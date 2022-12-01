Office of Spartan Experiences to host "Countdown to Close-Out" week-long events

After dropping its third straight game of the season to Georgia Tech last Thursday, Michigan State women's basketball (6-3) will try to get back on track in its first game of Big Ten play against Purdue (7-1).The Boilermakers come into the Breslin Center with a two-game win streak after downing Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge last week, winning by nine.Fifth-year senior guard Lasha Petree leads the way for Purdue, as she ranks fourth in the Big Ten and 27th in the NCAA at 19.9 points per game. She also shoots the ball very efficiently, hitting on 53.4% of her...
Although Michigan State hockey (11-6-1, 5-4-1 Big Ten) suffered a series sweep over the weekend to now No. 3 Minnesota, the Spartans rose another spot in the USCHO poll this week to No. 12. As for the Men's Division I PairWise rankings, MSU dropped two spots to No. 9.The Spartans fell to the Golden Gophers in a 5-0 shutout Friday night after struggling offensively. Saturday brought a better performance from MSU, but it still lost 6-3, sending then-No. 4 Minnesota home with its fourth sweep of the season.As for the rest of the Big Ten, No. 5 Penn State swapped spots...
There's less than a minute remaining in the second half and Northwestern senior guard Boo Buie (who has a habit of picking apart the Spartans) has the ball. Just a few seconds ago, a layup from Michigan State's junior guard A.J. Hoggard had sliced Northwestern's lead down to just 64-63. With the Breslin Center rocking and the Spartans ready to finally complete the comeback, the Wildcats desperately need a bucket to silence the crowd and keep the game out of reach. Calm, cool and collected, Buie heads to the basket after taking some precious seconds off the clock and finishes with a...
Following an 18-point loss to the unranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish Wednesday night on the road, Michigan State returned home Sunday night for its Big Ten opener against Northwestern. Despite a close final few minutes, MSU was unable to hang on, falling to the Wildcats 70-63.First HalfHeading into Sunday's game, the Wildcats were 5-2, following an 87-58 defeat to Pittsburgh in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Spartan starting five had an unexpected face on Sunday night. Sophomore guard Jaden Akins stepped in for junior guard A.J. Hoggard, who has started in all eight non-conference games this season. The remaining four looked familiar,...
After falling to No. 4 Minnesota in a 5-0 shutout last night, No. 13 Michigan State hockey returned to the ice to face No. 4 Minnesota in a Saturday night rematch. Despite Minnesota taking the sweep and keeping the first spot in the Big Ten, the Spartans were much more prepared for the Gophers the second time around.After scoring three goals in the final ten minutes of the game last night, Minnesota was unable to get on the board until the last five minutes of the first period on a 2-on-0 breakaway goal by forward Jimmy Snuggerud, with assists from forward...
East Lansing residents should expect average temperatures and increased precipitation this winter, thanks to a third-straight La Nina season.The utilization of El Nino and La Nina proves to be an accurate tool in estimating conditions throughout Michigan winter weather seasons. A La Nina pattern, continuing for a third year in 2022, makes for colder waters in central and eastern regions of the Pacific Ocean."What we are seeing this upcoming winter is another La Nina year, meaning that the waters are colder than normal," meteorologist Colton Cichoracki said. "Typically, that means we see more closer-to-normal temperatures throughout the winter, but it...
Michigan State hockey's early season success drew a large home crowd to Munn Ice Arena Friday night as No. 13 Michigan State took on No. 4 Minnesota in the first of a two game series. Despite the support from rowdy fans, what started as a fair fight quickly turned into a nightmare for the Spartans as the Gophers thrashed MSU in the final period of the game, handing them a 5-0 shutout loss. Both teams came out of the gate playing physically and showing strong defensive skills, but Minnesota ultimately capitalized on MSU's mistakes and proved why it's the fourth best team...
Michigan State University hosts over 1,000 student-led organizations ranging from the arts to technology and everything in between. The Black Poet Society, or BPS, is one of them, with the primary mission of creating a safe space for students to create writing and public speaking skills in the form of poetry. Psychology junior Joya Bailey, president of the Black Poet Society, said the organization promotes love and encouragement. "We promote a nonjudgmental space that will exude love, unity, and encouragement at ALL TIMES," Bailey said in an email. Hosting a club representing Black poetry can be challenging on a large campus like MSU....
Michigan State defensive lineman Jacob Slade announced his intent to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, foregoing his extra year of eligibility granted by the pandemic. He made the announcement Saturday afternoon through his Twitter account. Slade finished the season with 20 total tackles but was forced to sit out four games due to injury.#SD4L 💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/4K7OLJUmFU— Jacob Slade (@jacobslade_) December 3, 2022 Slade first joined the program in 2018 where he redshirted before earning a starting spot at defensive tackle in 2019. Since then, Slade has played a key role on the defensive line and became a veteran leader...
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Second Stage Productions, an MSU student-run theater company, will return to the stage to perform Rocky Horror Show on Dec. 9 and 10.An organizational subset of the MSU Department of Theatre, Second Stage aims to give students of all disciplines an inclusive theater experience, Rocky Horror Show director and Second Stage marketing director Josh Denver said."The theater department here is pretty rigorous in what it asks of you, so a lot of students who aren't specifically in the major feel like they aren't allowed to step into that environment," Denver said. "We...
Reaching as high as No. 12 just a few weeks ago, Michigan State has officially fallen out of the latest AP Poll after a 0-2 week. MSU also fell out of the Student Media Poll. The Spartans started the week with a blowout loss to Notre Dame in South Bend Wednesday night, then ended it with a 70-63 defeat in the Big Ten opener against Northwestern on Sunday.MSU continues Big Ten play with a Wednesday night matchup against Penn State in Happy Valley on Wednesday. Despite Michigan State's absence, the Big Ten is still well represented in the poll. Purdue leads the pack at No. 4, with Maryland, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio State also finding spots in the top 25. Houston still sits atop the poll. Below is this week's AP rankings. 1. Houston2. Texas3. Virginia4. Purdue5. Uconn6. Kansas7. Tennessee8. Alabama9. Arkansas 10. Arizona11. Auburn 12. Baylor13. Maryland14. Indiana15. Duke16. Kentucky17. Illinois18. Gonzaga19. UCLA20. Iowa State21. Creighton 22. San Diego State23. Mississippi State24. TCU25. Ohio State
The University Activities Board, or UAB, hosted the 59th annual Winter Arts and Crafts show at the MSU Union this weekend. This year saw 125 vendors spread across the MSU Union selling everything from paintings to jewelry to soaps. Some vendors have been coming to the show for over 40 years. UAB Assistant Director Sara Stratilatov said that this is the first year the show is in full force since the start of the pandemic, and she is loves seeing the community come together for this event. It was an opportunity for local artists to sell their work ahead of the holiday...
Teacher, nurse, secretary - there were only a few careers women could choose from in the 1960s.Women weren't taught to aspire to be lawyers, or doctors.In the late '60s, one young girl - Carol Siemon, an eighth grader at the time - decided she was going to be a lawyer. Siemon didn't really know what being a lawyer meant, but she knew she wanted to be one.In 2022, Siemon's career in the legal field now spans over 40 years, with her final stint serving as Ingham County's prosecutor, taking office in 2017.At 66, Siemon is ready to take a step...
This Friday, Spartan Upcycle will host its final event of the semester. Students are invited to create winter wreaths out of reclaimed materials at the MSU Surplus Store.Organizers will collect "discarded books, paper, metal, fabric and objects found in nature" from the surplus store and provide supplies for students to create wreaths "embellished with ribbon, yarn, glitter, paint" and much more.Surplus Store education coordinator Katie Deska is an organizer of Friday's event. She said they "want to do something for students that makes them feel they can get a chance to relax a little bit and wind down."In that spirit,...
Four bills were passed in preparation for the final general assembly of the semester next week at the Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, academic committee meeting.Among the four were two bills to advocate for better on-campus access to condoms and other forms of sex protection. Both introduced by Agriculture and Natural Resources Rep. Prestly, the bills ask the university to supply free condom dispensers across campus restrooms and to increase the supply of safe sex products in Sparty's convenience stores."MSU doesn't really practice inclusive, safe sex practices, especially for those in financial need ... there are very...
The Board of Trustees will hold a private unveiling ceremony for the portrait of former MSU president Lou Anna K. Simon on Dec. 19. Simon's portrait was a part of her 2019 retirement agreement with the board and the ceremony was not part of the agreement, deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said. Simon officially retired from presidency on Aug. 31, 2019 after resigning in 2018 at the height of ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing. In November 2018, Simon was charged with two counts of lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation and two counts of lying to a peace officer in a four-year or more crime investigation. All four charges were dismissed in May 2020.Simon will be in attendance at the ceremony, Olsen said. Trustee Melanie Foster said she will also be attending, while trustee Renee Knake Jefferson said she will not be present. The rest of the trustees did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Olsen said he had no comment on the reason for the ceremony. Board chair Dianne Byrum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The MSU Housing Assignments Office sent a message to 95 incoming students telling them that they would not be provided housing in the dorms for spring semester on Nov. 17.Prior to receiving the message, incoming students who wished to live on campus filled out interest forms. Although 70% of those students were given on-campus housing, the other 30% were told there was not enough space for them in on-campus housing and were given off-campus housing resources. Additionally, due to residence hall organization, the university was able to provide housing to all women students, but not men. Associate Director for Communications in...
The Office of Student Experiences will be hosting an Off-campus/Commuter and Transfer Student Appreciation Day event on Dec. 1, 2022, in room 110 of the Student Services Building. The event will run from noon to 2 p.m. and a light lunch will be provided.The day of celebration, which is unique to Michigan State University, is hosted to "acknowledge the unique experience of being a commuter/off-campus and transfer student" and to celebrate students' "unique contribution to the MSU university community," the Office of Student Experiences' website said.The event will begin at noon with lunch available for attendees. Participants are also allowed to bring their own lunch, the event flyer said. At 12:30 p.m., Involve@State, MSU's registered student organization platform, will give information on how to sign up and what programs and services are available for commuter and transfer students. The rest of the event will serve as an informal time for students to socialize and make connections. An email sent to off-campus and transfer students said the event will feature free giveaways and chances to win prizes.Registration is not required for attendance, but it is encouraged in order to ensure enough food is ordered. Students can register by clicking here.
While Thanksgiving may be the primary focus for most East Lansing residents this week, Black Friday comes in a close second for many. If you plan to spend your holiday in the East Lansing area, here is a guide for your day of shopping.Grand River AvenueMoosejawGet 20 percent off the entire store with some exclusions, and select items will be up to 40 percent off. The first 30 customers at the door will receive a free Nalgene bottle, as well as a $5 or $10 gift card that can be used day of.Customers with a rewards membership will get 50...
Trey Mullin wears a black ski mask that's covering everything but his eyes. Next to him are three of his friends and business partners. He pulls down the bottom of his ski mask so he can introduce himself.Mullin, a digital storytelling junior, is more popularly known by his stage name, Xotrey. He's always wanted to be a rockstar.He's been making rap music for seven years. He recently dropped his debut album, "THINGS WILL NEVER BE THE SAME," and he's about to clear 30,000 monthly listeners on his Spotify page."I got caught up in the idea of living a celebrity rock...
