle to solve with Laine's return

The Blue Jackets are getting Patrik Laine back, which is good news for a team missing almost half its regular lineup due to injuries and illness.

Laine, who was activated Thursday along with goalie Elvis Merzlikins, will again try to develop chemistry with Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner when he returns to action Friday in Winnipeg — an effort that's already had two setbacks on Laine injuries. The Finnish goal-scorer will also bring his Howitzer shot back to the power play, which was just heating up when Laine sprained an ankle during an overtime loss Nov. 12 at the New York Islanders.

That could also be a challenge for a short-staffed team that's somehow sizzling on the power play at 8 for 24 (33%) since ending an ugly 0 for 26 funk to start the season.

“The guys that have taken over, they’re taking advantage of their chances,” said Blue Jackets associate coach Pascal Vincent, who coordinates the power play. “They’re doing a real good job and they’re sticking to the plan. They’re playing faster, quicker and we’re more aggressive on loose pucks.”

Columbus Blue Jackets have puzzle to solve with Gaudreau, Laine

The Blue Jackets have also lined up the past couple weeks in a way that’s made Gaudreau feel more comfortable during his first season in Columbus. Prior to signing with the Blue Jackets, Gaudreau played almost exclusively at left wing on the Calgary Flames’ top power-play unit for eight-plus years.

It was a good run too. Gaudreau, a left-hand shot, piled up 46 goals, 125 assists and 171 points on power plays with the Flames while playing his “strong” side in the left circle.

The problem with the Blue Jackets is that Laine, a right-hand shot, also calls that spot his "office" on power plays. They can’t both play there, so Laine’s cannon of a one-timer pushed Gaudreau to his "off side" on the right wing.

Some forwards prefer the off side because it requires opening up to have the puck on their forehand. In turn, that allows for a wider view of the ice and better position to launch one-timers of their own.

The Blue Jackets’ Jakub Voracek is a lefty who prefers the right wing, but he’s out indefinitely with an upper-body injury and was displaced by Gaudreau anyway. Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane and former Blue Jackets star Artemi Panarin (New York Rangers) are two additional examples of elite “off side” playmakers and they're both similar to Gaudreau in size and skill.

Gaudreau prefers playing on his strong side, which makes it easier to keep the puck on his forehand for cross-ice passes through the slot and back to the blue line. Playing the off side requires more footwork to get the puck back to the point.

“We expected some challenges early in the season,” Vincent said. “Johnny and Patty have both been playing (left wing) for years, so somebody had to move and it’s a completely different look. We knew that would take some time and then Patty got injured in the first game.”

Columbus Blue Jackets excelling with patchwork power play

Laine's latest malady was a sprained ankle that happened while he tried to catch Islanders forward Zach Parise on the play that led to the winning goal for New York in overtime at UBS Arena. Combined with other health issues, Vincent and head coach Brad Larsen have been forced to string together power-play groups featuring an assortment of rookies and one duck out of water.

Marcus Bjork, a rookie defenseman, is quarterbacking the top unit. Vladislav Gavrikov, whom Larsen calls ‘The Octopus’ for his shutdown defensive prowess, is running the point for the second group. Rookie forwards Kent Johnson and Trey Fix-Wolansky have also gotten power-play minutes along with second-year forwards Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger.

Johnson has added two goals and two assists on power plays, while Chinakhov has a power-play goal and assist to his credit. Both scored on power plays last Friday for the Jackets’ offense in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders at Nationwide Arena. Johnson, a playmaker with a left-handed shot, lined up at the right wing spot where Gaudreau will likely move with Laine back.

One thing that could help ease Gaudreau's transition to the right is rotating where players line up while moving the puck around the offensive zone — almost like a “weave” in basketball.

“I want them to move,” Vincent said. “I don’t want them to be predictable. It’s all about reps. We know Johnny’s a good power-play guy, but it was, ‘How can we surround him and put Patty in a position to succeed, as well?’ We just have to keep practicing.”

Columbus Blue Jackets assign Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland Monsters

Merzlikins' return from a lower-body injury required a return trip to the Cleveland Monsters for rookie goalie Daniil Tarasov — who continues to impress Larsen and the Jackets' coaching staff whenever he gets an NHL opportunity.

Tarasov started the first two games of the season while Merzlikins was sick and then handled the NHL backup role until Joonas Korpisalo was cleared to return from hip surgery. After a brief stint in Cleveland, he was recalled after Merzlikins sustained his injury Nov. 15 in the Jackets' 5-4 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Tarasov started Nov. 20 against the Florida Panthers and made 47 saves in a 5-3 victory at Nationwide Arena. He also made 34 saves in a 3-2 OT loss Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

